Retail giants like Walmart, Amazon, and Kroger are firing shots over rivals' minimum wages. Here's who actually pays $15 an hour.

Kate Taylor
walmart worker
Walmart is raising workers' pay - but not to $15 per hour. Julio Cortez/AP Photos

  • Companies including Kroger and Amazon are taking shots at rivals like Walmart over employee pay.

  • Walmart said this week that it will raise many workers' wages, but does not pay a $15 minimum wage.

  • Amazon, Costco, and Target all pay workers at least $15 per hour.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Massive retailers have stayed mostly quiet about looming minimum wage increases.

But they have more to say when it comes to taking shots at the competition.

When Walmart announced on Thursday it was raising some workers' wages, rival grocery chain Kroger was quick to have a response.

"We welcome Walmart's announcement to bring their average wage up to $15 an hour," a company representative told Insider. "At Kroger, our average hourly wage has been $15 an hour since 2019."

"In fact, our average hourly associate rate reaches over $20 an hour when accounting for healthcare, 401(K) and pensions that so many of our competitors choose not to offer," the spokesperson added.

Sniping at Walmart is becoming a bit of a tradition in the retail industry. In December, Amazon decided to take a swing at Walmart when Bloomberg reported that an Amazon warehouse opening drove down a county's average industry compensation.

"What surprises us is that we are the focus of a story like this when some of the country's largest employers, including the largest retailer, have yet to join us in raising the minimum wage to $15," Amazon said in a statement to Bloomberg at the time.

Retailers sniping at each other comes as no surprise

amazon worker
Amazon pays $15 per hour for all warehouse workers. Noah Berger/Reuters

With a $15 minimum wage already rolling out in many states and cities, some companies are spending less time fighting new federal regulation and more time fighting each other.

"Generally, I think most retailers would prefer wages to be left up to the market rather than legislated for," GlobalData managing director Neil Saunders told Insider.

"However, a lot of retailers have been voluntarily increasing wages over the past few years so an increase to $15 is now not seen as such a big deal by some," Saunders continued. "Indeed, many have raised, or are in the process of delivering on promises to raise, wages to $15."

Higher pay for entry-level positions, as well as better benefits and other perks, typically means companies can hire more engaged workers who are less likely to quit. Retailers raise workers' pay because of regulation, but also to better compete with rivals.

"One of the challenges for any retailers is turnover," Moody's analyst Charlie O'Shea told Insider in October.

"Amazon has very liberal benefits programs, even for part time employees," O'Shea added. "Walmart has got college covered. There's all sorts of bells and whistles that the retailers at the top end of the food chain have been able to do because they can afford it."

The industry in-fighting can also help companies distinguish themselves from competitors. With Walmart, Kroger, and Amazon all going on massive hiring sprees in 2020, having the reputation of being a good place to work can help attract talent to stores and warehouses.

Who actually has the highest minimum wage?

costco
Costco was one oof the first national retailers to pay all workers at least $15 per hour. Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Some major companies actually pay all workers at least $15, while others offer a wider range. Here is how some of the biggest players measures up.

Walmart minimum wage: $11 per hour

On Thursday, Walmart announced that on March 13 it will roll out a raise that brings 425,000 associates' pay to between $13 and $19 per hour. As a result, the average pay for nearly half of hourly workers in the US will reach $15 per hour, according to a Walmart representative.

All warehouse workers at Walmart make at least $15 per hour. At this point, Walmart's minimum wage will remain at $11 per hour.

"Those people that we're raising wages for tend to have been with us for a longer period of time than someone that might be earning the entry wage," CEO Doug McMillon said on a call with investors this week. "We're trying to ... create this ladder of opportunity, providing an opportunity for people when they start with the company to build a career like so many of us already have."

Costco minimum wage: $15 per hour

Costco raised its minimum wage to $15 in 2019. At the same time, the company increased pay for supervisors and introduced paid bonding leave for all hourly employees.

The retailer has been celebrated by many workers as one of the best places to work in the industry.

"The best part is all the perks - guaranteed hours, benefits, time and a half on Sundays, free turkeys at Thanksgiving, four free memberships, a livable wage," an employee with six years of experience told Insider in 2018.

Target minimum wage: $15 per hour

In June, Target raised its minimum wage to $15, up from $13. The raise was part of a multi-year effort, with the company promising in 2017 that it would reach a $15 minimum hourly wage by the end of 2020.

"Everything we aspire to do and be as a company builds on the central role our team members play in our strategy, their dedication to our purpose and the connection they create with our guests and communities," Target CEO Brian Cornell said in a statement.

Kroger minimum wage: Varies by region

While Kroger says its average hourly wage has been $15 since 2019, some workers make less than that. Entry-level pay varies by region and job position.

"Since the start of the pandemic, Kroger has proudly invested over $1.5 billion to safeguard and reward our associates and committed nearly $1 billion to secure pensions for tens of thousands of our associates across the country," a representative said in a statement.

Kroger has also faced backlash recently for closing stores in Seattle and California due to "hero pay" regulation that would have temporarily increase workers' wages by $4 per hour.

"The biggest issue for many right now is dealing with local ordinances mandating temporary hero pay boosts and bonuses," Saunders said. "This is causing a lot of issues and a patchwork of different wage structures. Many of the rules are illogical and hard to implement."

Amazon minimum wage: $15 per hour

Amazon raised its minimum wage to $15 an hour in 2018.

"At Amazon, we believe $15 an hour is the minimum that anyone in the U.S. should be paid for an hour of labor," Amazon said in a statement to Insider on Friday. "That's why, since 2018, every Amazon employee has earned a starting hourly wage of at least $15."

"It's also why we're calling on Congress to raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour and urging other major corporations to increase wages to this level," the statement continued. "We're pleased that multiple companies have taken this important step - which will help workers and their families, communities and our overall economy - and hope more will follow suit."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • High-profile economists want to shut down Biden's stimulus over fears it could cause a damaging inflation spike. But recent history suggests otherwise.

    The Fed sees little risk of high inflation for the time being, but Larry Summers told Insider, "I don't really understand the basis for serenity."

  • Man jailed for five years for strangling wife to death ‘was given unduly lenient sentence’

    Anthony Williams, 70, was given five years for strangling his wife Ruth to death in Cwmbran, Wales, during lockdown.

  • 6 Capitol Police officers have been suspended and 29 others are being investigated for actions taken during the insurrection

    The six suspended officers have been suspended with pay, the US Capitol Police department said this week.

  • Kroger says Seattle's hazard pay law has raised labor costs and is forcing it to close 2 more grocery stores

    "Kroger's bullying tactics will not work because the people of Seattle stand in solidarity with our frontline workers," Seattle City Council President M. Lorena González said.

  • Manchin's opposition threatens to sink Biden budget nominee

    The nomination of Neera Tanden to lead the White House Office of Management and Budget was thrown in doubt Friday as Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia became the first Democratic lawmaker to oppose her confirmation. During her confirmation hearings, Tanden apologized for spending years attacking top Republicans on social media.

  • Kroger advises customers of a data breach affecting pharmacy and Little Clinic

    An unauthorized person gained access to Accellion, a company Kroger uses to securely transfer files. Data accessed includes patient names and emails.

  • Water crisis plagues millions in Texas after deadly winter storm

    Millions of Americans in the South are spending another night in freezing temperatures without clean water and food.

  • Judge Dismisses Devin Nunes’ Lawsuit Against CNN

    A federal judge has dismissed a $435 million libel suit that Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) filed against CNN, rejecting his claim that he was defamed over a report on his contacts with a Ukrainian prosecutor. U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain wrote in her opinion that Nunes failed to demand a retraction from CNN, a […]

  • Djokovic defends Australian Open dynasty against Medvedev rampage

    A very different Australian Open comes to a familiar end on Sunday as Novak Djokovic looks to thwart another challenge to his Melbourne Park dynasty from the latest Grand Slam aspirant in Daniil Medvedev. Much like the tournament, world number one and defending champion Djokovic has been forced into crisis management at times during his campaign. His ability to manage the injury was key in bringing him within one match of a record-extending ninth Australian Open crown but he said he was fighting fit after beating Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev in the semi-finals.

  • A Johns Hopkins professor predicts the US will reach herd immunity by April, but many experts aren't so optimistic

    The nation's rapid drop in coronavirus cases is evidence it's close to reaching herd immunity, Dr. Martin Makary wrote in The Wall Street Journal.

  • Naomi Osaka asks for clarification on opponent's name, still gets it wrong in Australian Open acceptance speech

    "Do you like to be called Jenny or Jennifer?" Naomi Osaka asked Jen Brady. "Jenny," she replied. "Okay. Firstly, I want to congratulate Jennifer."

  • Scholz Warns of German Budget ‘Challenge’ While Eschewing Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz warned next year’s federal budget will be a “challenge,” while pledging not to cut investment or welfare spending.Scholz, who is running as the Social Democrats’ candidate for chancellor in September’s election, is due to present a draft 2022 budget next month. His comments highlight the fiscal conundrum facing the next government, which polls suggest will again be led by Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative bloc after she steps down.A decision will have to be made whether to request parliamentary approval to suspend constitutional borrowing limits for a third straight year to fund outlays to offset the impact of the coronavirus crisis.“I am not prepared to cut investment spending and put the future of our country on the line,” Scholz said Saturday in a tweet. “The welfare state, which is carrying us effectively through this crisis, will also not be pared back.”Germany’s so-called debt brake -- designed to prevent new borrowing exceeding 0.35% of economic output except in emergencies -- has been a source of tension in the ruling coalition in recent weeks. Scholz’s latest remarks could signal the start of a period of bitter wrangling over next year’s spending plan as it makes its way through parliament.Merkel’s CDU/CSU bloc is fiercely committed to financial discipline and wants to restore the debt brake as soon as possible, while Scholz this month presented a fiscally expansive platform to finance a sweeping shift to cleaner energy and better digital infrastructure should he succeed Merkel after September’s vote.The debt mechanism was already suspended for 2020 and 2021, with Merkel’s government making tens of billions of euros available to help businesses hurt by the pandemic.The government is authorized to take on nearly 180 billion euros ($218 billion) in new debt this year, about 160 billion euros more than the constitutional rules would normally allow.Scholz has repeatedly emphasized that even with the surge in borrowing, Germany’s debt remains the lowest as a percentage of output among the Group of Seven rich economies.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 10 Highest-Paid Movie Roles of All Time

    In 2020, Dwayne Johnson topped Forbes’ list of highest-paid actors thanks in large part to a $23.5 million paycheck from Netflix for the upcoming film “Red Notice.” And while those...

  • Analysis: Carmakers wake up to new pecking order as chip crunch intensifies

    The semiconductor crunch that has battered the auto sector leaves carmakers with a stark choice: pay up, stock up or risk getting stuck on the sidelines as chipmakers focus on more lucrative business elsewhere. Car manufacturers including Volkswagen, Ford and General Motors have cut output as the chip market was swept clean by makers of consumer electronics such as smartphones - the chip industry's preferred customers because they buy more advanced, higher-margin chips. The semiconductor shortage - over $800 worth of silicon is packed into a modern electric vehicle - has exposed the disconnect between an auto industry spoilt by decades of just-in-time deliveries and an electronics industry supply chain it can no longer bend to its will.

  • U.S. securities regulator suspends trading in three more 'meme stocks'

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday suspended trading in more securities that have seen jumps in both prices and trading volumes since late January amid social media interest. The SEC temporarily suspended trading of Marathon Group Corp, Affinity Beverage Group Inc, and Sylios Corp beginning on Friday and ending on March 4, the SEC said in statements published on its website. The suspensions are the latest effort by the SEC to address soaring retail investor interest driven by conversation on social media platforms, most notably seen in a surge and subsequent plunge in share prices of GameStop Corp. Last week, the regulator suspended trading in a defunct stock.

  • China May Ban Rare Earth Tech Exports on Security Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- China may ban the export of rare-earths refining technology to countries or companies it deems as a threat on state security concerns, according to a person familiar with the matter.The Chinese government is currently conducting a review of its rare-earths policy. Officials view the technology needed to refine and purify the raw materials as a more powerful weapon in protecting state interests than the actual minerals, and is looking at banning sales of the technology to some countries or companies, according to the person, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public.While China has no plans to restrict shipments of rare earths to the U.S., it is keeping the plan in its back pocket should a trade war break out again, the person said. The Asian nation is also exploring a ban on rare earths as part of its sanctions on some individual companies, including Lockheed Martin Corp., which violated China’s core interest over arms sale to Taiwan, the person said.China’s Ministry of Commerce didn’t immediately respond to a fax seeking comment.Shares of MP Materials Corp., the lone U.S. rare-earths producer, closed 6.4% higher on Friday after earlier touching a record $46.84 in New York. The U.S. Defense Department in November awarded the company $9.6 million to fund processing and separation of light rare-earths at its Mountain Pass operations, a move that signals the nation’s aim to expand domestic production of the permanent magnets that make rare-earths so coveted.China controls most of the world’s mined output of rare earths, a broad group of 17 elements that are used in everything from smartphones to fighter jets, and has a stranglehold over processing. Its dominance would leave overseas industries with few avenues to immediately secure supply if curbs were to be put in place.The minerals have previously been touted as a possible weapon in the U.S.-China trade war, with Beijing readying a plan in 2019 to restrict shipments to hurt the American economy. The U.S. imports about 80% of its rare-earth compounds and metals from the Asian nation, according to government data.Those curbs were never adopted, though it spurred the U.S. and Europe to seek out ways to cut their reliance on a single supplier. While rare earths are relatively abundant, mine-able concentrations are less common than other ores and countries face hurdles including high costs and environmental concerns in setting up domestic industries.Read more: U.S., Europe Face Hurdles to Cut China Reliance for Rare EarthsDonald Trump last year signed an executive order aimed at expanding domestic output of rare-earth minerals, a year after the Department of Defense was ordered to spur the production of magnets. The U.S. has also been awarding contracts and signing investment agreements aimed at establishing its own processing capabilities.Earlier this week, the Financial Times reported that China is exploring whether it can hurt U.S. defense contractors by limiting supplies of rare-earth minerals that are critical to the industry.Meanwhile, China, which typically issues two batches of rare-earths mining quotas a year, boosted the first batch for 2021 to 84,000 tons, a 27% increase from last year, according to a statement from Ministry of Industry and Information Technology Friday. Last year’s total hit a record 140,000 tons as demand strengthened for the strategic materials.(Updates with MP Materials share move in fifth paragraph, China’s quota in 11th.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Trump ally who still heads the Postal Service will soon answer to Congress over delays

    Louis DeJoy is still the Postmaster General. It's not that Biden or other Democrats are suddenly fans of the longtime Trump donor, it’s thanks to the quirks of how his position is filled.

  • Croatia has shown interest in F-35 jets - Lockheed executive

    Lockheed Martin co, the United States' largest weapons maker, has fielded interest from Croatia regarding the purchase of stealthy F-35 jets, a Lockheed executive said on Friday. Greg Ulmer, the executive vice president of Lockheed's Aeronautics unit, told reporters, "they've shown interest" in buying the jets, which are a big part of Lockheed's revenue.

  • Bill Gates: Permanent Facebook ban of Trump would be 'a shame'

    Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates on Wednesday said that a permanent Facebook ban of former president Donald Trump "would be a shame" and would amount to an "extreme measure."

  • Billionaire Peterffy Says N.Y. Rich in Florida Are There to Stay

    (Bloomberg) -- Palm Beach real estate broker Lawrence Moens made how much in the Covid-fueled boom?“At least $100 million,” Thomas Peterffy guesses a few days after Moens sold a house for $122.7 million. “At least,” Peterffy adds, breaking into a chuckle. “Maybe he would laugh at the number. He’d say it’s $200 million, silly, or $300 million.”Feeling comfortable poking fun at Moens (who declined to comment) is just one sign of Peterffy’s insider status in this cosseted enclave for masters of the universe. So too, perhaps, is his ease inviting a reporter to lunch at Mar-a-Lago, which is a few doors down from land he bought for more than $20 million from -- you guessed it -- Moens.Saying Peterffy’s name at the club’s main gate elicits a warm welcome. Soon I am seated with the Hungarian-born founder and chairman of Interactive Brokers Group in the outdoor dining room. No one’s at the pool, croquet is on the club’s schedule. Across a green expanse of lawn, the helipad installed during Donald Trump’s presidency is being demolished.And, as Peterffy points out, planes are once again flying directly overhead, dramatically punctuating the arrival of a latte for him and a slice of Trump Chocolate Cake for me. The flight pattern halted during Trump’s presidency has resumed, Peterffy said, clarifying that it’s not quite as intrusive on his property.Play GolfPeterffy is in the middle of a thought about what he calls the difficulty of finding platforms to spread the ideologies of free enterprise, capitalism and personal freedom when he spots Brad Parscale walking toward Trump’s living quarters.Parscale was head of digital for Trump in his 2016 run for president, and campaign manager in his second. And so the moment arrives to ask, what’s next for Trump, recently stripped of a few platforms himself.“We don’t even know what he wants to do,” said Peterffy, who gave $250,000 to Trump’s campaign in 2017, and $7 million to the GOP Senate Leadership fund last year. “We hope as little as possible.”Peterffy, 76, posited that Trump, 74, could easily step back from business and politics.“I think I’m very unique that I’m still working, but most people don’t work at that age anymore,” said Peterffy, who’s worth $23.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. But would Trump really want to retire? “He can play hours and hours of golf,” he replied.Peterffy decided to become a Florida resident in 2014, two days after Democrat Dan Malloy was re-elected for a second term as Connecticut’s governor. “I was actually very mad,” said Peterffy, whose Greenwich-based firm is the world’s largest electronic broker. “I picked up my little bag and said, ‘I’m not going to come back.’”‘It’s Uncomparable’Now he has company arriving from New York and California and the Midwest. And it’s not temporary.“They will not go back,” he said. “They love the weather, the schools, the life. It’s uncomparable.”At the dinner parties he attended last weekend, Peterffy said the conversations were about the way forward for the Republicans.“The issue here is that the Republican party is even less organized than the Democratic party is,” Peterffy said. “The far left of the Democratic party, the socialist Democrats, are the only organized political party in the United States that I’m aware of. I’ve studied Marxism and Leninism so I know how that works and the importance of organizing and organizing every day of the week.”When it comes to trading, Peterffy also sees a need for better organization, especially after the GameStop frenzy that he said almost brought the financial system down.Read more: Peterffy Says Markets Almost Broke During GameStop MayhemHis solution: require that short interest on stocks be reported daily, rather than only twice monthly, and that the margin on short sales be increased by 1% for every additional 1% of stock shorted.“It’s a simple change,” he said. “Up until now this was not a problem because short squeezes are illegal so nobody did it. But with the social networks, you can just drop a comment here and there and soon enough we are into a movement. There is no specific person to organize that you could put in jail. That’s why it’s happening.”Peterffy said that Robinhood Markets, the online brokerage that was a key player in the GameStop run-up, and its co-founder, Vlad Tenev, “get more media attention and blame than they deserve.”“They have 13 million accounts, with an average of $3,000 per account, so $40 billion,” Peterffy said. “Forty billion dollars is by far too little to cause all the havoc in the markets that they are often being blamed for.”As for Tenev, “he’s basically a programmer, he doesn’t understand the business very well; that’s apparent, from what he said on some of these interviews,” Peterffy said. “It’s OK, he doesn’t have to -- on Wall Street, conventionally, the CEOs are always salespeople.”A Robinhood spokesperson declined to comment.Options TradingAt Interactive Brokers, Peterffy said he’s putting an emphasis on educating young people so that they don’t wind up losing lots of money and staying away from markets altogether. Customers, for example, have to pass a test before they can trade options. But the platform also has features designed to attract active, sophisticated investors.Peterffy said he learned options when he was 24, working for a silver and gold dealer.“One day my boss said, ‘I hear there are people trading these things called puts and calls but nobody knows how to price them,” he said. “If you could figure out what they are worth, we could make some money. And then he explained to me what puts and calls were. So that’s all I knew about it.”Peterffy ran computer simulations “until a formula started to shape up,” he said, noting he arrived at what is now called the Black-Scholes model, named for Fischer Black and Myron Scholes. Scholes won the Nobel Prize for economics in 1997.“People ask me, ‘Why did he get a Nobel Prize and not you?,’ Peterffy said. “I often say, ‘He got the Nobel Prize, but I got the money.’”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.