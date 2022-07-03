A Resverlogix Corp. (TSE:RVX) insider increased their holdings by 7.8% last year

Looking at Resverlogix Corp.'s (TSE:RVX ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

See our latest analysis for Resverlogix

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Resverlogix

In fact, the recent purchase by Co-Founder Donald McCaffrey was not their only acquisition of Resverlogix shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid CA$0.25 per share in a CA$93k purchase. That implies that an insider found the current price of CA$0.25 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Resverlogix insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Donald McCaffrey.

Donald McCaffrey purchased 500.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was CA$0.25. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Resverlogix is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership of Resverlogix

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Based on our data, Resverlogix insiders have about 3.7% of the stock, worth approximately CA$2.3m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Resverlogix Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. While the overall levels of insider ownership are below what we'd like to see, the history of transactions imply that Resverlogix insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for Resverlogix (of which 2 are concerning!) you should know about.

Story continues

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.