The Resurrection Journey of a 1970 Plymouth Superbird Post Hurricane Ian

It's the famous hurricane Mopar.

Hurricane Ian, the deadliest storm Florida has seen since 1935, wreaked havoc in Florida, the Carolinas, and parts of the Caribbean exactly a year ago. Claiming over 161 lives and causing an estimated $113 billion in damages, it left both modern and classic automobiles flooded, with some wrecked beyond recognition, including famous models like a McLaren P1 and a 1970 Plymouth Superbird.

This iconic Mopar, one of the rare "winged warriors," experienced significant destruction during the hurricane, being flipped onto its roof and dragged out of storage by the flood. The resultant damage included substantial impairment to its vinyl top, hood, trunk lid, and wing. Disheartened by the disaster, the initial owner decided to part ways with the damaged Plymouth just weeks after the calamity.

However, the subsequent owner envisions a future for this Superbird and has exhibited it at the 2022 Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals (MCACN). Post the show, he has undertaken a mission to restore this iconic car to its former glory. The Superbird, although still dismantled a year post-damage, has seen significant progress with the body dents rectified and the shell nearing readiness for a respray.

The restoration journey of this Superbird is being chronicled by YouTube's "Auto Archaeology." The car now boasts a new tail panel, pristine frame rails from a 1970 Satellite, and an impeccable trunk floor. The iconic tall wing is back to being straight, and the damaged front fender has been meticulously straightened and preserved.

Presently, the car may just be a primer-sprayed shell, but it represents the inception of a restoration journey destined to rejuvenate one of the finest Plymouth Superbirds. The fact that it was wrecked and flooded only a year ago makes its resurrection journey even more poignant and uplifting.

The rarity of this Superbird is intriguing. It is believed that Plymouth manufactured around 1,935 of these models in 1970, with an additional 47 shipped to Canada, a number not as scarce as the 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona, of which only 503 units were built.

This particular Mopar is not an ordinary Superbird with an entry-level 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) four-barrel V8. It's housed with the exclusive Six Pack version of the engine, accompanied by a trio of two-barrel carbs. This specific engine variant found its place in only 716 Superbirds, making it a rare and valuable piece, potentially worth up to $500,000.

The question that lingers is, when will this reborn Superbird make its reappearance on public roads? While frame-off restorations typically extend up to five years, there’s optimism that this Superbird might embrace the roads sooner, possibly by late 2024.

This 1970 Plymouth Superbird stands as a symbol of hope and resilience, embarking on a path of transformation after being subject to the wrath of Hurricane Ian. It is a compelling testament to the love and dedication of automobile enthusiasts committed to preserving automotive history, bringing back to life what was once lost to nature's fury.

