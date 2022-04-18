Retail Food Group (ASX:RFG) Is Finding It Tricky To Allocate Its Capital

Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase? Businesses in decline often have two underlying trends, firstly, a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining base of capital employed. This indicates to us that the business is not only shrinking the size of its net assets, but its returns are falling as well. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Retail Food Group (ASX:RFG), so let's see why.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Retail Food Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.039 = AU$9.9m ÷ (AU$362m - AU$106m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Therefore, Retail Food Group has an ROCE of 3.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Hospitality industry average of 9.1%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Retail Food Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Retail Food Group.

The Trend Of ROCE

We are a bit anxious about the trends of ROCE at Retail Food Group. The company used to generate 12% on its capital five years ago but it has since fallen noticeably. What's equally concerning is that the amount of capital deployed in the business has shrunk by 66% over that same period. The combination of lower ROCE and less capital employed can indicate that a business is likely to be facing some competitive headwinds or seeing an erosion to its moat. If these underlying trends continue, we wouldn't be too optimistic going forward.

On a side note, Retail Food Group's current liabilities have increased over the last five years to 29% of total assets, effectively distorting the ROCE to some degree. Without this increase, it's likely that ROCE would be even lower than 3.9%. Keep an eye on this ratio, because the business could encounter some new risks if this metric gets too high.

What We Can Learn From Retail Food Group's ROCE

In short, lower returns and decreasing amounts capital employed in the business doesn't fill us with confidence. This could explain why the stock has sunk a total of 99% in the last five years. With underlying trends that aren't great in these areas, we'd consider looking elsewhere.

