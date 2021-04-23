Retail sales picked up ahead of lockdown easing

Man shopping wearing a face mask

Shoppers on the lookout for new clothes helped to lift retail sales by 5.4% in March, continuing a partial recovery that started in February.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said clothing saw the biggest rise in sales volumes last month, with a 17.5% increase.

Retailers told the ONS that shoppers may have been snapping up new outfits before lockdown restrictions eased.

However, clothing sales remained far below pre-pandemic levels.

From Monday 29 March, the government allowed outdoor meet-ups to resume in England, while groups of up to six could drink or eat together in pubs and restaurants from 12 April.

Other non-food stores reported an uplift of 13.4%, with medical goods suppliers suggesting older consumers were buying mobility equipment and venturing out more after being vaccinated.

Garden centres and flower shops also reported monthly growth of 7.4% as those stuck at home more during lockdowns spruced up their outdoor spaces.