Retail sales slump at fastest rate since lockdown - live updates

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Warrington
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vijay Mallya
    Vijay Mallya
    Indian businessman and former Member of Parliament
Retail sales BRC KPMG inflation cost-of-living crisis recession - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg
Retail sales BRC KPMG inflation cost-of-living crisis recession - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Retail sales are dropping at the fastest rate since Britain left lockdown as inflation erodes spending in shops.

Total sales slid 1pc in June, falling for the third month in a row, according to data from the British Retail Consortium and KPMG.

The figures are not adjusted for inflation, meaning the mild decline is disguising a much sharper drop in the number of products being sold.

Helen Dickinson, head of the BRC, said: “Sales volumes are falling to a rate not seen since the depths of the pandemic, as inflation continues to bite, and households cut back spending.”

Over the three months to June, food sales rose 1.6pc on a like-for-like basis, while non-food sales fell 4.2pc. Shoppers cut back on discretionary purchases such as white goods and homeware, while switching to cheaper brands to save money, the BRC said.

08:23 AM

Sunak to pledge tax cuts as soon as inflation under control

Rishi Sunak will fire the starting gun on his leadership bid today with a pledge to cut taxes once inflation is under control.

The former Chancellor is due to use his campaign to hit back at his Tory rivals, most of whom have proposed tax cuts and implicitly criticised his time at the Treasury.

Mr Sunak will say: "Once we have gripped inflation, I will get the tax burden down. It is a question of 'when', not 'if'."

08:08 AM

EDF shares rise on reports of €8bn nationalisation

EDF nationalisation EDF - Nathan Laine/Bloomberg
EDF nationalisation EDF - Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

Shares in EDF have jumped almost 7pc following a report that France will pay more than €8bn (£6.8bn) to bring the energy giant back under full state control.

The French Government already holds an 84pc stake in EDF, but is looking to buy the remainder to give it more control over the company as it battles the energy crisis.

Reuters reports that the cost of buying the 16pc stake could be as high as almost €10bn when accounting for outstanding convertible bonds and a premium to current market prices.

According to the report, the state will likely launch a public offer on the market at a premium to the stock price because the other option – a nationalisation law to be pushed through parliament – would take too long.

08:02 AM

FTSE 100 opens lower

The FTSE 100 has dropped at the open as traders continue to digest worries about an economic slowdown.

The blue-chip index fell 0.4pc to 7,166 points.

07:53 AM

Kingfisher tycoon sentenced to jail in India

Vijay Mallya Kingfisher - Eddie Mulholland
Vijay Mallya Kingfisher - Eddie Mulholland

Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya has been sentenced to four months behind bars for disobeying an earlier court judgement linked to the collapse of his airline.

India's Supreme Court found Mr Mallya guilty of contempt for failing to disclose his assets after defaulting on a loan. The country has previously tried to extradite the businessman, who's believed to be in London.

Mr Mallya made a fortune selling Kingfisher beer, before expanding the brand into aviation and Formula 1.

Kingfisher Airlines was India's second largest domestic carrier before it collapsed a decade ago.

Mr Mallya, often dubbed the "king of good times" due to his decadent lifestyle, faces a number of charges relating to financial irregularities and is fighting extradition.

07:43 AM

Oil sinks on demand worries as IEA warns worst of crisis to come

Oil extended its losses this morning as a fresh Covid outbreak in China added to worries about a global economic slowdown, while the International Energy Agency warned the worst of the energy crisis is still to come.

Benchmark Brent crude shed around 2pc to trade just above $105 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was at $102.

Rising cases in China and surging inflation have stoked fears about the demand outlook, while a rising dollar has also made oil less attractive to investors.

Meanwhile, IEA executive director Fatih Birol said countries were experiencing the first global energy crisis and warned “we might not have seen the worst of it yet”.

07:34 AM

KPMG: Retailers 'walking fine line' with price rises

Paul Martin at KPMG says retailers face a dilemma over how much to pass on price increases without deterring shoppers.

As the cost-of-living crisis continues to deepen, retailers face walking a fine line between protecting margins and further denting consumer confidence by passing on price rises whilst negotiating with their suppliers to share the cost increases.

07:31 AM

Retail sales tumble as inflation bites

Good morning. 

Retail sales are dropping at the fastest rate since Britain was in the clutches of lockdown as surging inflation and a deepening cost-of-living crisis force shoppers to tighten the purse strings.

Total sales fell 1pc in June, marking the third straight month of decline, according to the BRC and KPMG.

The figures aren't adjusted for inflation, meaning there's likely to be a much larger fall in the actual number of products being sold.

Food sales were up in the three months to the end of June, but non-food sales dropped 4.2pc as consumers cut back on discretionary items.

5 things to start your day

1) Euro tumbles to the brink of parity with the dollar over fears Putin will cut off gas The single currency fell to a fresh 20-year low against its US counterpart following the shutdown of Russia's main gas pipeline to Germany.

2) The doomsday scenario of a winter without Russian gas Millions of jobs are at risk and gas rationing on the table if the Kremlin chokes off supplies.

3) Bank of England governor slaps down Tory leadership contender Andrew Bailey warns against attacks on Threadneedle Street's independence after Tom Tugendhat claimed it had stoked inflation with quantitative easing.

4) Macron pumps taxpayer money into microchip plant to escape clutches of China French facility comes as Britain's biggest microchip factory faces being sold off

5) Biggest railway strikes for 25 years as drivers and station staff back walkouts Aslef, the drivers’ union, said its members had voted for industrial action at eight train companies, marking the first national walkout since 1995.

What happened overnight

Asian shares fell this morning, weighed down by the prospect of further monetary policy tightening by central banks, China's renewed Covid outbreak and Europe’s energy shortage, which also left the euro a whisker from parity with the safe haven dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.8pc to its lowest level in two years, while Japan's Nikkei lost 1.75pc.

Coming up today

Corporate: Grafton Group, Wincanton (trading update)

Economics: ZEW economic sentiment (EU), Andrew Bailey speech (UK)

Recommended Stories

  • Tory Leadership latest: Labour to table no confidence motion in Government

    Rishi Sunak will make pledge to cut taxes Camilla Tominey: If Tories can't unite, Sunak could win by default Priti Patel woos Tory Brexiteers as she mulls bid Ranked: The best and worst Tory leadership campaign videos Sherelle Jacobs: To survive, the Tories must channel Thatcher Ukraine war: Death toll rises as rescuers dig for survivors in Donetsk

  • Dermatologist shares 5 beauty secrets from around the world

    Dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman joins Hoda and Jenna to share the best beauty secrets and products she can’t live without from around the world. The products include Uoma lipstick from Nigeria, Indeedlabs melting balm from Canada, Isdin Eryfotona sunscreen from Spain and more!

  • Kate Mara Reveals She’s Pregnant, Expecting Second Child With Husband Jamie Bell

    Congratulations are in store for Kate Mara and Jamie Bell. The couple is expecting their second child, Mara’s rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. The actress took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal the happy news. “There are three of us in this pic,” Mara wrote alongside a photo of her and Bell holding hands. View […]

  • The best Prime Day TV deals, starting at just $90

    Prime Day TV deals are bringing historic lows on models from Amazon, Hisense, Toshiba and more.

  • Emilia Bechrakis Serhant Stuns in a One-Shoulder, High-Cut One-Piece Swimsuit

    Emilia Bechrakis Serhant is making the most of her summer in Greece. After celebrating both her birthday and her wedding anniversary with husband Ryan Serhant earlier this month, the Million Dollar Listing New York mom is getting plenty of rest and relaxation in the gorgeous coastal locale, recently soaking up the sun in a chic one-shoulder swimsuit. On July 8, Emilia took to Instagram to show off her sizzling swimwear. In the photo, she can be seen rocking a stylish tan one-piece while catching

  • Police clear away suspicious item at LAX ride pickup lot

    The suspicious item in the taxi and ride-hail pickup lot at Los Angeles International Airport was cleared away after about an hour, officials said.

  • How an upcoming Supreme Court case could upend 2024 election laws, lawsuits

    The Supreme Court will consider a bombshell case this fall that legal experts say could fundamentally change how federal elections are run.

  • Washburn Fire in Yosemite: A look inside the firefighting efforts

    Hundreds of firefighters from across California have been called to Yosemite National Park to help knock down the Washburn Fire.

  • Investors in Symphony International Holdings (LON:SIHL) have unfortunately lost 19% over the last five years

    The main aim of stock picking is to find the market-beating stocks. But even the best stock picker will only win with...

  • The best Prime Day deals for Amazon devices that you can get

    Here are the best deals on Amazon devices that you can get for Prime Day 2022, including sales on Echo speakers, Kindle e-readers and Fire TV streaming devices.

  • Here are all the rules Fresno's pot shops have to follow

    According to Fresno law, each cannabis business must be in a fully enclosed building and cannabis products cannot be visible from the public right-of-way.

  • Cab Driver Hailed As A Hero For Saving Veteran From Scam

    A compassionate Roseville cab driver is being hailed as a hero for helping save an 82-year-old veteran from becoming the victim of a costly scam.

  • Looking For The Perfect Gift? Birthdate Candles Are Guaranteed To Impress—Get One At 20% Off Now

    Each candle is dedicated to a specific birthdate!

  • Doctors say this omicron subvariant will be the 'worst yet'

    Doctors say the worst COVID subvariant is here as there are five reasons why BA.5 could cause more problems that impact all of us.

  • Marketmind: Goodbye Goldilocks

    "The Goldilocks option is now off the table," Blackrock, the world's biggest asset manager, screamed in its midyear outlook, referring to the environmment which for years sustained a thriving bull market in equities and bonds. As global central banks raise interest rates aggressively to check inflation, markets are increasingly taking the view that a recession is around the corner. A widely watched segment of the U.S. Treasury yield curve is pushing deeper into inversion territory -- a move that is said to flag economic recession -- while analysts' expectations that corporate earnings will be higher in a year's time has tumbled to the lowest since late 2015.

  • Vail Resorts' top financial executive is stepping down

    The move comes less than a year after CEO of 15 years Rob Katz retired and gave way to his successor, Kirsten Lynch.

  • Wheelocity raises $12 million for its supply chain network for fresh commerce in India

    Wheelocity, an early-stage supply chain startup that handles fresh food supplies for quick commerce platforms in India, has raised $12 million in a new financing round as it gears up to broaden its product offerings and expand workforce. Lightspeed India Partners led the startup's Series A funding, which is a mix of 80 percent equity and 20 percent venture debt, the startup said.

  • Elon Musk Tears Into Trump, Tells Him to ‘Hang Up His Hat’

    GettyElon Musk fired back at Donald Trump on Monday night in a series of scathing tweets, urging the former president to give up his ambitions of a political comeback.Musk’s comments came after Trump ripped into the Tesla CEO at his Saturday rally in Anchorage, Alaska.“I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset,” Musk wrote on Twitter late Monday evening. “Dems should also call off the attack—don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to reg

  • Strong Insider Buying Supports the Bullish Thesis for These 2 Stocks

    Making sense of the markets is the overriding task for investors, at all times, but in today’s environment it’s more urgent than ever. It’s not so much the downward trend on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 down 19% year-to-date, but the whirl of conflicting headwinds that make up the background. The June jobs numbers were described as strong – a positive factor – but inflation remains intractably high, and the Federal Reserve, to combat inflation, has switched its policy to increasing interest rat

  • Trump rally in North Carolina canceled as former president summoned to court

    The American Freedom Tour canceled a Trump rally in Greensboro as the former president is due to testify in court.