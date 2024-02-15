Retail Roundup: Dollar General’s fresh fruits and veggies; a jeweler’s deep discounts; a new organic bedding store

Dollar General just announced that it has achieved its goal of offering fresh fruits and vegetables in more than 5,000 of its nearly 20,000 stores in the United States.

You didn’t know that Dollar General has been selling produce at select stores since 2017? Or that a current push to expand produce offerings throughout the chain began in 2021?

That might be because of about 50 Dollar General stores in South Florida’s tricounty area, fresh produce is being sold in just seven stores, according to the store locator feature on the company’s website. Of those, three are in eastern Broward County. Two are in Miami-Dade County and two are in Belle Glade and Pahokee, in western Palm Beach County.

The three stores selling produce in Broward are:

1180 N. U.S. Hwy 441, Lauderhill

4790 W. Hallandale Beach Blvd., Pembroke Park

1377 S. Dixie Highway, Deerfield Beach

But across Florida, more than 400 Dollar General stores are now selling produce, the company announced in a Jan. 26 news release.

About 80% of the company’s stores serve communities of 20,000 or fewer people, the release said, adding that “residents in these communities often rely on the retailer for their everyday essentials including components of a nutritious meal.”

Dollar General did not respond to questions asking why the number of South Florida stores with fresh produce is smaller compared to other regions of the state and country.

It could be that the company thinks South Florida has too many fresh food options to warrant focusing its produce effort here, despite findings of a 2015 South Florida Sun Sentinel investigation that found 326 neighborhoods in the region lacked healthy choices.

Dollar stores, you might remember, have come under criticism by critics who say they profit by locating in so-called “food deserts” — low-income communities that can’t attract major supermarkets.

A March 2023 report by UCLA Anderson Review says that dollar stores contribute to food deserts by driving out independent grocers and, despite their low prices, selling smaller-sized containers that disguise the fact their food is often more expensive than traditional stores.

Defenders argue that shoppers have more choices and shorter distances to travel when dollar stores show up nearby, the report says.

Although the review focused on the negative effects that dollar stores bring to low-income neighborhoods, it noted Dollar General’s introduction of fresh fruits and vegetables as an exception.

The company also sells essentials like milk, eggs, bread, cheese, frozen and canned vegetables, grains, lean proteins and more.

According to the release, the 5,000 Dollar General stores that sell fresh produce carry the top 20 items typically sold in grocery stores, covering about 80% of produce categories available in those grocery stores.

Choices include tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes and more, the company said by email.

Its “Food First” initiative, announced in 2023, included expansion of its private label brand, Clover Valley, and addition of more than 100 new items.

Dollar General did not respond when asked whether its fresh produce initiative was prompted by claims that dollar stores help perpetuate food deserts.

In 2018, the company’s CEO told investors that introducing fresh produce into food deserts would boost the company’s profits, Forbes reported.

And recent statements by the company seemed designed to counter such criticism.

“We are constantly looking for ways to better serve our customers and one of our top priorities is to ensure the communities we call home have access to fresh, affordable, and convenient food options,” Emily Taylor, the company’s executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, was quoted in the Jan. 26 release as saying.

The release noted that Dollar General also works with local and national nonprofit organizations, including food banks, “as part of its ongoing efforts to alleviate food insecurity.”

A partnership with Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger relief organization, has resulted in Dollar General’s donation of more than 23 million meals and over $3 million, the company said.

Naturepedic opens standalone organic bedding store in West Palm Beach

Organic bedding company Naturepedic has opened its first standalone store in South Florida.

The company, which plans to have 40 regional stores open by the end of 2024, boasts of selling mattresses and other sleep products made with certified organic material and no chemicals such as flame retardants, adhesives, vinyl, polyurethane foam and perfluorinated compounds.

The company says those chemicals are replaced with natural non-toxic ingredients that don’t carry the same risks.

The new 1,350 square-foot store is at 1880 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach, and is open Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Consumers can also find Naturepedic products at various chains, including Buy Buy Baby, Crate & Barrel, Seb Mattress & Bedding Outlet, Iiapela Modern Baby, Nini & Loli, and Bellini Baby & Teen Furniture.

New bagel store coming to Wilton Manors

Bagels & Co. plans to celebrate the grand opening of its newest South Florida store on Feb. 23 at 1015 NE 26th St., Wilton Manors. The event will begin with a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. and run through 1 p.m.

Consumers who attend will be treated to a free bagel and cream cheese, the company says. Registration is also open for a $50 gift card at the company’s Instagram site. Go to @thebagelsandco to register. The winner will be announced at the grand opening.

The store will offer more than a dozen varieties of Brooklyn-style bagels, including French toast, cheddar habanero, everything, blueberry, cinnamon raison, whole wheat and egg everything and a large variety of eclectic cream cheese flavors such as bacon cheddar, birthday cake, black truffle, cookie monster, honey nut, sriracha scallion and vegan tofu while supplies last.

Las Olas boulevard jeweler enters next generation with retirement sale

Carroll’s Jewelers is passing the torch to a new generation of owners and commemorating the change with a retirement sale.

Longtime owners Robert and Barbara Moorman are retiring and handing the keys to sons Luke and John Moorman. The brothers are renovating the location at 915 E. Las Olas Blvd. in Fort Lauderdale and are offering deep discounts on a wide variety of styles, including bridal, gemstones and estate pieces.

The sale will continue until all merchandise is sold, the company said in a news release.

The store was founded by Carroll Seghers in Cincinnati, Ohio in 1937 and relocated to Coral Gables in 1946. It was expanded to Fort Lauderdale in 1961 at its present location.

Hours are Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m. More information is available at carrolljewelers.com.

Design-focused ‘paperie’ is now in Delray Beach

First established in Chicago in 1983, Paper Source has opened its newest location in Delray Beach.

The chain features curated gifts, exclusive stationery supplies and “paper craft inspiration,” according to a recent news release. It also partners with Barnes & Noble’s rewards program, enabling members to earn and redeem rewards at both chains.

The Delray Beach store is at 400 E. Linton Blvd. and offers a wide selection of specialty paper, stationery, gifts and party supplies for everyday occasions, special events and holidays.

Hours are Mondays through Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. More details can be found at papersource.com.

Sushi restaurant announced for Oaklyn mixed-use community

Another business has been announced for the retail section of Oaklyn, a mixed-use community in Oakland Park.

This one is Bondi Sushi, a New York City-based chain that last year broke out of the Big Apple by opening its first Florida location in Miami Beach. The location at Oaklyn will be its second in South Florida and eighth overall.

A peek at Bondi Sushi’s menu reveals an extensive variety of sushi, including sashimi, nigiri, rice bowls and soups. Take-out sushi is sold numerous ways, from single rolls (eight pieces) to 16-piece combo boxes. A large array of sauces are also available for an additional price.

When open this summer, it will be the sixth retail business announced for the upscale Oaklyn complex and the first to feature a new dessert concept called Icebergs, featuring Japanese-style treats, ice cream, rice cake dessert and other specialties.

You can check out Bondi Sushi online at bondisushi.com and book an appointment to see one of Oaklyn’s apartments at 3333 N. Federal Hwy by going to liveoaklyn.com.

