Resurgent Canadian natgas producers look to horn in on U.S. market

  • FILE PHOTO: Natural gas flares off at a production facility owned by Exxon near Carlsbad
  • FILE PHOTO: Workers stand in the Ebla natural gas plant near Homs, northeast of Damascus
  • FILE PHOTO: Oil, steam and natural gas pipelines run through the forest at the Cenovus Foster Creek SAGD oil sands operations near Cold Lake.
  • FILE PHOTO: Pier at Dominion's Cove Point LNG plant is seen at Maryland's Chesapeake Bay
  • FILE PHOTO: Snow covered transfer lines leading to storage tanks at the Dominion Cove Point Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal in Lusby, Maryland
1 / 5

Resurgent Canadian natgas producers look to horn in on U.S. market

FILE PHOTO: Natural gas flares off at a production facility owned by Exxon near Carlsbad
Nia Williams and Scott DiSavino

By Nia Williams and Scott DiSavino

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Canadian natural gas producers are bouncing back faster from the COVID-19 pandemic than battered U.S. shale firms, putting them in position to boost net gas exports to the United States for the first time in five years.

The opportunity for Canadian firms to take a piece of the market back from U.S. rivals reverses one of the dominant energy trends of the last decade, where U.S. shale drillers unleashed a flood of cheap plentiful gas - largely a byproduct of crude oil drilling - and pushed western Canadian producers out of their only export market.

Canadian drilling is picking up swiftly, spurred by better pipeline access and because U.S. producers have cut back crude output, and with it, the associated gas produced with that oil. Canada's production is forecast to keep rising as coal-fired plants are retired and with the expected start-up of its first liquefied natural gas plant.

Oil and gas producers across North America endured a brutal 2020 as the pandemic crushed demand. The fall in Canada was furious, as companies cut gas rigs from 92 at the beginning of 2020 to just nine by June.

Now, Canadian gas companies are putting rigs back to work and have plans this year to increase capital spending for the first time since 2014.

Canada's rig count has surged from nine to 76, while the U.S. gas rig count is at 90, up from a low of 68 in July, according to Baker Hughes data.

"What we believe is driving some of the increase in expected capital spending for 2021 is for Canadian natural gas producers to capture market share from the reduction in associated natural gas due to the slowdown of drilling and production in a number of the large U.S. shale basins," said Tim McMillan, chief executive of the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP).

Net Canadian gas exports jumped by 31% year-on-year to 6.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) in January, the most in a month since March 2018, according to data provider Refinitiv.

After plunging to a 30-year low in 2020, exports to the United States could rise as much as 29% to average 5.8 bcfd this year, Goldman Sachs estimates. That would be the first increase since 2016.

Canadian gas exports to the United States have been declining since 2002, particularly since last decade's U.S. shale boom unlocked a plethora of cheap gas, robbing Canadian shippers of market share in the U.S. Midwest and eastern Canada.

(Graphic: Canada natural gas exports to U.S. due to jump, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/qzjpqgekwpx/Pasted%20image%201613076631942.png)

RISING CANADIAN CAPEX, RECORD U.S DEMAND

Canada's gas output is expected to rise by 0.5 bcfd this year to around 15.9 bcfd, according to S&P Global Platts Analytics. The nation's output peaked at a record of 17.5 bcfd in 2001, according to government data.

Canadian oil and gas producers are forecast to boost spending by 14%, according to CAPP, with most of that increase coming from gas-focused companies.

"We have a larger capital program this year and that's on the back of a natural gas price recovery," said Darren Gee, chief executive of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp, which is increasing capital spending to C$350 million in 2021 from C$240 million last year.

Cenovus Energy Inc, Canada's third largest oil and gas company, has earmarked around C$65 million for increased drilling starting in the third quarter.

"(It) will focus on high-return opportunities in a relatively robust natural gas price environment," chief executive Alex Pourbaix told analysts on a budget call in January.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, the country's biggest oil and gas producer, has said it hopes to grow natural gas output by 11% this year.

In comparison, shale producers south of the border are expected to cut budgets for a third year in a row in 2021, causing U.S. output to fall for a second straight year.

Among those cutting spending in 2021 are Cabot Oil and Gas Corp and CNX Resources Corp, two of the larger natural gas operators.

On top of falling U.S. supply, Canadian producers are looking to capitalize on increased demand as U.S. consumption and exports are forecast to hit record highs this year.

U.S. gas use, which includes a projected 19% increase in liquefied natural gas (LNG) and pipeline exports, is expected to increase by roughly 1% in 2021.

The imbalance is driving prices higher. Henry Hub futures, a proxy for price expectations, are at roughly $3 per million British thermal units (mm/BTU), representing a near-50% increase from 2020's average of $2.03, which was a 25-year-low.

(Graphic: U.S. nat gas demand, exports to reach record in 2021, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/ce/yzdpxwrojvx/Pasted%20image%201613076966715.png)

SPRINGBOARD YEAR

To be sure, the recovery in Canada is in its early stages.

Recent mergers-and-acquisitions in shale, particularly among those who produce in Canada's premier Montney play in British Columbia, could also hold down spending.

On Wednesday ARC Resources Ltd said it will buy Seven Generations Energy in a deal that will create the biggest Montney producer.

ARC Chief Executive Terry Anderson said the combined company's immediate focus would be paying down debt but next year it will be looking at expanding production.

Longer-term, Canadian gas firms are expected to benefit from the phase-out of Canadian coal-fired power stations and the country's first LNG export terminal, expected to be completed in British Columbia by mid-decade.

Wood Mackenzie said it sees this year as the start of another era of gas growth, and forecast Canadian gas exports will rise to around 9 bcfd by 2030.

"2021 is the springboard year," said Wood Mackenzie analyst Dulles Wang.

(Reporting by Nia Williams in Calgary, Scott Disavino in New York; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Latest Stories

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for armed troops to be placed in schools on Parkland anniversary

    The National Guard was in Washington DC in response to the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters

  • California Realtor Loses Job After Racist Video Harassing Asian Woman Goes Viral

    A real estate agent from the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles was fired recently after a video of him hurling racist comments at an Asian woman surfaced online. What happened: On Wednesday, a social media user who goes by "Em" shared the video in a now-deleted tweet.

  • U.S. reassures Turkey over executions after Erdogan calls response 'a joke'

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday reassured Ankara that Washington blames the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) for the executions of 13 kidnapped Turks in northern Iraq, after Turkey called an earlier U.S. statement on the killings "a joke." Turkey said on Sunday militants from the outlawed PKK executed the captives, including Turkish military and police personnel, amid a military operation against the group.

  • Devastation as 500 tanker blast destroys Afghanistan-Iran customs post

    A catastrophic explosion and fire at an Afghan customs depot has destroyed hundreds of fuel tankers and caused traders tens of millions of pounds of losses. A series of blasts hurled lorries hundreds of yards into the air and deposited the crumpled remains of fuel tanks as far as half a mile from the blast site. Nasa satellites could reportedly see the blast from space and the fire was so intense that Afghan officials appealed to neighbouring Iran for help. The blast on the Iranian border in Western Afghanistan destroyed as much as $50 million worth of vehicles and goods, the local chamber of commerce said. “It's a huge catastrophe for the private sector,” said Younis Qazizada, a spokesman for the chamber. Health officials in the nearby city of Herat said only 17 people had been injured, but with the customs depot entirely incinerated, there were fears bodies would only be found later. The cause of the blast was unknown, officials said. “The devastation is much higher than we imagined,” said Mr Qazizada. “There's no infrastructure remaining at all.” Some estimates put the number of destroyed fuel tankers as high as 500. The blast site was still smouldering on Sunday. Electricity pylons had been knocked down by the force of the blast and the highway next to the depot was blocked by incinerated vehicles. Crowds looted many of the remaining lorries and on Sunday there were repeated bursts of gunfire as soldiers tried to keep order. Local traders blamed delays by customs officials for building a dangerous backlog of tankers are the border. Iranian state media said the country had sent several helicopters, 11 fire engines and 21 ambulances to the scene after requests for help from the local governor. Units of the Iranian Army's Ground Force were also sent to the border area and the Iranian police were drafted into rescue operations.

  • Indian police arrest climate activist for supporting farmers

    An Indian climate activist has been arrested for circulating a document on social media that allegedly incited protesting farmers to turn violent last month, leaving one protester dead and about 400 police officers injured during clashes in the Indian capital, police said Sunday. Disha Ravi, 22, was arrested in the southern city of Bengaluru and appeared in a New Delhi court on Sunday, New Delhi police said in a statement. The court sent her to police custody for five days to help in an investigation "into the criminal conspiracy related to the Toolkit document” that allegedly incited the farmers on Jan. 26, India’s Republic Day, police said.

  • Debris scattered across Florida neighborhood by tornado-warned storm

    Aerial video from the Lake City area on Feb. 15 showed fences destroyed, giant tree limbs felled and houses damaged after a tornado-warned storm passed through the area.

  • US cold snap: Why is Texas seeing Arctic temperatures?

    Freezing temperatures have been recorded across the usually hot southern US state.

  • Home appraisal for Black couple skyrockets after white friend pretends to be homeowner

    Black Americans continue to face discrimination when it comes to building wealth through homeownership. Paul Austin and his wife, Tenisha Tate Austin, of Marin City purchased their first home off-market from another Black family in 2016. “I read the appraisal,” Tate Austin told ABC7.

  • Democrats Flirt with Destroying Another Senate Guardrail

    Senate Democrats considering the destruction of another set of Senate rules might want to heed the words of English lawyer and chancellor Sir Thomas More to his son-in-law centuries ago: And when the last law was down and the Devil turned round on you — where would you hide, Roper, the laws all being flat? Then-Senator Harry Reid started this modern clearcutting of the rules back in 2013. He used the “nuclear option” to lower the vote threshold for confirmation in order to stack the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. Senator Mitch McConnell escalated by using the same standard to confirm Supreme Court nominees. As Majority Leader Chuck Schumer toys with the idea of blowing up the legislative filibuster as well, he is potentially poised to first unravel another important — if lesser-known — Senate rule in pursuit of an all-encompassing COVID-relief bill under the terms of “budget reconciliation.” We’re talking about the Byrd Rule (named after the late Senator Robert Byrd), which limits the ability of the majority to stuff extraneous legislative goodies into budget-related proposals and still pass them with a simple-majority vote under that process. Senator Byrd saw the danger of using reconciliation, which limits amendments and debate, to pursue broader, non-budgetary legislation outside regular order. As a defender of the right of all senators to debate and amend legislation, he fastened these restrictions onto the reconciliation process. This is for the greater good: the Byrd Rule protects Social Security from the reconciliation process, for instance, while limiting committees to proposals in their jurisdiction and requiring that the budget relevance of any proposal considered under this process be more than “merely incidental.” What this means is that major legislative policy changes can be made only when all senators have the right to fully debate and amend legislation — and to filibuster. Reconciliation otherwise “streamlines” this process at the expense of the minority. Today, fueled by rage and revenge, the leaders of the Senate care nothing for the reasons behind the rules; they want only to pass their legislation as quickly as possible. Most of the attention these past weeks has gone to the $15 minimum wage contained inside the COVID-relief package. This hardly meets the reconciliation standard on its own, but there will be other violations of the Byrd Rule in the bill the House will send to the Senate. That’s why Senate Democrats could aim to break the glass on Senate rules. As described by parliamentary expert Martin Gold, there are two ways to achieve this. First, there’s the more targeted attack on the Byrd Rule. Say Vice President Harris is in the chair when a senator raises a point of order against, for example, the minimum-wage hike. The Senate parliamentarian advises her that this particular section of the reconciliation bill is out of order. Despite all evidence and precedent that the section is out of order, the VP rules otherwise. Now the section takes only a simple majority to pass. However, if a senator who supports the Byrd Rule challenges the ruling of the chair, it will require a 60-vote majority to overrule Harris. That’s a high bar. So here, the chair’s judgment, which likely would stand, changes the precedent so that any other item in the bill that violates the Byrd Rule can be ruled acceptable under the new standard just established by the vice president. Republicans would have loved this when they were trying to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, but they respected Senate rules protecting the rights of the minority. This limited, surgical strike on the Byrd Rule would still disrupt the precedent in perpetuity. Meanwhile, there’s a broader attack that could be implemented. In this scenario, the majority leader addresses the chair and says that waiving the Byrd Rule only takes a simple-majority vote. It is clear under the rules and the precedents that this is false. If the chair rules that it takes 60 votes to waive the Byrd Rule, the majority leader then appeals the ruling of the chair, which takes a simple-majority vote to overturn. Bingo — the protections of the Byrd Rule are dead, and now it takes only a simple-majority vote to put any legislative proposal the majority wants into the budget-reconciliation bill, bypassing legitimate debate and amendment. The result of this action would threaten any rule in the Senate. If at any time the majority wants to get rid of any rule, all they would have to do is appeal the ruling of the chair and muster a simple majority — silencing the opposition and forcing their will on the American people. Once upon a time, the U.S. Senate was called the world’s greatest deliberative body. As envisioned by Thomas Jefferson, there were rules that protected the minority and allowed for thorough debate. Sadly, it appears this current Senate majority cares little for the precedents that earned the U.S. Senate that title. But some caution on their part might be well-advised self-interest; tables have been known to turn. Editor’s Note: This piece has been updated with a corrected version of the quote attributed to Sir Thomas More.

  • UK's Johnson says: world needs pandemic treaty to ensure transparency

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that world powers should clinch a global treaty on pandemics to ensure proper transparency after the novel coronavirus outbreak which originated in China. Johnson said he would be keen to agree a global treaty on pandemics where countries agreed to share data, amid British and U.S. concern over access given to a World Health Organization (WHO) mission to China.

  • 500 Black and Asian Community Members Rally in Oakland as Holiday Weekend Sees Wave of Attacks, Robberies

    Members of Black and Asian communities convened on Saturday in Oakland, CA to rally against recent anti-Asian attacks, especially those in the Bay Area. What happened: During the rally, various speakers discussed the importance of solidarity among Black and Asian communities. More than 500 people showed up at Madison Park, according to NBC Bay Area.

  • Takeaways: AP investigation of China COVID-19 disinformation

    As the coronavirus spread last year, former President Donald Trump and leading U.S. conservatives floated the idea that the virus may have escaped from a Chinese lab or was created by China as a bioweapon. China pushed back. A nine-month AP investigation, conducted in collaboration with the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, found China launched what may be its first global digital disinformation campaign, using its growing presence on Western social media to seed and spread stories suggesting the U.S. created COVID-19 as a bioweapon.

  • Yousaf Ali Khan: British-Pakistani activist held in Pakistan over London speech

    Yousaf Ali Khan is held on charges of sedition over remarks made in London alleged to be "anti-state".

  • ‘This is a war zone’: Migrants wounded falling from Trump’s border wall being sent back to Mexico without medical help

    ‘This has become a war zone, with war injuries and no resources’

  • 2 dead and millions without power in Texas as winter storm sweeps U.S.

    The Texas city of Abilene has had all of its water services shut off, as a deadly winter continues to pummel the state.The latest: Over 4 million people across Texas were without power early Tuesday, as most of the state faced single-digit temperatures and sub-zero wind chill, according to the national utility tracker poweroutage.us. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWater services in Abilene, west of Dallas, were shut off at 7pm "as a result of power outages from both power sources at all three of its water treatment plants," per a city statement.There's no estimate for when power and water would be turned back on in the city of 123,000.Law enforcement found two men dead at roadways in the Houston area, per AP. For the record: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) announced the state was deploying personnel to help local officials clear the streets and assist essential workers. He also ordered members of the National Guard "to conduct welfare checks and to assist local authorities" in moving people to warming centers.The Department of Energy issued an order authorizing Texas power plants to work at maximum capacity, a move that could "result in a violation of limits of pollution," Bloomberg reports.The Electric Reliability Council of Texas requested the order "to preserve the reliability of bulk electric power system. The weather event was "expected to result in record winter electricity demand that will exceed even ERCOT’s most extreme seasonal load forecasts," it noted.The big picture: Large swaths of the country, including the southeast up through the central U.S., under a winter storm warning, according to the National Weather Service. Freezing temperatures in Texas are historic and haven't been seen in decades, according to experts and the state department of transportation. Abbott issued a disaster declaration on Feb. 12, saying that the prolonged freezing temperatures, sleet, and heavy snow could lead to deaths, injury, and damaged property. Here’s something you don’t see everyday... check out the scenes from Seawall Blvd in Galveston this morning. 🌨😱#LoveGalveston | https://t.co/uijbAAlsPD. pic.twitter.com/eLp53DPclU— Galveston Island (@GalvestonIsland) February 15, 2021 What else is happening: The Electric Reliability Council of Texas early Monday that it would begin rotating outages due to extreme weather to take generators offline. There were reports of road closures throughout the state, including in Houston and San Antonio, with freezing temperatures expected for at least the next day. Several airports across the state announced flights would be canceled or postponed on Monday due to the conditions.The Hobby Airport in Houston said its airfield "will remain closed" through Tuesday.The Austin-Bergstrom International Airport announced that all flights were canceled and recommended that travelers contact their specific airlines to handle flight details.Of note: "The barrage of storminess and extreme cold can be traced back to an early January disruption of the polar vortex, which allowed lobes of extreme cold to ebb south over North America, Europe and Asia," the Washington Post's Capital Weather Gang reports. Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details, including the two deaths, news from Abilene and the latest information on the power outages.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • South Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

    South Korea has arranged to buy coronavirus vaccines for 23 million more people, its prime minister said on Tuesday, a day after authorities decided to scale back initial vaccination plans, citing delays and efficacy concerns. The deals include vaccines from Novavax Inc for 20 million people and Pfizer products for 3 million, bringing the total number of people to be covered to 79 million, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said. "The government has been working to bring in sufficient early supplies, but there is growing uncertainty over our plan for the first half due to production issues with global drugmakers and international competition to adopt more vaccines," he told a televised meeting.

  • LAPD, police union outraged by report of Floyd 'Valentine'

    A report that Los Angeles police officers circulated a photo of George Floyd with the words “you take my breath away” in a Valentine-like format has prompted an internal investigation and drawn blistering condemnation from Floyd’s family, the district attorney and the police union. Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said Saturday that investigators will try to determine how the image may have come into the workplace and who may have been involved, the Los Angeles Times reported. Moore said the officer who made the complaint would be interviewed Monday.

  • ‘A disaster’: Biden urged to replace entire USPS board as DeJoy plans slower mail and postage hikes

    Senator Tammy Duckworth says postal service ‘in desperate need of repair in the public eye’

  • Massive search planned for Missouri man missing since Mother's Day

    The 34-year-old Missouri father’s car was found damaged on a 4-wheeler path in Wayne County.

  • New Zealand PM urges Australia to 'do the right thing' over terror suspect's citizenship

    New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday accused Australia of abdicating its responsibilities by "unilaterally" cancelling the citizenship of a woman detained in Turkey and accused of having links to the Islamic State. Turkish authorities on Monday said they had caught three New Zealanders, two children and a 26-year-old woman alleged to be a member of Islamic State, trying to enter Turkey illegally from Syria. The woman had held New Zealand and Australian citizenships, but the Australian government cancelled her citizenship, Ardern told reporters in Wellington.