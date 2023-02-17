NatWest chief executive handed bonus for first time since 2008 bailout - live updates

Alison Rose has become the first NatWest chief executive to receive a bonus since 2008 - JULIAN SIMMONDS

NatWest's chief executive will receive a bonus for the first time since its 2008 bailout amid criticism over the generosity of the bank's savings rates.

The banking group, which is still 45pc state-owned, revealed its profits surged by more than a third to reach £5.1bn last year as it ramped up mortgage lending amid higher interest rates.

NatWest gave a total payout of £5.25m to its chief executive, Dame Alison Rose, last year, handing out an annual bonus for the first time since its bailout in 2008.

Dame Alison was paid a salary of £2.4m, with a bonus of £643,000, with the rest of her remuneration made up of share-based awards under a long-term incentive plan.

NatWest also ramped up the bonus pool for its bankers by nearly £70m in 2022, to total £367.5m.

The lender said it handed back £2.6bn to the UK Government over 2022 as it moves closer to being private again.

Earlier this month, MPs summoned bosses of Britain's four biggest banks to answer questions on why some had been slow to pass on the Bank of England's rate rises to savers.

The Treasury Select Committee also quizzed bosses on why mortgage rates were rising more rapidly than the return offered to savers when the base rate went up.

NatWest was rescued by a £45.5bn government bailout during the 2008 financial crisis when it was known as Royal Bank of Scotland.

08:49 AM

NatWest drags down the FTSE 100

The FTSE 100 edged lower as investors weighed up the impact of stronger than expected retail sales on the Bank of England's interest rate plans, while NatWest fell to the bottom of the index after its full-year results.

The blue-chip index lost 0.6pc but is set to post a weekly gain. The index recorded its highest closing level on Thursday.

Data showed British retail sales volumes unexpectedly rose in monthly terms in January, but the overall picture remained one of weak demand from inflation-hit consumers.

Shares of NatWest tumbled as much as 9.5pc despite reporting a 33pc jump in its 2022 profit, dragging the banking sector down 1.2pc.

The bank reported higher costs and an outlook for profit that was below what some analysts had expected.

The more domestically focussed FTSE 250 midcap index fell 0.8pc.

08:34 AM

ECB chief warns markets risk underestimating inflation

One of the European Central Bank's most senior officials said that investors risk underestimating the persistence of inflation, and the response needed to bring it under control.

Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said "we are still far away from claiming victory," blaming the strength of underlying price pressures and faster wage increases.

She said the economy's reaction to interest-rate increases may prove weaker than in prior episodes, and if that transpires, "we may have to act more forcefully".

The central bank has all but promised another half-point step in March, a hawkish stance that chimes with the US Federal Reserve's own approach to continue steady increases.

Questioned if economists and investors are justified in assuming the ECB will halt tightening at a rate of 3.5pc, Ms Schnabel signaled that may be too optimistic.

It comes as retail sales figures in Britain showed an unexpected increase by 0.5pc in January, indicating the Bank of England may have more work to do to tame inflation.

European Central Bank executive board member Isabel Schnabel - Ben Kilb/Bloomberg

08:18 AM

EDF suffers record annual loss in wake of Ukraine war

EDF reported a record annual loss and massive debt as the fallout from the Ukraine conflict and idling of several nuclear reactors weighed on the company.

However, its UK profits climbed to £1.1bn, following a loss of £21m in the previous year, due to stronger performance from its nuclear fleet and higher prices.

Debt at France's state-controlled energy giant ballooned to €64.5bn (£57.5bn) in 2022 while losses totalled €17.9bn (£16bn).

EDF struggled with a drop in electricity output last year as it had to close several of France's 56 nuclear reactors to fix corrosion problems and a heatwave reduced hydro-power production.

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent energy prices soaring, the French government required EDF to sell energy at below cost to consumers to help them pay utility bills.

Chief executive Luc Remont said: "The 2022 results were significantly affected by the decline in our electricity output, and also by exceptional regulatory measures introduced in France in difficult market conditions."

EDF's revenue rose by 70pc to €143.5bn (£128bn) last year due to the rising energy prices.

In Britain, it plans investment of more than £13bn over the next two years, largely at Hinkley Point C, with about £2bn is earmarked for its existing nuclear fleet and renewables projects.

EDF - REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

08:10 AM

Markets fall after strong retail sales

The FTSE 100 has fallen back after its record close on Thursday following data showing stronger than expected retail sales in January.

It increases the chance that the Bank of England will tighten monetary policy and raise interest rates higher for longer to tame inflation.

The FTSE 100 has fallen 0.5pc to 7,969.82 while the midcap FTSE 250, which is more exposed to the UK market, has dropped 0.7pc to 20,046.07.

07:49 AM

Retailers will remain 'mindful' despite unexpected sales boost

After UK retail sales unexpectedly rose 0.5pc in January, Aled Patchett, head of retail and consumer goods at Lloyds Bank, said:

Retailers will be hoping a rise in sales, though still some way below pre-Covid-19 levels, signals the beginning of a recovery in consumer spending. Yet they're also mindful that spending habits won't recover fully until cost-of-living pressures have subsided. In the short term, inflation could push prices up further and reduce discounts offered by retailers. As the labour market tightens, there's a risk that retailers will be drawn into a race to raise employees' salaries. This could fuel inflation, which although likely to temper towards the second half of the year, will still remain uncomfortably high for many households and continue to erode disposable incomes.

07:45 AM

Retail sales show 'clearly still life in the consumer'

It is fair to say this morning's retail sales figures for Britain have given businesses and investors a real surprise - and made the outlook more uncertain for the Bank of England's path of raising interest rates.

Neil Birrell, chief investment officer at Premier Miton Investors, said:

There is clearly still life in the consumer, despite ongoing pressures from impending increases in council tax, amongst other things. Those thinking that the Bank of England might start moderating policy in the short term will be disappointed by this number. Although, overall, the economic data is ambiguous, making the short and medium-term outlook really very uncertain.

07:33 AM

Rising fuel sales boost retail, says ONS

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said:

After December's steep fall, retail sales picked up slightly in January, although the general trend remains one of decline. In the latest month, as prices continue to fall at the pumps, fuel sales have risen. Meanwhile, discounting helped boost sales for online retailers as well as jewellers, cosmetic stores and carpet and furnishing shops. However, after four months of consecutive growth, clothing store sales fell back sharply.

07:31 AM

NatWest profits surge a third to £5.1bn

NatWest has revealed its profits surged by more than a third to reach £5.1bn last year as it ramped up mortgage lending and took in more income amid higher interest rates.

The British banking giant gave a payout of £5.25m to its chief executive, Dame Alison Rose, last year, handing out an annual bonus for the first time since its bailout in 2008.

It also ramped up the bonus pool for its bankers by nearly £70m in 2022, to total £367.5m.

The lender, which is no longer majority-owned by the state, said it handed back £2.6bn to the UK Government over 2022 as it moves closer to being private again.

NatWest - Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

07:24 AM

Retail sales increased by 0.5pc in January

Retail sales rose unexpectedly last month as the January sales brought people into stores.

The volume of goods sold in stores and online increased by 0.5pc after a 1.2pc decline in December, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Economists had expected a drop of 0.3pc indicating that British consumers are weathering the cost of living crisis better than feared.

The ONS said discounting helped boost sales, although retailers that sold food and clothing suffered.

It is the first rise in retail sales in three months.

Retail sales volumes increased by 0.5% in January 2023, following a fall of 1.2% in December 2022.



Retail remains 1.4% below its pre #COVID19 level.



07:17 AM

Good morning

Retailers recorded an unexpected rise in sales last month as online shops were boosted by demand for discounts, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said retailer sales volumes increased by 0.5pc in January, following a fall of 1.2pci n December.

The rise was beyond the expectations of analysts, who had predicted a decline in for the month.

Retail sales volumes are, nevertheless, still 1.4pc lower than pre-pandemic levels from February 2022.

What happened overnight

Tokyo stocks ended lower, tracking Wall Street losses after hot US wholesale price inflation and hawkish comments from a Fed official reignited rate hike fears.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.7pc to end at 27,513.13, while the broader Topix index lost 0.5pc to 1,991.93.

Thursday's jobless report and hotter-than-expected inflation data have cast a shadow over Asian markets, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan at its lowest in more than a month and set for a third straight week in the red.

The last time the index had a run like that was back in October, in the midst of peak hawkishness and king dollar's reign.

Wall Street's equity indexes closed deep in the red following the higher-than-expected US producer prices data and hints from Federal Reserve officials that interest rates could increase by another 50bp.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 1.3pc to 33,696.85. The broad-based S&P 500 Index dropped 1.4pc to 4,090.41, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.8pc to 11,855.83.

Meanwhile, yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury bond surged past 3.8pc to the highest level this year.