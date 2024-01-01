Retail roundup: Sober bar flips bar scene

Jan. 1—On Friday and Saturday nights, many people go dancing or to an Albuquerque speakeasies. Other revelers might grab a drink at a local movie theater.

But what about those who do not drink? Luckily, Ryan Brown, the owner of Lost Cultures Tea Bar, has a solution to that problem.

Lost Cultures Tea Bar is reimagining your typical bar scene by catering especially to sober people. The tea bar crafts teas, kombucha and cocktails, all without a drop of alcohol. By showcasing local music and artists, Brown has made sure that all the fun of a bar is still intact without any pressure to drink.

Brown said a majority of his drive and passion for the business came from his own journey to sobriety.

"Since I have been alcohol-free, I have noticed there is no place that caters to sober people," he said. "I have been in the bar industry for 15 years so I wanted to provide a safe, social space that still has delicious drinks."

Lost Cultures Tea Bar is located on 1761 Bellaman Ave NW Ste. C 87104 and is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The tea bar is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Check out some other new businesses opening up in Albuquerque:

Horizon Bagels & Café: 4000 Louisiana Blvd NE. This business opened a couple months ago. This is a new local business focused on creating unique bagels to spice up your breakfast options. It is located at 4000 Louisiana Blvd.J's Var-B-Q: Grand opened Nov. 30. The company boasts an Oklahoma style BBQ experience. The restaurant features a large mural dedicated to the patriarch of the Vargas family, which operates the restaurant. But meat is their focus, and they have plans to spark the love of BBQ into Albuquerque locals. The restaurant is at 7200 Montgomery NE.Verdes Cannabis: Verdes Cannabis will be opening a new location in the Nob Hill area. The business will take over the formally known "Model Pharmacy" building and repurpose it into a cabin-themed dispensary. The location will have bike racks for cyclists, water bowls for pets and plans to open a "wellness bar" featuring infused drinks, according to a Verdes Cannabis press release. It is located 3636 Monte Vista NE.Champion Xpress Carwash: The carwash franchise is expanding in Albuquerque. Champion opened Dec. 13 will be open for business from 8 a.m-7 p.m. From opening day to Dec. 27, Champion will donate $1 from every carwash to University of New Mexico Children's Hospital. The carwash is at 1520 Juan Tabo Blvd NE.

But we're also losing some staples. Here's the recent closures:

The Last Call: The Last Call closed its last location in Albuquerque late last year. The restaurant was home to "Cali-style" burritos and had popularity because it was open late. The restaurant said on social media this may not be the last the town has seen of The Last Call.Meateor Burgers: Meateor Burgers recently closed at 505 Central Food Hall. The owners said they haven't written the restaurant off just yet and hope to find a new location at some point, so keep an eye out for updates on Instagram.