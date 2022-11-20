Results: Ypsomed Holding AG Exceeded Expectations And The Consensus Has Updated Its Estimates

It's been a good week for Ypsomed Holding AG (VTX:YPSN) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest interim results, and the shares gained 6.0% to CHF181. The result was positive overall - although revenues of CHF244m were in line with what the analysts predicted, Ypsomed Holding surprised by delivering a statutory profit of CHF1.17 per share, modestly greater than expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Ypsomed Holding's three analysts is for revenues of CHF520.0m in 2023, which would reflect an okay 6.9% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 76% to CHF4.05. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of CHF529.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of CHF2.84 in 2023. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the massive increase in earnings per share expectations following these results.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 7.8% to CHF207. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Ypsomed Holding analyst has a price target of CHF230 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CHF165. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Ypsomed Holding is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 14% annualised growth until the end of 2023. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 0.4% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 8.0% annually. Not only are Ypsomed Holding's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Ypsomed Holding following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Ypsomed Holding going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Ypsomed Holding , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

