Retail-owned Bitcoin supply reaches all-time high

The share of Bitcoin supply owned by retail investors has reached an all-time high of around 17%, according to blockchain research firms Glassnode and IntoTheBlock.

Fast facts

GlassNode defines retail investors as any wallet controlling less than 10 BTC, which is currently worth US$168,300.

IntoTheBlock data also shows that the percentage of Bitcoin’s supply that hasn’t moved for at least a year was also at a record high on Monday, making up nearly 70% of the total.

“Not perfect yet, but solid for a 12-year-old asset and definitely trending in the right direction,” said Will Clemente, a blockchain analyst at Reflexivity Research, in a tweet where he shared a graph of Glassnode’s data. “Bitcoin’s supply disperses over time, while fiat’s holder base concentrates to whales over time.”

Bitcoin supply was reportedly controlled by just 2% of wallets around two years ago, which invited criticisms of the concentrated ownership of the cryptocurrency.

However, some industry analysts argued that the reported numbers did not account for lost Bitcoins, wrapped Bitcoins or custodians.

A rise in the level of retail Bitcoin investors is most closely linked to a rise in the price of the asset, rather than narratives such as distrust in public institutions, banks or as an alternative store of value, according to a November report by the Bank of International Settlements.

