Retail sales fall despite Platinum Jubilee boost - live updates

Retail sales declined in June as a boost in spending over the Platinum Jubilee bank holiday failed to offset the wider gloom for consumers.

Sales volumes fell 0.1pc last month after tumbling by a revised 0.8pc in May, according to the Office for National Statistics.

While retail sales are 2.2pc above their pre-pandemic levels from January 2020, the broader trend is one of decline.

Food sales jumped 3.1pc over the month as Brits rushed to stock up on food and drink during the Jubilee celebrations.

But fuel sales tumbled 4.3pc as pump prices hit record highs, while non-food and online shopping also declined.

It came as separate data showed consumer confidence is languishing at a 48-year low in the face of surging inflation and higher interest rates.

GfK’s index held at -41 in July – below levels that have previously preceded recessions – with consumers “severely depressed” about the outlook.

FTSE risers and fallers

The FTSE 100 has reversed its early losses to push higher as oil and mining stocks gained ground.

The blue-chip index edged 0.1pc higher and was on track for a weekly gain.

Oil giants BP and Shell rose 1pc and 0.6pc respectively while miners including Glencore also rose as they tracked commodity prices higher.

Banking stocks including HSBC were a drag on the index as falling retail sales compounded fears of an economic slowdown.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 lost 0.2pc, with insurer Beazley jumping more than 10pc after raising its profit forecast on higher cyber risk premiums.

Snap sales slump wipes $47bn from social media stocks

US social media giants lost nearly $47bn (£39bn) in market value overnight after a woeful set of results for the owner of Snapchat.

Snap plummeted 27pc in after-hours trading after it raised concerns about the outlook for online advertising. Facebook owner Meta and Pinterest fell more than 4pc each, while Google owner Alphabet and Twitter were also in the red.

Snap – which saw $6bn in market value erased in the sell-off – didn’t issue financial guidance for the third quarter, except to say that revenue so far in the period is about flat compared with last year.

It's the second time the company has sparked a sell-off in the last two months as its results become a barometer for investors trying to gauge how economic uncertainty has hit ad spend.

Used car prices ease amid petrol price surge

Used cars are now getting cheaper as Britons offload their motors in response to soaring pump prices and wider pressure on household budgets.

Prices for second-hand cars fell 2.5pc in June, bucking the wider trend, according to the ONS. That was the fifth straight monthly fall and the longest losing streak since 2017.

Prices took off in 2020 when consumers used their lockdown savings to buy cars as an alternative to public transport. At the same time, semiconductor shortages made new vehicles more scarce.

But as wages fall behind surging inflation and fuel prices hit record highs, cars are becoming a luxury.

BT gets green light for Discovery sports tie-up

BT's deal to merge its sports broadcasting business with Warner Bros Discovery has been cleared by the UK competition watchdog.

The Competition and Markets Authority last month launched an investigation into the deal, which will bring together the BT Sports and Eurosport brands in the UK and Ireland.

The watchdog has now confirmed it won't refer the merger to an in-depth probe, meaning the joint venture can go ahead.

Marc Allera, BT’s consumer division boss and future head of the joint venture, said:

It’s great news that the CMA has approved the new joint venture that we are forming with Warner Bros Discovery, combining the very best of BT Sport and Eurosport UK, to create an exciting new offer for live sport programming in the UK. Today is a huge milestone, as we now look toward day one of the new business, which we hope to be in the coming weeks.

Consumer confidence stalls at 48-year low

Alongside this morning's retail figures there's also some grim data showing the slump in consumer confidence across Britain.

Soaring fuel and food prices, along with higher interest rates, mean GfK's survey remained at a 48-year old of -41 in July. The group said UK consumers were "severely depressed" about the outlook.

The survey highlights the scale of the challenge facing either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak as they vie to become the next prime minister.

Joe Staton, client strategy director at GfK said:

Against this financial backdrop, the UK electorate is looking for a new leadership with a commitment to unleashing growth, tackling inflation and cutting taxation. The successful candidate will need to deliver a much-needed shot in the economic arm of the country if they are to help improve consumer confidence.

FTSE 100 dips as retail sales fall

The FTSE 100 looks set to end the week in negative territory after falling retail sales underscored the economic gloom for consumers.

The blue-chip index dipped into the red at 7,263 points.

PwC: No let-up for the rest of the year

Lisa Hooker at PwC says the outlook is bleak for retailers for the rest of the year.

While the decline in headline retail sales appears to have slowed down since May, June’s numbers confirm a worsening trend for the beleaguered sector. Excluding petrol, overall retail sales volumes fell by 6% compared to last year, with pounds in the till only really rising due to inflation, which has already risen to almost double digits. This month’s results make stark - and bleak - reading for retailers, as the inevitable outcome of rapidly falling consumer confidence and the cost-of-living crisis cause British consumers to tighten their wallets. It’s difficult to imagine any let up in these pressures for the rest of the year, with the proposed energy price cap rise in Autumn and food price inflation continuing to be passed through. It’s unlikely that any category of discretionary spending will be spared by the crisis, so retailers will be buckling up for a bumpy ride in the run-up to the all-important Christmas trading period; some casualties along the way may be unavoidable.

Reaction: UK consumer in 'dire state'

Here's a pretty stark response from FX analyst Viraj Patel.

He says the UK consumer is in a "dire state", adding that the sharp fall in online shopping is a "red flag".

The UK consumer remains in a dire state. Small bump higher in core UK retail sales but not good enough. All food related around Jubilee weekend. Spending across other items fell. What's a red flag is online spending falling sharply.

Reaction: Another blow to retail sector

Lynda Petherick, head of retail at Accenture, says retailers face a tough choice between swallowing costs or raising prices.

The continuing slide in consumer spending is another blow to a retail sector already grappling with increasing costs and decreasing customer spending. Many businesses will have been hoping that the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and the long weekend would have given them cause for celebration, but it clearly wasn’t enough to offset battered consumer confidence. During a week in which inflation continued to climb and business confidence fell to a record low, firms remain stuck with the unsavoury choice of swallowing rising costs or passing them on to shoppers. Customer loyalty is everything, so at a time when profit margins are being threatened by rising costs and tightening consumer belts, technology will be the key to reducing brands’ outgoings and their subsequent prices by ensuring maximum productivity and delivering a better experience for customers and employees alike.

ONS: Shoppers tighten the purse strings

Heather Bovill at the ONS says:

After taking account of rising prices, retail sales fell slightly in June and although they remain above their pre-pandemic level, the broader trend is one of decline. After a fall in May, food sales picked up due to the Jubilee celebrations, but this was the only sector to report an increase. Fuel sales fell back considerably with retailers reporting the record high prices at the pump hitting sales. Clothing purchases dipped along with household goods, with retailers suggesting consumers cutting back on spending due to higher prices and concerns around affordability. Although still above their pre-pandemic level, the proportion of sales online fell to its lowest level since March 2020.

In June 2022:



Food sales volumes up by 3.1%. Retailers saying that increased sales were because of Queen’s Jubilee celebrations 🛒



In June 2022:

Food sales volumes up by 3.1%. Retailers saying that increased sales were because of Queen's Jubilee celebrations

Automotive fuel sales volumes fell by 4.3%. Retailers suggesting link to record-high fuel prices impacting the amount people were buying

Higher prices outstrip sales volumes

The latest ONS stats highlight the impact inflation is having on shopping habits.

While sales volumes and prices moved pretty much in tandem from June 2019 to March 2021, after that we start to see a divergence.

As prices have started to rise steadily amid soaring inflation, the volume of goods sold has begun to fall.

With inflation set to peak above 11pc later in the year, it's likely this trend will only continue.

Jubilee fails to lift retail sales

Good morning.

A splurge on food and drink over the Platinum Jubilee weekend has failed to lift retail sales as consumer spending remained subdued amid soaring inflation.

Retail sales fell 0.1pc in June, according to the ONS. That's ahead of May's 0.8pc decline and better than feared, but it still points to a worrying picture of the economy.

Food sales jumped 3.1pc thanks to the royal festivities. But this masked a 4.3pc slump in fuel sales as pump prices soared to record highs, while other sectors also declined.

Meanwhile, GfK's latest consumer confidence survey remained at a 48-year low as soaring food and fuel prices left consumers feeling "severely depressed".

