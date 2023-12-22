Resurfaced video shows meeting which allegedly prompted Trump to pressure canvassers not to certify 2020 election
The Detroit News reviewed an audio recording of a 2020 phone call in which former President Donald Trump allegedly pressured two GOP canvassers not to certify the 2020 election. CNN has not heard the recording but has resurfaced video of one of the canvassers in question addressing the phone call and denying it influenced her decision to recant her vote.