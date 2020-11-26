RETA INVESTOR DEADLINE: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, reminds investors of the lead plaintiff deadline in a securities class action that has been filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the securities of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Reata” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RETA) between October 15, 2019 and August 7, 2020 (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you purchased Reata securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Reata Shareholder Lawsuit or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (i) the MOXIe Part 2 study results were insufficient to support a single study marketing approval of omaveloxolone for the treatment of FA in the U.S. without additional evidence; (ii) as a result, it was foreseeable that the FDA would not accept marketing approval of omaveloxolone for the treatment of FA in the U.S. based on the MOXIe Part 2 study results; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 10, 2020, during pre-market hours, Reata issued a press release announcing its second quarter 2020 financial results, wherein it disclosed that the FDA is “not convinced that the MOXIe part 2 results” of the Company’s study assessing omaveloxolone for the treatment of FA “will support a single study approval without additional evidence that lends persuasiveness to the results,” and that, “in preliminary comments for [a] meeting, the FDA stated that [Defendants] will need to conduct a second pivotal trial that confirms the mFARS results of the MOXIe part 2 study with a similar magnitude of effect.”

On this news, Reata’s stock price fell $51.79 per share, or 33.16% to close at $104.41 per share on August 10, 2020.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 14, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

If you purchased Reata securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/reatapharmaceuticalsinc-reta-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-326/apply/ or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or MGuarnero@bernlieb.com.

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal’s “Plaintiffs’ Hot List” thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information
Matthew E. Guarnero
Bernstein Liebhard LLP
https://www.bernlieb.com
(877) 779-1414
MGuarnero@bernlieb.com


