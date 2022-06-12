Resurging US inflation puts Fed on track for more big rate hikes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Heather SCOTT
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jerome Powell
    American banker

Red-hot US inflation is showing few signs of cooling, putting the Federal Reserve on track to continue its aggressive interest rate increases to help cool high prices that are challenging Joe Biden's presidency.

The hoped-for signs of relief for American families did not materialize in May as consumer prices hit a new four-decade high, rising 8.6 percent and topping what economists thought was the peak in March.

With Russia's war on Ukraine continuing to pressure global fuel and food prices, and amid ongoing supply chain uncertainties due to Covid-19 lockdowns in Asia, analysts now say the expected easing of inflationary pressures will take much longer to materialize.

The US central bank already had signaled plans for more big increases in the benchmark borrowing rate this week and next month, but chances are rising that the Fed might have to be even more aggressive -- which increases the risk the economy might tip into a recession.

The latest inflation report -- the last major data point before the Fed's policy meeting Tuesday and Wednesday -- also douses hopes central bankers will be able to call a ceasefire in September ahead of key congressional elections, where Biden's Democrats are widely expected to suffer damaging losses.

Prices continued to rise last month for a range of goods, including housing, groceries, airline fares and used and new vehicles, setting new records in multiple categories, according to the Labor Department data.

Energy has soared 34.6 percent over the past year, the fastest since September 2005, while food jumped 10.1 percent, and the cost of fuel oil more than doubled, jumping 106.7 percent, the largest increase in the history of CPI, which dates to 1935.

The CPI surge "raises the probability of even more aggressive Fed rate hikes to tamp down on inflationary expectations," said Mickey Levy of Berenberg Capital Markets

If the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee decides on a giant step -- three quarters of a point rather than the expected half-point increase -- it would be the first 75 basis point rate hike since November 1994.

Diane Swonk of Grant Thornton indicated such a move is possible.

"They are behind the curve and eager to catch up," she said on Twitter. "Fed has to reduce demand to meet a supply-constrained world. Ugly in many ways."

Economists at Barclays are now calling for a 0.75-point increase, though Ryan Sweet at Moody's says chances are low, and Karl Haeling at LBBW expects three more half-point hikes.

- Political considerations? -

Biden is facing growing political backlash as high prices increase the pain for American families, who are seeing daily records at the gas pump and higher grocery bills due to the fallout from Russian leader Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Unlike his predecessor Donald Trump, who relentlessly attacked the Fed and its chair Jerome Powell, Biden has publicly endorsed the central bank's efforts.

Biden, who blames "Putin's Price Hike" for the acceleration in inflation, said Washington "must do more -- and quickly -- to get prices down here in the United States."

Hoping to avoid a devastating setback in November elections that could return control of the legislature to opposition Republicans, Biden has urged Congress to approve legislation to bring down costs of key products such as medicines and services such as shipping to soften the blow for US consumers.

Some analysts had speculated that Powell might call for a timeout in the interest rate moves at the FOMC's September meeting, but economist Levy echoed the prevailing view that a pause in rate hikes is now "looking increasingly unlikely."

Powell has always insisted that central bankers eschew political considerations and focus on what's best for the economy.

The Fed, which has already acknowledged that slowing demand will entail some pain, is hoping to cool price pressures without choking off economic growth -- but that is looking increasingly difficult.

Gita Gopinath, the number two at the International Monetary Fund, last week said US central bankers are treading an "incredibly narrow path" to achieve a soft landing and avoid a sharp increase in unemployment.

"It will be a real challenge to bring down inflation... without turbulence," she said at a Financial Times conference, adding that it could "require much steeper increases in rates."

hs/to

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Zelenskiy says Ukraine ‘will prevail’ over Russia

    STORY: President Volodymyr Zelenskiy insisted on Saturday that Ukraine would prevail in its almost four-month-long war with Russia. Speaking remotely at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Zelenskiy said it is "on the battlefields in Ukraine that the future rules of this world are being decided."Ukraine has appealed for a swifter delivery of heavy weapons from the Westsaying Russian forces have ten times more artillery pieces than Ukrainian forces.The conflict has become focused on a grinding artillery slugging match over Sievierodonetsk. The eastern city is one of the last Ukrainian-controlled parts of Luhansk province which Russia wants to seize, along with its twin city Lysychansk.Ukraine's Luhansk Governor said Russian forces control most of Sievierodonetsk but that Ukraine still controls the Azot chemical plant where hundreds of civilians are sheltering.The battle over Sievierodonetsk and its destruction recall weeks of bombardment of Mariupol. The southern port city's mayor has said Mariupol's sanitation systems are broken and corpses are rotting in the streets.Vadym Boichenko told national television that there was an outbreak of dysentery and cholera.He called on the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross to work on establishing a humanitarian corridor to allow remaining residents to leave the city, which is now under Russian control.

  • Shangri-La Latest: China Says US Strategy Fuels Tensions in Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe warned that the US’s Indo-Pacific strategy was pushing the two sides toward confrontation, criticizing his American counterpart’s attempt to rally the region around Washington’s vision. Most Read from BloombergUS Lifts Covid-19 Test Requirement for International TravelUS Inflation Quickens to 40-Year High, Pressuring Fed and BidenTrump’s Air Force One Deal Pains the Pentagon, Not Just BoeingRetailers Should Heed Target’s Cautionary TaleGen Z, Mi

  • Colts sign DE Bryan Cox Jr., OT Jason Spriggs

    The Colts added DE Bryan Cox Jr. and OT Jason Spriggs.

  • Soaring inflation fuels bets on sharper Fed rate hikes

    (Reuters) -Stubbornly hot U.S. inflation is fueling bets that the Federal Reserve will get more aggressive about trying to cool price pressures and even potentially ditch its own forward guidance by delivering a jumbo-sized interest rate hike in coming months. Fed policymakers had already all but promised half-point interest rate hikes at their meeting next week and again in late July, following May's half-point hike and the start of balance sheet reductions this month. On Friday, traders of futures tied to the Fed policy rate began pricing in an even bolder path after U.S. Labor Department data showed sharply higher food and record gas prices pushed the consumer price index (CPI) up 8.6% last month from a year earlier.

  • Inflation won’t peak until oil prices ‘roll over,’ economist says

    RSM chief economist Joe Brusuelas joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Friday's CPI print, the path of Fed rate hikes, the outlook for inflation, and how investors should set expectations.

  • Toes-for-cash hoax reflects Zimbabwe fears of soaring prices

    Battling rampant inflation, Zimbabweans are counting their toes as they struggle to buy food for their families. The false report became so widespread that the country's Deputy Minister of Information Kindness Paradza visited street vendors in central Harare earlier this month to debunk it. One-by-one the traders took off their shoes to show that they had all 10 toes, as Zimbabwe's state media recorded the digital investigation.

  • Letters to the Editor for June 12

    Demand better gun legislation, stand up to the gun lobby and work together to end racism.

  • Stay or go: Predicting what the Nets will do with their 9 free agents

    The Nets' roster will likely look very different next season, but which free-agents-to-be will be back in Brooklyn?

  • Trump Botched His 'Coup' By Not Marching To Capitol Jan. 6, Says Expert On Autocrats

    “If you’re having a coup and summoned everybody, and aim to be anointed as the head of a new illegitimate government, you have to be there,” says historian.

  • 2022 NCAA Division I baseball tournament: Schedule, results, game times, TV info, matchups

    The field has been cut to 16, with No. 1 overall seed Tennessee one of eight hosts in the super regionals, the final step before the College World Series.

  • Biden: Federal government to fund ‘100 percent’ of recovery for wildfire sparked by Forest Service

    President Joe Biden on Saturday said the federal government is “covering 100 percent of the cost” for the response to a massive wildfire in New Mexico that was started by federal burns. “We have a responsibility as a government to deal with the communities who are put in jeopardy,” Biden said in remarks at the…

  • Ukraine hopes to save foreign soldiers sentenced to death, says lawmaker

    Ukraine is doing everything possible to save three foreign nationals who were sentenced to death by proxy authorities in Donbas for fighting for Ukraine, a lawmaker in Ukraine's parliamentary security and defence committee said on Saturday. After being captured, two Britons and a Moroccan were convicted of "mercenary activities" on Thursday by a court in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), whose separatist leaders are backed by Moscow. "Both the Defence Ministry and the Main Directorate of Intelligence, which deals with the exchange of prisoners, are taking all necessary measures to ensure these citizens of foreign states ... are saved," lawmaker Fedir Venislavskyi said on national television.

  • Central Ohio high school sports scores/schedules June 6-12

    Central Ohio high school sports scores/schedules June 6-12

  • US official says diplomatic push in Asia paying dividends

    The American diplomatic push aimed at countering China's increasing influence in the Asia-Pacific region appears to be paying dividends, with many nations showing a willingness to partner with the United States, a top State Department official said Friday. U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet told The Associated Press it was noteworthy that 13 nations representing 40% of the world's economy had signed on to the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework that President Joe Biden launched in Japan at the end of May. He said that China at around the same time failed in its attempt to get a group of Pacific islands to endorse a sweeping agreement with Beijing. China had broken from its traditional approach of negotiating one-on-one with countries behind the scenes to send Foreign Minister Wang Yi on an island-hopping trip last month to try and rally 10 Pacific nations behind the agreement, which covered a broad range of areas including security and fisheries.

  • Florida Senator Lauren Book on March For Our Lives

    Florida Senator Lauren Book shares her thoughts on the importance of March For Our Lives

  • 31 masked Patriot Front members arrested in North Idaho near LGBTQ Pride event

    The 31 people from all over the country were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to riot.

  • Sweden seeks constructive progress with Turkey over NATO bid

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden seeks to make constructive progress in talks with Turkey on Ankara's objections to the Nordic country's application to join the NATO defence alliance, Foreign Minister Ann Linde said on Friday. Finland and Sweden applied to join NATO last month in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine but face opposition from Turkey, which accuses them of supporting and harbouring Kurdish militants and other groups it deems terrorists. The objections caught Finnish, Swedish and many NATO officials by surprise and have dimmed prospects for rapid progress on the membership bids ahead of a NATO summit in Madrid later this month.

  • Putin's bodyguards collect his poop on trips abroad and take it back to Russia with them, report says

    President Vladimir Putin's excrement is taken back to Russia in special packets carried by his bodyguards, two investigative journalists said.

  • More than 34,000 Amazon shoppers love this portable Bluetooth speaker — it's $58 off at Amazon, today only

    "For such a small speaker to pump out that much sound, it’s almost ridiculous."

  • Pence’s lawyer told him blocking vote certification would likely lead to court loss, ‘standoff’ with Congress

    Former Vice President Pence’s attorney advised him on Jan. 5, 2021, that if he blocked the certification of electoral votes the following day as then-President Trump was urging him to do he would likely face a loss in court or a “standoff” with Congress, according to a memo released for the first time on Saturday.…