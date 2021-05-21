Retail sales soar 9.2% in April as shops reopen

·4 min read
High Street
High Street

A surge in spending on clothes helped to boost retail sales last month, as lockdown measures eased and non-essential shops reopened.

Retail sales jumped 9.2% in April, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said, with sales of clothing soaring by nearly 70% compared with March.

Sales overall were more than 10% higher than pre-pandemic levels, although online sales dipped.

Economist Paul Dales called the surge in clothing sales "astonishing".

The Capital Economics chief UK economist said the April data "showed that households were particularly keen to update their wardrobes".

Further evidence of the rebound in the UK economy came in a separate survey, an IHS/Markit Purchasing Managers' Index, which suggested that activity among private business during May has expanded at the fastest pace for more than two decades.

'Pent-up demand'

Retailers such as clothing and furniture stores, which the government classed as non-essential, reopened to shoppers in England on 12 April after shutting in early January.

Aled Jones, head of retail at Lloyds Bank, said: "Fashion retailers [were] the ultimate beneficiaries of beer gardens reopening and the 'rule of six' night out returning."

Silvia Rindone, EY UK & Ireland retail leader, said April had seen "significant pent-up consumer demand".

"With consumers keen to return to the in-store shopping experience and indulge in retail therapy, we saw a sales boost across most categories."

Retail sales chart
Retail sales chart

'Tills ringing'

The reopening of non-essential shops led to a boost for many small businesses.

Delia Prudence, owner of The Art Room, an art supplies shop in Scarborough, said: "We were expecting to be busy in April but not that busy.

"The tills were ringing non-stop. One customer even came in with a bottle of Prosecco to celebrate us reopening."

Industry body the British Retail Consortium (BRC) said that April had given "a welcome boost for thousands of retailers in England and Wales" due to pent up demand.

"Improved weather during April meant greater sales of fashion, particularly in outerwear and knitwear, as the public renewed their wardrobe and made plans to meet friends and family outdoors," said BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson.

Online spending chart
Online spending chart

However, she said that while the figures were "a step in the right direction", demand "remains fragile".

"Footfall is still down by 40% on the pre-pandemic period, and there are still 530,000 people who work in retail still on furlough," she said, adding that the end of the full business rates relief in England "poses a significant threat to retailers".

Samuel Tombs, chief UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said that there were signs that sales might rise further in May.

However, he predicted that the recovery in household spending "will stall as it approaches its pre-Covid level later this year".

The winding-up of the furlough scheme at the end of September is likely to trigger a renewed fall in employment, while rising inflation will push down real wages, he said.

In addition, the end of the stamp-duty holiday on 30 September will probably lead to a "sharp decline" in housing market activity, leading to less demand for "big-ticket" household goods.

Growth spurt 'unprecedented'

The latest survey of private sector businesses from IHS Markit/CIPS found the recent rebound continuing strongly as lockdown restrictions are eased.

Its "flash" - or preliminary - Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 62.0 in May, up from 60.7 in April. A figure above 50 indicates expansion.

The figure was the highest since the survey began in January 1998 and reflected "strong contributions" from both the manufacturing and services sectors.

"The UK is enjoying an unprecedented growth spurt as the economy reopens," said Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit,

"Factory orders are surging at a record pace as global demand for goods continues to revive, and the service sector is reporting near-record growth as the opening up of the economy allows more businesses to trade."

However, the recent economic rebound has raised fears that inflation could pick up. The PMI survey found that cost pressures were at a 13-year high, leading firms to raise their prices.

"A direct consequence of demand running ahead of supply was a steep rise in prices, hinting strongly that consumer price inflation has much further to rise after lifting to 1.5% in April," Mr Williamson said.

Recommended Stories

  • 10 seconds of terror: Alaska man survives brown bear mauling

    Allen Minish was alone and surveying land for a real estate agent in a wooded, remote part of Alaska, putting some numbers into his GPS unit when he looked up and saw a large brown bear walking about 30 feet (9 meters) away. “I saw him and he saw me at the same time, and it’s scary,” Minish said by phone Wednesday from his hospital bed in Anchorage, a day after being mauled by the bear in a chance encounter. The mauling left Minish with a crushed jaw, a puncture wound in his scalp so deep that the doctor said he could see bone, lacerations and many stitches after a 4½-hour surgery.

  • 'Early signs’ of possible increase in COVID cases, new official figures reveal

    Yorkshire and The Humber, the North East and the South East all saw early signs of an increase, the ONS said.

  • Elon Musk jets in to Britain as ministers seek site for new car factory

    Ministers are hunting for a site for a major new car plant in a move stoking speculation that Elon Musk is exploring building Teslas in Britain. Sources said the Government’s new Office for Investment called on regional agencies to urgently submit potential locations for a new factory that would be a significant post-Brexit boost for Britain’s £80bn car industry. It is understood that the body, established in November and headed by the former Barclays chairman Lord Grimstone, sounded out regional authorities including Teesside and the West Midlands over potential sites covering 250 hectares at short notice. One insider said regions were asked to submit proposals earlier this month and “we only had 48 hours to put it together”. The company behind the plans was not revealed and the source added that “we usually get much more time and engagement with the potential investor”. The move inevitably threw the spotlight on Mr Musk, who visited the UK last weekend. The billionaire's $70m Gulfstream G650ER jet arrived at Luton on Friday, having made the 10-hour flight from Norman Mineta San Jose airport, and departed two days later on Sunday night. Downing Street denied industry rumours that the Telsa chief visited Chequers, the Prime Minister’s country residence, during his stay. But Mr Musk has previously run the rule over potential sites for a gigafactory in the UK, including Somerset’s Gravity business park last year. It could not be confirmed that the Tesla chief's visit was directly linked to the search for a car manufacturer. Previously Mr Musk has said that Brexit posed too much of a risk for a major investment in the UK.

  • Colbert's ‘Late Show’ Nails The Awkwardness Between Mike And Greg Pence

    "We are family. But they tried to kill you, not me," goes a parody version of Sister Sledge's "We Are Family."

  • Kevin McCarthy refuses to say whether GOP lawmakers had direct contact with capitol rioters

    Lawmaker blamed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for delaying a commission investigating the attack

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene fined for refusing to wear mask on House floor, report says

    Congresswoman among latest lawmakers to have pay docked

  • Netanyahu confronted by CBS anchor live on air for attacking Gaza ‘to stay in power’

    ‘My goal is to restore peace’, says Israel’s prime minister amid calls for ceasefire

  • Texas family kill innocent neighbour while hunting for teen vandal, police say

    Eddie Clark III, 29, is dead after being chased down by four people on Monday evening

  • Eric Trump mocked for claiming teary strangers hug him and say they miss his father

    Twitter users go after former president’s son for recycling father’s repeated claims of making people cry

  • 'No masks for the vaccinated': What the latest US mask guidance means

    New mask advice has added to the confusion around US Covid rules. Here's what the experts say.

  • Cohen insists Trump will ‘flip’ on family in New York probe: ‘Don’t take me. Take Melania!’

    Former president brands his former personal fixer a ‘lying, discredited low life’

  • Two former Colorado police officers charged for arresting 73-year-old woman with dementia over $14 Walmart ‘theft’

    Two former Colorado police officers have been charged for arresting a 73-year-old woman with dementia last year for leaving a Walmart store without paying for an item. Former Loveland police department officers Austin Hopp and Daria Jalali arrested and booked Karen Garner as she exited a local Walmart after failing to pay for about $14 worth of merchandise. The body camera footage of Mr Hopp shows him catching up to Ms Garner as she walked through a field after leaving the store.

  • Girl, 11, tackled by suspected abductor used tactic from Law & Order to help police catch him

    Knowing it would make police search easier, girl smeared attacker with blue slime

  • Covid vaccine booster shot will likely be needed ‘within a year’ of first dose, says Fauci

    Kids in the US will get vaccinations at the end of 2021 or start of 2022, Fauci says

  • Capitol police issue damning statement on GOP objection to riot commission

    As the House of Representatives debates a measure to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol insurrection, a group of US Capitol Police officers expressed “profound disappointment” in Republican opposition to the proposal. “The brave men and women of USCP were subjected to hours and hours of physical trauma which has led to months of mental anguish,” the agency wrote in a letter to members of Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former president Donald Trump, among other Republican officials, have opposed a bipartisan measure to create the commission, which would study the events surrounding and during the riot inside the halls of Congress, fuelled by a false “stolen” election narrative in an attempt to undermine the results.

  • Family of deceased Capitol Hill police officer implore Congress to establish riot commission

    The family of Howie Liebengood, the Capitol Police officer who died by suicide following the 6 January riot, have called for Congress to establish the proposed commission to investigate the events of that day. Virginia congresswoman Jennifer Wexton, who represents the family, published the statement on their behalf, noting that Mr Liebengood would still be alive today were it not for the attack on the Capitol. Further to their calls for an official investigation into the violent insurrection that saw Capitol Police officers overwhelmed and attacked by pro-Trump rioters, the family is proud of the progress that has been made on supporting the mental health of the force.

  • ‘What else has to happen?’: Tim Ryan’s speech chastising GOP for blocking Capitol riot commission goes viral

    Ohio congressman attracts almost 3.9m views for ripping into opposition over 6 January investigation

  • Tennessee bans gender-confirming treatment for children

    Governor Bill Lee signed the bill into law – which campaigners say addresses an invented problem

  • Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: Booster shots, HIPAA violations, mask guidance

    Each week, we offer you a round-up of our noteworthy coronavirus coverage.

  • AD's 2021 Hotel Awards

    Transformed by the AD100 designer Ken Fulk, this historic Austin man- sion (now an Auberge Resort) brims with color, pattern, and glamour galore, from the lemon-hued lounge chairs and umbrellas that ring the pool to the Pierre Frey fabric that cocoons the showstopper LaVerne suite. Get it now! Atelier Ace reunited with AD100 firm Roman and Williams on the hip hotel group’s latest stronghold, a ground-up building in downtown Brooklyn where industrial details blend with artisanal touches. Get it now! Part luxury safari, part arts incubator, this resort features commissions by contemporary South African talents on the order of Porky Hefer, Andile Dyalvane, and Adam Birch.