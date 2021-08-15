Retail Giant Walmart Seeking to Hire Digital, Cryptocurrency Lead

Reuters

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Sunday that his government remained open to dialogue with Japan to step up cooperation while seeking to resolve historical rows that had long frayed bilateral ties. Moon, in his Liberation Day speech marking the 76th anniversary of independence from Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule after World War II, said the two neighbours should work together to "surmount difficulties" and foster cooperation based on shared values of democracy and market economy. "Our government has always kept the door open for dialogue to jointly respond not only to our two countries' pending issues but also threats facing the world, including COVID-19 and the climate crisis," Moon said.