Resume of a Russian strongman

  • Steve Brodner
    American artist
Political cartoon showing a caricature of Vladimir Putin wearing a large crown made of weaponry
Political cartoon illustration of boys fighting. Text: "Gets his start as a schoolboy"
Political cartoon of a man sitting on top of another. Text: "Handpicked by a failing Boris Yeltsin to be president of Russia"
Political cartoon of Vladimir Putin in a fighter jet. Text: "Pulverizes Chechnya on the way to election no 1"
Cartoon of Putin in front of a mission accomplished banner. Text: "Invades independent Georgia next, by land, sea and air"
Cartoon of Putin with a cake. Text: "Accepts his 54th birthday present - the assassination of journalist Anna Politskovskaya"
Putin at a table with Crimea and Donbas on dinner plates. Text: "Takes his first bite out of Ukraine, 2014"
Caricature of Putin hugging a tall man. Text: "Launches airstrikes on the wrong side of the Syrian Civil War"
Cartoon of Putin in military gear and Hillary Clinton being bombed. Text: "Attacks the 2016 US presidential election"
Cartoon of Putin with money stuffed in his coat. Text: "Greases the oligarchy, reaps an epic personal fortune $200 billion"
Political cartoon of Putin wielding a bloody ax. Text: "Add 'thug,' 'war criminal,' and 'butcher of Ukraine'"

Steve Brodner is a contributing artist to Opinion. He blogs daily at https://stevebrodner.substack.com/.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

