Retail has been on life support — coronavirus could pull the plug

With hundreds of thousands of stores closed nationwide, the coronavirus pandemic is accelerating dramatic changes across the retail industry that had been underway well before the viral outbreak hit the U.S., according to analysts.

“Retail has been on life support,” said Ian Ross, principal of the commercial real estate investment firm Somera Road. “Dozens of these companies were on the verge of financial collapse and I have a hard time believing they're not going to collapse because of this.”

Over the last few weeks, dozens of retailers have announced furloughs. Macy’s put the majority of its roughly 130,000 workers on furlough. Kohl’s, JCPenney and Nordstrom temporarily closed all of its stores and put its workers on furlough, which amounts to a total of about 300,000 people.

Mall operators Simon Property Group, Westfield and Taubman Centers have all announced temporary closures in response to state-mandated shutdowns of nonessential businesses.

Even digitally savvy companies have buckled under the crisis. Online beauty shop Glossier closed its retail stores, Rent the Runway laid off all of its retail employees, and fashion company Everlane laid off or furloughed about 200 of its workers.

“Nobody wants to cut people out of their company,” said Allen Questrom, the former CEO of Macy’s, Neiman Marcus, Barneys New York, and JCPenney. “The key is to stay alive so the company can come back into business.”

However, in an already slim margin and a highly competitive business, the impact of the virus is broadening the gap between which companies may be viable after the pandemic is contained and which may not survive, said Linda Tsai, a REIT analyst who covers retail with Jefferies Financial Group.

Companies such as Sears who have gone through bankruptcy proceedings are clearly on the shakiest ground, while stores in higher-income areas and retailers with low debt will likely bounce back faster from the impact of the virus and any potential recession, said Tsai.

Over the last few years, the retail industry has been rocked by a wave of bankruptcies as retailers rush to right size their businesses. Most recently Forever 21 and Barneys New York filed for bankruptcy, along with retail chains such as Payless ShoeSource and Modell’s Sporting Goods.

“Big companies with the ability to weather a storm like this can go on for a while without income and can come back strong,” said James Cook, director of retail research with commercial real estate service firm JLL. “A lot of retailers who have gone through private equity and mergers or acquisitions that have saddled them with a lot of debt can’t coast for very long without some kind of restructuring.”

Mall operators who house the retailers are also scrambling to preserve cash. Mall owner Macerich cut its dividend by 33 percent in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Westfield cut its dividend in half. Weingarten, which operates open-air shopping centers with mainly grocery and essentials tenants, drew a $482 million line of credit, citing an immediate need for liquidity.

“It may take time for damage to unfold,” said Anna Lai, an REIT analyst with S&P Global Ratings.

Some mall operators and retailers were already short on cash and high on debt before the pandemic hit, according to S&P Market Intelligence reports. Mall-based companies including Belk, Neiman Marcus, and J.Crew are all on the S&P’s watch list for default, with triple C credit ratings. That could create major challenges for malls after the virus is contained, according to the company.

“I think the malls will face near-term pressure but longer term, they could face pressure to lower rent but also occupancy pressure if some of these retailers do not survive,” Lai said.

At this moment of crisis, all options are on the table, said David French, senior vice president of government relations with the National Retail Federation. Retailers are discussing their lease terms with their landlords to find temporary relief on rent and their lenders to ease their debts, he said.

Mall operator Taubman recently told its retail tenants that it expects all of its tenants to meet their lease obligations, but it is willing to discuss any financial challenges and help tenants with a type of payment plan.