Resurrected Tupac Shakur murder investigation leads to home connected to former Crip

The Las Vegas-area home searched by metro police investigating the murder of Tupac Shakur reportedly belongs to the wife of former Crip gang member Keefe B, who claims he had a front row seat to the rapper’s killing.

Cops armed with a warrant, visited the Henderson, Nev., house of Paula Clemons Monday, according to TMZ.

Her husband Keefe B, a.k.a. Duane Keith Davis, claims to be the uncle of gangster Orlando Anderson, who is rumored to have fired several shots out of a vehicle and into Shakur’s chest on Sept. 7, 1996.

Anderson denied killing the 25-year-old musician before he too was gunned down in 1998. But Keefe B said the two of them were riding in the white Cadillac that pulled up next to Shakur’s black BMW a block off the Las Vegas Strip, where the “Hit Em Up” rapper was fatally shot.

Shakur died six days later at Sin City’s University Medical Center.

On the night of the shooting, Orlando and his associates got into a scuffle with Shakur and his crew outside the MGM Grand where Mike Tyson had a boxing match. Shakur was travelling with Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight when the drive-by shooting occurred.

Keefe B implicated Orlando in the 2018 BET documentary “Unsolved: the Tupac and Biggie Murders” when he said the .40-caliber Glock pistol that killed Tupac was fired from the backseat of the Cadillac while he was seated on the front passenger side. The Independent said Keefe B was recorded more specifically telling police that Orlando —seated in the back of the vehicle — was the shooter. There was also a third passenger in the back of the Cadillac.

Investigators told the Hollywood Reporter in 2018 they were aware of statements made by Keefe B and were reviewing the case accordingly.

“This case still remains an open homicide case,” investigators said.

Shakur was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last month. He was posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017.