The results are in: These are the worst states for retirement in 2021

Serah Louis
·23 min read
The results are in: These are the worst states for retirement in 2021
The results are in: These are the worst states for retirement in 2021

No matter where you choose to retire, you’ll be able to sleep in late, go for long walks in the afternoon and work on that book you always wanted to write.

But when it comes to your budget, health, safety and overall quality of life, the state you live in really does matter.

Every year, multiple studies claim they can show you which states are best or worst for retirement. They almost never agree, so we’ve averaged three of this year’s state rankings into one master list.

Here are the 25 states to write off your short list, counting down from bad to worst.

OUR METHODOLOGY: We added each state's retirement rankings from RetirementLiving1, WalletHub2 and MoneyRates 3 to create scores out of a possible 150. The higher the score, the lower the state ranks as a retirement destination.

25 (tie). Massachusetts

Massachusetts Old State House in Boston historic city center, located close to landmark Beacon Hill and Freedom Trail.
eskystudio / Shutterstock

Score: 77

The most populous state in New England promises gorgeous coastal views but chilly winters with plenty of snowfall each year. Think carefully about how much shoveling you want to do in your retirement.

The Bay State does rank very highly for its health care — WalletHub says it has the lowest average insurance premiums in the country and the second-highest number of physicians per capita — but it’s also extremely expensive to live in.

Massachusetts holds four of the 20 richest ZIP codes in the country, and the real estate site Zillow places the median home value at more than $480,000.

“Not only are prices high, but yes, the age of the housing is apparent. And it's not always historic charm that comes with it, too. Sometimes you pay a premium for a drafty house and uneven floors, and for what? So you can live in a winter purgatory for a large chunk of the year?” writes ggill1313 on Reddit.

25 (tie). Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA at the Welcome to Las Vegas Sign at dusk.
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Score: 77

Nevada welcomes a flood of tourists each year to its stunning parks and the glitzy resorts of Las Vegas, but you shouldn’t retire there just because it’s a nice place to visit.

The Silver State has no state income tax and low property taxes, so you won’t lose too much money to the government — instead, you’ll be losing it to your mortgage, considering the high price of the average home. Make sure you look around for the best possible mortgage rate.

Nevada also has relatively few physicians for the size of its population, and FBI data shows higher-than-average crime rates.

“My family and I really like Las Vegas/Nevada, but this place is a health care wasteland,” Redditor yoshilurker writes. “If you want even decent specialized medical care you need to go to Los Angeles or San Francisco.”

24. Michigan

A panoramic view of the very picturesque Tahquamenon Falls and Tahquamenon River during Autumn, Upper Peninsula, Michigan, USA
Doug Lemke / Shutterstock

Score: 79

The name “Great Lake State” says it all. Michigan boasts the longest freshwater coastline in the U.S. and some beautiful national parks — don’t miss the sandstone cliffs at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore — but scenery is just one part of the picture.

Michigan charges a flat 4.25% income tax on all forms of income, although your Social Security checks are exempt. Property taxes are relatively high.

Prepare for bitter winters, with temperatures as low as -20 F in the northern highlands, not to mention the occasional blizzard.

“Some winters can be very cold and snowy,” says Alejandro Regueiro on Quora, adding that the roads are terrible. “I remember having to shovel my drive three times in one 24-hour period in the 2013/2014 winter and not being able to get out of the neighborhood about five days that winter.”

23. Tennessee

Senior man hiking on Appalachian Trail in Smoky Mountains National Park, Tennessee, on misty day in fall
LanaG / Shutterstock

Score: 80

You won’t be bored in the state of Tennessee. Cities like Nashville and Memphis have fantastic music scenes — don’t forget about Elvis Presley’s Graceland — while residents in the east can enjoy breathtaking views of the Great Smoky Mountains.

It’s also a tax-friendly state for retirees, with no income tax and low property taxes, and the cost of living is way below the national average.

Just watch your back: Tennessee is consistently ranked one of the most dangerous states to live in. WalletHub points out that Tennessee has one of the highest rates of assault per capita.

“The weather is the biggest downside,” writes Ricki Jones on Quora. “The summers are uncomfortably hot and humid, courtesy of the moisture in the air. That also makes winter bone-chilling and painful to endure.”

22. Mississippi

A steel bridge spans the Mississippi River at sunset in Vicksburg, Mississippi.
Donna Milner / Shutterstock

Score: 81

The Magnolia State might have a low cost of living, but it’s also the nation’s poorest state, with almost 20% of residents below the poverty line. That takes a toll on the quality of the public services you can expect.

WalletHub named it the least safe state in the country, giving it poor marks for road safety and emergency preparedness, among other factors.

Mississippi is also ranked one of the worst states for health care, with few physicians and dentists to serve its population, and a low life expectancy.

“Take everything horrible about the South and distill it into one horrible, humid place. This is the land we call Mississippi,” writes Redditor Illier1. “High poverty, obesity ... it's probably one of the worst states in the U.S. A place you just kind of drive past whenever you have to get near it.”

19 (tie). Nebraska

Winter day, sunny with fluffy clouds and some blue sky. Park is Hummel Park Omaha, Nebraska. Trees with yellow and orange leaves snow on the ground.
HolmesCatDog / Shutterstock

Score: 82

At least one famous senior sees something special in Nebraska — billionaire investor Warren Buffett hasn’t left Omaha since buying his home in 1958 — but the state has slipped down the rankings since last year.

Nebraska’s health care system is ranked pretty average, overall. However, the decent quality comes at the cost of some of the highest insurance premiums in the country. Come prepared with affordable health insurance, because a single incident could cost you a fortune.

Steep income and property taxes make it one of the least tax-friendly states for retirees, as well. And if you hope to spend your golden years in comfort, you’ll need to stay indoors for much of the year.

“What is worse than the cold itself is the winds. Twenty degrees with a strong wind from the west can chill you to the bone. When it gets into the single digits with a strong wind, it is hard to deal with. I have had to jump start batteries in that kind of weather, and it is not fun,” says Keith Rockefeller on Quora.

19 (tie). Vermont

Burlington, Vermont, USA at Church Street Marketplace.
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Score: 82

The Green Mountain State has plenty of hiking trails and ski slopes to keep you active, but it will take all your willpower to venture outside during the long, cruel winters.

Vermont is also one of the most expensive states to call home. Its average insurance premiums are in a four-way tie for last place, WalletHub says, though you can expect quality service in your most vulnerable years.

“The gas prices rival New York City, the food prices are HIGHER than in New York City. The cost of living index puts us at 41 out of 50. That’s pretty high for a small, rural, agrarian state,” says Mike Block on Quora.

Several residents point to a lack of activities, public transit and decent Internet access in the more rural parts of the state.

19 (tie). Wisconsin

Agriculture and rural life at winter background. Wisconsin, USA.
MarynaG / Shutterstock

Score: 82

By some accounts, the name Wisconsin comes from an Algonquian language family word meaning “a good place to live.” That may be true for some, but the state is no haven for retirees.

MoneyRates gives it belong-average rankings for its affordability, lifestyle and health care, while WalletHub points to some of the worst taxes in the U.S. — Wisconsin households can expect to lose 22% more money each year than the national average.

And of course, residents love to complain about the infamously cold weather. In winter, the sun seems to disappear for days at a time.

“We need that cold snap for the apple crops. So I comfort myself with that knowledge,” Margaret Christian says on Quora. “It does not keep me any warmer; it just gives me something to think about besides how awfully cold it is. The other thought is when they predict snow, it has to warm up to snow. Smile.”

18. Hawaii

A senior man takes a photo of Diamond Head while on a family trip to Honolulu, Hawaii.
Page Light Studios / Shutterstock

Score: 84

The sandy beaches and blue skies of this lush, tropical state is every retiree’s dream — but you need to pay to live in paradise. While Hawaii is new to the list of the worst places to retire, it has long been ranked the most expensive state to live in.

Zillow places the median home value in Hawaii at a whopping $683,470 — that’s more than double the national median. You can easily end up paying half a million for a tiny, one-bedroom condo if you want to live in Honolulu.

If you take the plunge, remember to refinance at the earliest opportunity to bring your monthly payments down. But even if you plan to rent, locals say it’s not so easy to find a place.

“This isn't like any town in the U.S.A. where you look at a place, sign a lease and get the keys the next day. It is very competitive here,” one Redditor writes. “Almost every showing I went to had several people show up. It's like a job interview ... I hope you have decent credit. Most places won't even bother unless your score was higher than 650.”

17. Georgia

Providence Canyon in Southwest Georgia, USA.
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Score: 85

You’ll find plenty of coastal beaches and picturesque mountain towns here, but you may not find a lot of company. Georgia has some of the fewest seniors per capita in the entire country.

Why? WalletHub offers one explanation, placing the Peach State dead last in a ranking of the nation’s health care systems. While the cost of treatment is average, it’s incredibly hard to access, and patient outcomes are abysmal by American standards.

If you don’t want to end up in one of Georgia’s hospitals, note that the state also performed poorly for road safety in another WalletHub list.

“Traffic is absolutely horrible,” says Dianna Corea on Quora, and “crime is getting bad. You can't even go to a gas station without someone driving off in your car. You move into a nice neighborhood and you're getting robbed in broad daylight.”

16. Texas

Dallas, Texas, USA downtown cityscape at twilight.
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Score: 88

As we said before, various retirement rankings often disagree — and few states are more divisive than Texas. MoneyRates and WalletHub both place the Lone Star State in their bottom 10, while RetirementLiving calls it the second-best place to retire in the whole country.

Texas boasts no income tax, relatively inexpensive homes and endless adventure, both inside its dynamic cities and out in the wilderness.

Yet even RetirementLiving acknowledges that property taxes are a “burden,” and vehicle theft is a growing problem. WalletHub points out that Texas has the third smallest percentage of seniors in the U.S. — so while there’s fun to be had, you might not have friends to share it with.

“If you hate driving, Texas is not for you,” Daniel Lunsford on Quora adds. “A three-hour drive along wide open interstates going 60+ mph is 'next door' by Texas standards. And our public and regional transit is abysmal, so driving is your only chance to go farther than across town.”

14 (tie). Colorado

senior make is hiking with trekking poles at Colorado foothills of Rocky Mountains - Red Mountain Open Space, a popular hiking, biking and horse riding area near Fort Collins
marekuliasz / Shutterstock

Score: 90

Analysts also can’t agree on Colorado’s appeal: It placed second best in WalletHub’s list but tanked on the two other sites.

WalletHub gives impressive scores across the board, calling Colorado one of the more affordable states and a top 5 leader in health care. Its counterparts don’t have such a rosy view.

Colorado made the bottom 10 on RetirementLiving for its high cost of living as well as its poverty problem. Making friends will also be tough, as fewer than 10% of Colorado residents are over the age of 65. MoneyRates agrees that your lifestyle could suffer in the Centennial State and says crime remains a major concern.

For his part, Jack Epner on Quora argues that the state is in fact “crazy expensive these days. I never thought my rent in a small mountain town would resemble Manhattan condo pricing, or that the room I paid $200 for in Denver would turn into $800 rent a few years later.”

14 (tie). Connecticut

Fall scenic view north from the Mattatuck Trail at the top of Black Rock in Connecticut United States.
Shanshan0312 / Shutterstock

Score: 90

Life is good (and long) in Connecticut, as the state has the second highest life expectancy in the nation. Its coastal cities and small towns are tremendous homes for retirees — but only if you have the means to afford them.

The Nutmeg State came second last on WalletHub’s list of tax-friendly states, as households could expect to pay almost 36% more than the national average. And MoneyRates places Connecticut among the 10 most expensive states in every category: overall cost of living, health care and property taxes.

If you've still got time before retirement, start saving your nickels and dimes. You might be surprised by how much you can make by investing your spare change.

“It's too expensive to live here. If you live anywhere near an interstate, it's too crowded. The weather sucks most of the year. It's either too hot or cold. We get about three months, split into six weeks, before and after summer, where the weather is usually tolerable,” writes Jaymez82 on Reddit.

13. Kansas

Keeper of the Plains and City Skyline at Sunrise
KSwinicki / Shutterstock

Score: 93

In Kansas, the only thing scarier than a twister rolling through your neighborhood is the taxman reaching into your wallet.

Taxes here are almost 25% higher than the national average, with the typical household losing about $7,300 each year in state and local taxes, says WalletHub. Kansas didn’t perform well for health care, either, and it’s unreasonably difficult to find a dentist.

That said, crime is low, and you can probably get a bargain on a bungalow thanks to the Sunflower State’s affordable housing.

“If you want a small retirement place, $100,000 will get you a nice two-bedroom ranch that is driving distance from an NFL stadium and an airport,” says Don Torrez on Quora, though he warns that Kansas “is literally as flat as a pancake” and that the cities are just as dull as the countryside.

12. Maine

Rear view of a couple of women walking along the ocean shore in Maine USA. They wear father Christmas hat in December.
Enrico Della Pietra / Shutterstock

Score: 99

The Pine Tree State is extremely safe, packed full of seniors and perfect for nature lovers. You can easily grab a hiking buddy and spend your days getting lost among the sandy beaches, picturesque islands and, of course, the state’s towering pine trees.

If it sounds like luxury living, that’s because it is. All three lists agree that Maine is one of the least affordable homes for retirees. Beyond that simple truth, MoneyRates broke ranks with the other sites and gave Maine a poor score for health care — possibly docking points due to the high cost of treatment.

The cold and snowy coastal winters can also be a drawback for retirees seeking endless sunshine, but drumpfFOREVER on Reddit says it all depends on your financial situation.

“If you have money, think about snowbirding it. Maine in the summer and then some place warmer in the South … Winters are brutal, and as you age, you would need help clearing snow. Energy costs during winter are high,” they say. “Our nickname is the taxation state. So income, property, high car registration fee, etc.”

11. Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana, USA street cars.
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Score: 101

You know what they say: Mardi Gras comes but once a year. While Louisiana’s food and music are world famous, your retirement plans can get bogged down by the Bayou State’s many challenges.

Louisiana has the most property crime and the fewest dentists per capita in the country, WalletHub says. To put that in perspective, MoneyRates points out that Louisiana’s property crime problem is 2.5 times worse than Massachusetts’.

Residents also suffer from cancer — a leading cause of death among seniors — at an elevated rate. In-home care services are as cheap as they get, though.

Redditor TheSilmarils says the culture “is a definite plus,” but the weather can take some getting used to: “You will definitely get a case of swamp butt come June through October. Granted, our winters are quite mild. And of course, hurricanes. Sometimes you just get a couple gusts of wind and some heavy rain, and other times you get Betsy or Katrina.”

10. Maryland

Annapolis, Maryland, USA downtown view over Main Street with the State House.
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Score: 102

The Old Line State didn’t fare nearly as poorly as it did in last year’s ranking but still made bottom 10.

Maryland performs well for quality of life and health care, but the state’s high cost of living and tax laws make it less than ideal for a retiree on a fixed income. You might want to ask a certified financial planner how to prepare and hold on to more of your money.

Although Maryland doesn't tax Social Security, your IRA income is fair game. It’s also the only state with both an estate and inheritance tax on the wealthy.

Residents say that, even though you’ll be safe and healthy in Maryland, the weather, lack of activities and unimpressive food will make for a dreary retirement.

“Boil spaghetti and put on canned sauce, and you got yourself an Italian joint. Reheat pies and grill yourself a few eggs and burgers, and you have a diner… Doesn’t have to be good,” writes Winston Foster on Quora.

9. New Jersey

Waterfront homes in Avalon, New Jersey.
Jon Bilous / Shutterstock

Score: 104

The resort towns and beaches of the Garden State are just as attractive to retirees as they are to teens on spring break. But unless you’ve seriously shored up your retirement accounts, think twice before settling down by the Jersey Shore.

WalletHub placed New Jersey last on its list, mainly due to the high cost of living here. Housing is much more expensive compared to most of the country, with the typical home topping $380,000.

The state also underperformed for health care and overall quality of life, and it has one of the highest cancer rates in the nation.

“The biggest cons are the traffic, the cost of living (particularly the taxes) and the bad weather (snowstorms, heatwaves, etc). The public transit system is fantastic in theory but it's in awful shape and doesn't actually get the job done that well,” says Redditor s33k3rThr33.

8. Rhode Island

Castle Hill Lighthouse in orange sunset
P Meybruck / Shutterstock

Score: 105

Rhode Island offers fantastic fresh seafood, gorgeous seaside views and top notch health care; it has more doctors per person than any state besides Massachusetts.

Almost 18% of its population is made up of retirees, but not everyone can afford to belong to this exclusive crew.

The tiny state charges a premium for real estate and in-home care, and taxes remain high across the board. It’s one of the few states that taxes Social Security, though only for wealthier seniors.

“We have high taxes and high cost of living. (Be prepared to fork over a lot for rent.) The roads have potholes and are not always in good shape. People here tend to be rather unfriendly when you first meet them,” says Jim DePasquale on Quora.

7. Washington

scenic view from mt rainier view point,mt Rainier,Washington,usa.
Checubus / Shutterstock

Score: 107

Washington is for wanderers — you can spend your golden years exploring its hiking trails, national parks and mountains and always find something new.

But if you’re not as spry as you used to be, look out: In-home care services cost more in the Evergreen State than anywhere else in the country. Housing is incredibly expensive, as well. The typical home costs more than $478,000, says Zillow.

Locals agree that the scenery is great — at least when it isn’t raining — but you’ll want to stick to free activities whenever possible.

“Washington, especially the greater Seattle area, is expensive. Property taxes are high, the cost of living is higher than in other places and living in the downtown core of Seattle? Forget about it unless you have some real dough,” writes Marcus Hynes on Quora.

6. Alaska

Old couple on a cruise ship in Alaska. Husband and wife are enjoying an amazing view of Hubbard Glacier and iceberg. Snow peaks and ice all around in the sea.
shorex.koss / Shutterstock

Score: 112

When you think “retirement destination,” an icy tundra is hardly the first image that comes to mind — and it seems most people agree.

Alaska has the second lowest percentage of seniors, just behind Utah. The lack of a state income tax or sales tax doesn’t seem to make a difference; even the oil wealth fund that pays people to live there can’t convince seniors to stay.

Heavy snowfall and frigid winds in the winter can be a major deterrent even in the balmier parts of the state, and Alaska also gets rocked by earthquakes and floods from time to time. Property crime is rampant, and you’ll pay way more for groceries and other items that need to get transported way up north.

Steve Wells on Quora says you’ll witness some spectacular sights, like the Northern Lights, glaciers and lots of wildlife, but it’s “far away from the rest of the country, meaning long plane rides to even begin going anywhere. Not as many goods or services are available, winters are long and cold and lifestyle choices are limited.”

5. California

Beautiful sunset of Los Angeles downtown skyline and palm trees
Marek Masik / Shutterstock

Score: 118

You might be tempted to spend your golden years in the Golden State, considering the incredible weather, vibrant cities and endless beaches, mountains, parks and vineyards — plus excellent health care to boot.

Just prepare for the sticker shock. California is the second most expensive place to live in the U.S., beaten only by Hawaii, says Wallethub. California fully taxes most forms of retirement income at some of the highest state income tax rates in the country, and the sales tax is exceedingly high as well.

RetirementLiving warns that both independent housing and senior care facilities are very pricey, and the annual wildfires can threaten your home. In fact, California is one of the most disaster-prone states in general. Homeowner's insurance is a must, but you also need to make sure you're not overpaying, like many other Americans are. You simply can't afford to do the same.

Aside from the wildfires, you’ll get “volcanoes up north, earthquakes in most of the state, tsunamis in some low-lying coastal communities, landslides most everywhere when rainstorms appear, persistent droughts and heat waves and blizzards in the mountains,” says Matthew Sutton on Quora.

4. Oregon

At 10,492 feet high, Mt Jefferson is Oregon&#39;s second tallest mountain.
Michal Balada / Shutterstock

Score: 125

Whether you’re attracted to the Beaver State’s majestic mountains, dense forests or its overabundance of wineries and breweries, you’ll pay dearly to reserve your spot. Americans have been flooding into Oregon for years now.

The influx of new residents, attracted by the state’s lucrative tech jobs, has driven up the cost of living to the point that only Alaska, California and Hawaii are more expensive. Senior living facilities are no escape, either.

RetirementLiving adds that you’ll pay the highest state tax rate on most forms of retirement income, although Oregon does offer a number of tax credits for seniors.

“No matter where you live in Oregon, you may struggle to find housing. Even rural Southern Oregon has become desperate, and landlords are hiking the rents like there's no tomorrow,” writes one Redditor struggling to make ends meet in a rural river-mountain town.

3. New York

Manhattan bridge seen from a narrow alley enclosed by two brick buildings on a sunny day in summer
Victor Moussa / Shutterstock

Score: 130

Last year’s No. 1 loser has jumped a few spots up the ranking in 2021, but that shouldn’t change your calculus much.

New York remains infamously unaffordable, with high taxes and a savagely competitive housing market in many cities, especially the Big Apple. If you’ve ever dreamed about spending your retirement watching Broadway shows and wandering Central Park, it’s time to wake up.

“All the wonderful restaurants, theaters and nightlife are useless if you’re too broke from paying rent to take advantage of any of them. You can’t even get a studio apartment for less than $1,500 a month, and even then it will be tiny,” local J. De La Rosa writes on Quora.

Health care accessibility and costs are so-so, but the state pulled low marks for patients’ actual outcomes, and it has one of the highest cancer rates in the nation.

2. Illinois

Aurora Town riverside view in Aurora Town of Illinois
Nejdet Duzen / Shutterstock

Score: 132

The Prairie State plummets 11 spots from its ranking on last year’s list. While it’s hard to say what caused the shift — scoring systems have changed to include COVID-19 and other factors — the reasons to avoid Illinois are largely the same.

Taxes remain the No. 1 complaint. Illinois was ranked the worst state to be a taxpayer in a separate WalletHub study, with the typical household paying almost 40% more in state and local taxes than the national average.

It’s true that Illinois leaves most forms of retirement income alone, but the taxman will claim his due elsewhere. Expect to pay close to $5,000 in property tax on an average home, RetirementLiving says, and the sales and gas tax are just as painful. Make sure to check whether you’re eligible for tax-relief programs for seniors.

“Sheer willpower to survive in Illinois, this is what I see in people here,” George Bergman writes on Quora. “Those who cannot make it move to another state to find happiness.”

1. New Mexico

Santa Fe, New Mexico
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Score: 133

The Land of Enchantment holds no allure for retirees, condemning it to the very bottom of the list this year.

Social Security, retirement account distributions and pension payouts all get taxed here, and while lower-income seniors can catch a bit of a break, sales taxes are also above average. Don't move here without ditching any high-interest debt you're carrying, because it will only get harder to make your monthly payments.

The state is scaring off seniors with its egregious property crime problem and the difficulty of accessing quality health care, exacerbated by a poverty rate topping 18%. Nursing homes and memory care services are unreasonably expensive as well, says RetirementLiving.

And while the stark, mountainous terrain is magnificent to look at, the atmosphere itself can be debilitating. “The altitude and dry air can be challenging for people. We live at 7,300 feet, and have watched neighbors move to lower elevations to protect their breathing,” writes Dale Rose on Quora.

How we rank all 50 states

Seniors look at map together
simona pilolla 2 / Shutterstock

Here's how our analysis ranks all 50 states as retirement destinations, going in order from the worst to the best. In several cases, states tied for spots in our ranking because they had the same average rank in the three studies we looked at:

  1. New Mexico

  2. Illinois

  3. New York

  4. Oregon

  5. California

  6. Alaska

  7. Washington

  8. Rhode Island

  9. New Jersey

  10. Maryland

  11. Louisiana

  12. Maine

  13. Kansas

  14. (tie) Connecticut

  15. (tie) Colorado

  16. Texas

  17. Georgia

  18. Hawaii

  19. (tie) Wisconsin

  20. (tie) Vermont

  21. (tie) Nebraska

  22. Mississippi

  23. Tennessee

  24. Michigan

  25. (tie) Nevada

  26. (tie) Massachusetts

  27. Indiana

  28. (tie) Oklahoma

  29. (tie) North Carolina

  30. (tie) Minnesota

  31. (tie) Kentucky

  32. North Dakota

  33. Montana

  34. Ohio

  35. (tie) Pennsylvania

  36. (tie) Iowa

  37. Arkansas

  38. (tie) Utah

  39. (tie) Alabama

  40. (tie) Wyoming

  41. (tie) South Dakota

  42. (tie) Arizona

  43. Virginia

  44. West Virginia

  45. South Carolina

  46. New Hampshire

  47. Delaware

  48. Idaho

  49. Missouri

  50. Florida

1RetirementLiving

2MoneyRates

3WalletHub

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks climb to record highs as economy begins to make a comeback

    U.S. stocks have climbed to record levels after key companies have reported strong earnings, pointing to a rebound in consumer spending.

  • Mortgage rates dive to lowest level in 6 weeks, back in the shadow of 3%

    Rates have dropped, but experts warn that the downward isn't likely to last.

  • The US produces just 12% of the world's computer chip supply. Here's why it's trailing China when it comes to manufacturing and how it plans to get ahead.

    The US doesn't incentivize chip-making as foreign governments do, but President Biden has a $50 billion plan to boost domestic manufacturing.

  • New Study Shows That Early School Start Times Are Bad For Teens

    Do schools really need to start before 8:30 a.m.? According to a recent study, no — especially not high schools Teens hate waking up early. And dragging them out the door to get to school at the crack of dawn can sometimes feel a near-impossible task. So, it should come as no surprise that starting []

  • Roger Stone sued over nearly $2 million in alleged unpaid taxes

    The onetime Trump adviser owes the federal government roughly $2 million, according to the lawsuit.

  • 'Open borders' is Democratic Party policy, Biden-Harris fulfilling campaign promises: Abbott

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on the Biden administration facing backlash over border policies.

  • Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $29 at Amazon for 2 more days

    Have you ever heard of Depstech's wireless borescope cameras? Probably not. But rest assured that once you try one out, you'll love it and you'll wonder where it has been all your life. These awesome little gadgets basically let your smartphone see inside almost anything. They're best-sellers among BGR Deals readers pretty much every single time they go on sale with any discounts, and right now multiple models are on sale either at all-time low prices or close to them. Each different model offers great features and nifty add-ons, and you can snake them inside practically anything to see where no other camera can. This week, Amazon is offering fantastic deals on three different models that have been quite popular with our readers in the past. Wondering how good this week's deals are? Well, prices start at just $28.85 for the #1 best-selling Depstech WF010 Borescope. That's within a few cents of this borescope's all-time low price, so it's definitely a deal you won't want to miss. The Depstech WF010 Borescope is a wildly popular "snake camera" that connects wirelessly to your iPhone or Android handset so it can see inside just about anything. Simply snake the semi-rigid tube into any tight space and the WF010 beams video back to your phone. You can record that video feed or capture photos if you want, and you can even use attachments like a little hook to help fish jewelry or keys out of tight spaces. This is definitely an awesome accessory to have on hand and it was a best-seller ahead of the holidays last year when the price dropped to just $28.79 for Black Friday. Now, you can get this perennial best-selling for just 6¢ more than it cost ahead of the holidays last year. On top of that, there are also two other Depstech borescope deals running right now at Amazon. The first one is on a different type of setup. Instead of connecting wirelessly to your smartphone, this model has its own displays built right in. The $100 Depstech DS450 Borescope is down to just $69.99 when you clip the 30% coupon on the Amazon page, and it's the most popular model among our readers who choose a borescope with an integrated display. And finally, if you still want to use your phone instead of an integrated display but you also want a big upgrade from the entry-level WF010 model, the Depstech WF028 Borescope that normally sells for $50 is down to $39.99 right now. All three of these hot sales are set to end on April 18, but sometimes these popular bargains sell out ahead of schedule. In other words... hurry or you might miss out! Depstech WF020 Borescope - $28.85 (reg. $37) This wireless WiFi endoscope can work with Android 5.0+ smartphone and iPhone with iOS 9+ system. Armed with 11.5ft bendable semi-rigid Snake cable can extend to all corner of your house. Perfect for iPhone users who want to do inspection work. WiFi Connection, Easy to Use: Download and install the compatible app on your device. No need extra adapter or cable, just connect with your smartphone via WiFi. Then start the App to begin your inspection. HD Inspection Camera: 2.0MP borescope offers you a wonderful experience of capturing a clear close range HD video in AVI format and image in JPG format with adjustable resolutions 640x480, 1280 x 720, 1600 x1200 and 1920 x 1080. Depstech WF028 Borescope - $39.99 (reg. $50) Revolutionary HD 5.0MP Endoscope Sees through Everywhere: high-efficient third-generation chip, 2592x1944 resolution, copper core for semi-ridged cable, DEPSTECH superb 8.5mm WiFi borescope envisions the hard-to-reach places exquisite clearly. Bluart & Camtele, Newest Top Technologies for Inspection Camera: Adjustable 6 LED lights with Bluart tech, illuminate the darkness and reduce the overexposure, capturing pictures and videos more sharply in the best optical condition. Camtele expands the usual focal distance from 3 inches to 16 inches, larger observation scope generated, less inconvenience during the use. 2200 mAh Battery, longer Using Time: larger battery capacity for the WiFi box, the time for inspection will be prolonged. For our customer’s better experience, we especially design the power module reaching 2200 mAh, reducing the annoyance of insufficient working period. Depstech DS450 Borescope - $66.21 (reg. $100) [1080P Dual Lens]: The dual-lens endoscope can inspect the range of 80° in front and its side with the ergonomics design, allowing you to observe the pipeline inner situation more conveniently. [Updated 4.5in IPS Screen]: This hand-held borescope is ready to use after powering on, displaying the real-time image directly on its 4.5-inch color screen; 3300mAh large capacity provides 5 hours continuous work. [Torch Light & 7 Adjustable Lights]: Featuring with 7 adjustable LED lights on the camera tip, this inspection camera helps you see clearly even when inspecting in a dark place. Behind the endoscope, there is a built-in torchlight for inspecting at night.

  • Senator Warren: U.S. bankruptcy system is 'fundamentally wrong' on student debt

    Debtors filing for personal bankruptcy often struggle to successfully include student debt for discharge, and Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) thinks the current system is "fundamentally wrong."

  • Biden explains decision to impose new sanctions on Russia, but envisions 'more effective relationship'

    In a call with Putin on Wednesday, Biden said, he informed the Russian president of the new sanctions but also stressed that he had sought to deliver a “proportionate” response to them.

  • North Carolina teacher killed in shoot-out after trying to rob Mexican drug cartel

    Barney Harris shot and killed despite wearing bulletproof vest to rob drugs and cash

  • No jokes here: Dwyane Wade purchases ownership stake in Utah Jazz

    Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade has purchased an ownership stake in the Utah Jazz, following a legacy of basketball stars turned owners.

  • Latina grandmother assaulted on LA bus in anti-Asian attack

    A 70-year-old woman was getting off a bus in LA when another passenger dragged her to the other end of the vehicle and beat her, her son says

  • Coronavirus: Brazilians told to delay having children ‘until a better moment’ as variant spreads

    Country’s health system is buckling under pressure of highly contagious P1 variant

  • Trump’s post-presidency makeover: Former president losing weight, cutting back on M&Ms and ditching spray tan, report says

    ‘When I saw him, he looked healthier and in better physical condition than I had seen him in a long time,’ a Trump advisor says

  • The US is readying sanctions against Russia over the SolarWinds cyber attack. Here's a simple explanation of how the massive hack happened and why it's such a big deal

    Federal investigators and cybersecurity experts say that Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service is probably responsible for the attack.

  • Russia is expelling 10 US diplomats in retaliation to Biden's latest sanctions and amid Ukraine tensions

    The US slapped new sanctions on over 30 Russian entities on Thursday over Russian election interference and the SolarWinds hack.

  • SolarWinds: Russian intelligence behind major cyber attack, Raab reveals as US expels diplomats

    ‘We see what Russia is doing to undermine our democracies’, foreign minister says

  • Universal background checks for gun buyers a modest step, but Republicans still reject it | Opinion

    The latest mass shooting at the FedEx facility in Indianapolis makes me wonder once again who is crazier: the gunmen who carry out these murders or the millions of Americans who vote for politicians who oppose laws that could prevent these tragedies.

  • Biden news: Pence undergoes pacemaker operation as Sanders pays Trump rare compliment on Afghanistan

    Follow all the latest US politics and Biden administration news below

  • US says Russia was given Trump campaign polling data in 2016

    It was one of the more tantalizing, yet unresolved, questions of the investigation into possible connections between Russia and Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign: Why was a business associate of campaign chairman Paul Manafort given internal polling data — and what did he do with it? A Treasury Department statement Thursday offered a potentially significant clue, asserting that Konstantin Kilimnik, a Russian and Ukrainian political consultant, had shared sensitive campaign and polling information with Russian intelligence services. Kilimnik has long been alleged by U.S. officials to have ties to Russian intelligence.