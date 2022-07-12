Retail sales slump at fastest rate since lockdown - live updates

Retail sales BRC KPMG inflation cost-of-living crisis recession - Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

Retail sales are dropping at the fastest rate since Britain left lockdown as inflation erodes spending in shops.

Total sales slid 1pc in June, falling for the third month in a row, according to data from the British Retail Consortium and KPMG.

The figures are not adjusted for inflation, meaning the mild decline is disguising a much sharper drop in the number of products being sold.

Helen Dickinson, head of the BRC, said: “Sales volumes are falling to a rate not seen since the depths of the pandemic, as inflation continues to bite, and households cut back spending.”

Over the three months to June, food sales rose 1.6pc on a like-for-like basis, while non-food sales fell 4.2pc. Shoppers cut back on discretionary purchases such as white goods and homeware, while switching to cheaper brands to save money, the BRC said.

08:23 AM

Sunak to pledge tax cuts as soon as inflation under control

Rishi Sunak will fire the starting gun on his leadership bid today with a pledge to cut taxes once inflation is under control.

The former Chancellor is due to use his campaign to hit back at his Tory rivals, most of whom have proposed tax cuts and implicitly criticised his time at the Treasury.

Mr Sunak will say: "Once we have gripped inflation, I will get the tax burden down. It is a question of 'when', not 'if'."

08:08 AM

EDF shares rise on reports of €8bn nationalisation

EDF nationalisation EDF - Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

Shares in EDF have jumped almost 7pc following a report that France will pay more than €8bn (£6.8bn) to bring the energy giant back under full state control.

The French Government already holds an 84pc stake in EDF, but is looking to buy the remainder to give it more control over the company as it battles the energy crisis.

Story continues

Reuters reports that the cost of buying the 16pc stake could be as high as almost €10bn when accounting for outstanding convertible bonds and a premium to current market prices.

According to the report, the state will likely launch a public offer on the market at a premium to the stock price because the other option – a nationalisation law to be pushed through parliament – would take too long.

08:02 AM

FTSE 100 opens lower

The FTSE 100 has dropped at the open as traders continue to digest worries about an economic slowdown.

The blue-chip index fell 0.4pc to 7,166 points.

07:53 AM

Kingfisher tycoon sentenced to jail in India

Vijay Mallya Kingfisher - Eddie Mulholland

Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya has been sentenced to four months behind bars for disobeying an earlier court judgement linked to the collapse of his airline.

India's Supreme Court found Mr Mallya guilty of contempt for failing to disclose his assets after defaulting on a loan. The country has previously tried to extradite the businessman, who's believed to be in London.

Mr Mallya made a fortune selling Kingfisher beer, before expanding the brand into aviation and Formula 1.

Kingfisher Airlines was India's second largest domestic carrier before it collapsed a decade ago.

Mr Mallya, often dubbed the "king of good times" due to his decadent lifestyle, faces a number of charges relating to financial irregularities and is fighting extradition.

07:43 AM

Oil sinks on demand worries as IEA warns worst of crisis to come

Oil extended its losses this morning as a fresh Covid outbreak in China added to worries about a global economic slowdown, while the International Energy Agency warned the worst of the energy crisis is still to come.

Benchmark Brent crude shed around 2pc to trade just above $105 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate was at $102.

Rising cases in China and surging inflation have stoked fears about the demand outlook, while a rising dollar has also made oil less attractive to investors.

Meanwhile, IEA executive director Fatih Birol said countries were experiencing the first global energy crisis and warned “we might not have seen the worst of it yet”.

07:34 AM

KPMG: Retailers 'walking fine line' with price rises

Paul Martin at KPMG says retailers face a dilemma over how much to pass on price increases without deterring shoppers.

As the cost-of-living crisis continues to deepen, retailers face walking a fine line between protecting margins and further denting consumer confidence by passing on price rises whilst negotiating with their suppliers to share the cost increases.

07:31 AM

Retail sales tumble as inflation bites

Good morning.

Retail sales are dropping at the fastest rate since Britain was in the clutches of lockdown as surging inflation and a deepening cost-of-living crisis force shoppers to tighten the purse strings.

Total sales fell 1pc in June, marking the third straight month of decline, according to the BRC and KPMG.

The figures aren't adjusted for inflation, meaning there's likely to be a much larger fall in the actual number of products being sold.

Food sales were up in the three months to the end of June, but non-food sales dropped 4.2pc as consumers cut back on discretionary items.

5 things to start your day

1) Euro tumbles to the brink of parity with the dollar over fears Putin will cut off gas The single currency fell to a fresh 20-year low against its US counterpart following the shutdown of Russia's main gas pipeline to Germany.

2) The doomsday scenario of a winter without Russian gas Millions of jobs are at risk and gas rationing on the table if the Kremlin chokes off supplies.

3) Bank of England governor slaps down Tory leadership contender Andrew Bailey warns against attacks on Threadneedle Street's independence after Tom Tugendhat claimed it had stoked inflation with quantitative easing.

4) Macron pumps taxpayer money into microchip plant to escape clutches of China French facility comes as Britain's biggest microchip factory faces being sold off

5) Biggest railway strikes for 25 years as drivers and station staff back walkouts Aslef, the drivers’ union, said its members had voted for industrial action at eight train companies, marking the first national walkout since 1995.

What happened overnight

Asian shares fell this morning, weighed down by the prospect of further monetary policy tightening by central banks, China's renewed Covid outbreak and Europe’s energy shortage, which also left the euro a whisker from parity with the safe haven dollar.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.8pc to its lowest level in two years, while Japan's Nikkei lost 1.75pc.

Coming up today

Corporate: Grafton Group, Wincanton (trading update)

Economics: ZEW economic sentiment (EU), Andrew Bailey speech (UK)