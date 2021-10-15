Retail sales rise 0.7% in September from August

Data: St. Louis Fed via FRED; Chart: Axios Visuals

U.S. retail sales rose in September as a result of higher gas and auto dealership sales, according to data released on Friday by the Department of Commerce.

The big picture: Higher retail sales may have been the effect of consumers buying early for the holidays out of fear of supply shortages.

Retail sales rose 0.7% in September from August, the Commerce Department announced.

August monthly growth also shot up after a revision upward to 0.9% from 0.7%.

Behind the rise: Higher prices drove gas station sales and auto dealership sales.

Returns to school, work and play drove restaurant and bar, online retail, and clothing store sales.

