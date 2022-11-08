Top housebuilder warns of slowdown as mortgage costs jump - live updates

Persimmon housebuilder property market mortgage prices economy - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

Housebuilder Persimmon has warned of a looming slowdown in the property market as soaring mortgage rates and economic gloom take their toll.

The FTSE 100 company said the average weekly sales rate per outlet in the private market dropped to 0.6 between July 1 and November 7, down from 0.78 a year earlier - and fell further to 0.48 in the most recent six weeks.

Customer cancellations have also ramped up to 28pc in the past six weeks from 21pc in the previous three months.

It said the tougher selling conditions have seen prices drop by around 2pc in the six weeks to November 7, when the UK was gripped by financial market turmoil sparked by the mini-Budget and unprecedented political upheaval.

Persimmon said it remained on track for between 14,500 to 15,000 new home legal completions in 2022, but warned that it expects fewer completions in 2023 and said lower prices would likely hit its profit margins.

07:50 AM

Gas prices rise as EU signals it won't cap prices

Natural gas prices pushed higher this morning amid uncertainty over the EU's plans to tackle the energy crisis ahead of winter.

EU energy ministers are scheduled to meet later this moth to iron out an agreement.

The proposed package would include tools to avoid extreme volatility in markets and to use the EU's joint purchasing power as a leverage in negotiations with global gas suppliers.

But the European Commission has signalled it won't impose a cap on gas prices, Bloomberg reports.

Benchmark European prices jumped as much as 3.9pc following three days of losses.

07:42 AM

Jeremy Hunt to launch inheritance tax raid

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt inheritance tax - REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

Jeremy Hunt is set to announce a new tax raid on inheritance as he battles to balance the books at next week’s Autumn Statement.

Ben Riley-Smith and Charlotte Gifford report:

The Chancellor and Rishi Sunak are understood to have agreed to freeze the threshold above which people must pay tax for another two years. It means that more people will have to pay inheritance tax. Others who would already have paid some tax will also have to give a larger chunk of their estate to the Treasury. Each individual can pass on £325,000 in inheritance tax free, a level which was first set in 2009. A couple can jointly pass on £650,000. Mr Sunak agreed to freeze that threshold at £325,000 until April 2026 last spring when he was chancellor. Next week the freeze is expected to be extended once again, this time to April 2028. By keeping the threshold at a fixed point, rather than rising in line with prices, more people’s estates are dragged above the tax threshold. It is a phenomenon known as “fiscal drag”.

07:33 AM

07:22 AM

Primark owner plots £500m buyback as profits fall

Primark ABF - Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The owner of Primark has unveiled plans for a fresh £500m share buyback as it warned of "substantial and volatile" cost inflation in the current financial year.

Associated British Foods, which also has sugar, agriculture and ingredients divisions, said it will buy back the shares this year and raised its dividend by 8pc.

The group said it expects profit to be lower this year than last and said it will make attempts to recover costs "in the most appropriate way". However, it said it has no plans to raise prices any further than it already has.

ABF has previously warned of the impact of rising energy costs as well as the stronger pound. The business draws most of its profit from Primark, which buys the bulk of its clothing in US dollars.

07:14 AM

Good morning

Retail sales slowed last month as surging inflation and a deepening cost-of-living crisis forces shoppers to adjust their spending habits.

Retail sales grew 1.2pc in October, though this was down from 1.8pc the previous month, according to the BRC.

The recent surge in prices means shoppers are spending more to buy less. As a result, they're shunning luxury items like clothing and household decorations and focusing on essentials.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of BRC, said shoppers could also be delaying spending ahead of Black Friday sales.

5 things to start your day

1) Bank of England calls for crackdown on money managers after mini-Budget pensions crisis - Central banks are increasingly having to use public money to bail out lightly regulated shadow banks, senior policy maker warns.

2) RMT blamed for Monday rail chaos after ‘sitting on’ potential pay deal - Just one in five train services running on some routes following strike cancellation.

3) ‘We don't listen to Greta Thunberg,’ says Ryanair chief Michael O’Leary - ‘Flight-shaming’ movement has had little impact on aviation, exec says as airline posts record profits.

4) Nightingale hospital venue ExCeL sues insurers for £16m over Covid disruption - High Court claim against insurers argues centre should be covered for Covid impact.

5) Chinese exports fall for the first time since 2020 as Xi Jinping persists with zero Covid - Country’s economic struggles continue as Covid outbreak hits key iPhone factory.

What happened overnight

Asian stocks were mixed this morning ahead of the US midterm elections with trading likely to stay bumpy in a week that brings new inflation data and other events that could shake markets.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 1.3pc on strong earnings reports. The Kospi in Seoul advanced 1.1pc and Australia's S&P/AXS 200 gained 0.4pc.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng sank 0.6pc, while the Shanghai Composite index shed 0.8pc.