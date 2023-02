Reuters

The medical team had gone in to rescue civilians after a first wave of Ukrainian shelling when Kyiv's forces started firing again and they were hit, Russian news agency TASS reported, saying a number of other medical workers had been injured in the same attack. Dmitry Gartsev, the Russian-installed head of the local health ministry, said on his Telegram channel that doctors were fighting to save the life of a fourth ambulance worker. There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities, who say Russian forces have killed thousands of people in similar attacks on civilian areas and that their own armed forces are trying to seize back control of Ukrainian territory.