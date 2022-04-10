Resume of a Russian strongman

With the Russian military in retreat from around Kyiv and facing condemnation for brutal tactics, harsh political repression at home and the economy buffeted by Western sanctions, adversaries and allies alike are raising the same question about President Vladimir Putin: Can he hold onto power? After 22 years in power, Putin has built a powerful phalanx of loyalists who surround him, both in the Russian military and the secret services. This edifice of protection, the vast wealth Putin controls and the lack of any significant history of palace coups in Russia make either of the obvious means of removing Putin — a military mutiny or a mass popular “color” revolution — almost inconceivable right now.
Uber writer-producer Taylor Sheridan is excellent at keeping secrets, namely how Casey Dutton’s vision quest at the end of Season 4 of Yellowstone changes the character as he moves forward. But star Luke Grimes wouldn’t have it any other way. “I should know a lot more when I read some of season five scripts,” Grimes […]
Gather ‘round, folks. Take a seat by my campfire. Turn off the lights. (I don’t know why my campfire exists in a room with lights…) Now, prepare to learn the scary lore behind a creepy little droid that briefly appears in the newly released Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. You might think you know the story already because you read the headline, but I assure you, dear reader, there’s more to this terrifying tale of death and cursed metal.