Retail fraud suspect arrested after striking 4 cars during Farmington Hills police chase

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A police chase from a Farmington Hills Target to Detroit resulted in damage to four cars, but led to the arrest of a retail fraud suspect.

The incident took place on Monday. However, 57-year-old Frankie Burton has stolen from the same Target as many as nine times, said Farmington Hills Police Chief Jeff King.

While police don't typically chase over retail fraud, this case quickly escalated. Burton did not stop for police, crashed into them, and kept driving off even when officers had their guns drawn.

"It elevated to a felonious assault with a vehicle. At that point, we couldn't tolerate that anymore," King said. "We were going to pursue."

Burton was going 100 miles per hour at times and ended up on Eight Mile Road in Detroit.

The car chase came to a halt in Detroit when a Farmington Hills police officer executed a pit maneuver to stop Burton, causing him to collide with another car, according to law enforcement.

In total, Burton struck four cars in Farmington Hills and Detroit – one of which had a 2-month-old baby on board. No one, including the infant, was injured during the crashes.

During his arrest, Burton said, "I apologize to the city, that was dumb."

According to police, Burton was in possession of crack cocaine and already has several felonies on his record. He was given a $25,000 cash bond.

King said this is the fifth chase Farmington Hills police have been involved in this week.

"This is a growing, growing trend that is extremely concerning to all law enforcement officers and it should be for the community also," he added.

