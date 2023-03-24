Andrew Bailey warns interest rates will rise again if companies hike prices - latest updates

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has said rates may need to go higher if 'all prices try to beat inflation' - Yui Mok/PA Wire

The Governor of the Bank of England has warned businesses risk fuelling inflation by continuing to increase prices.

Andrew Bailey warned companies that interest rates may need to be raised further if "all prices try to beat inflation".

The Bank of England raised interest rates for the 11th time in a row on Thursday as inflation unexpectedly increased to 10.4pc in February.

Inflation remains five times higher than the Bank's target of 2pc.

Mr Bailey said he had not seen evidence of companies putting up prices more than necessary but warned that policymakers would need to if inflation looks likely to become "embedded".

Mr Bailey told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "Higher inflation really benefits nobody.

"It hurts people, and it particularly hurts the least well-off in society."

Read the latest updates below.

08:17 AM

Companies must 'bear in mind' prices will come down this year, says Bailey

Andrew Bailey has told companies to "bear in mind" that the Bank of England thinks inflation will come down this year.

He told BBC Radio 4's Today programme:

When companies set prices I understand they have to reflect the costs that they face. But when they are setting prices in the economy we do expect inflation to come down this year and I would say please bear that in mind

08:07 AM

Wetherspoon back in profit after pandemic

Pub chain JD Wetherspoon has seen its sales jump ahead of pre-pandemic levels as chairman Tim Martin said he looks forward to "ferocious" inflationary pressures easing up across the pub industry.

The pub chain reported a 5pc increase in sales over the six months to January 29, compared to the same period in 2019, and up 13pc compared to the previous year.

The business, which has been heavily exposed to rising costs for energy, food and labour, said its pre-tax profit shrank by more than 90pc to £4.6m in the first half, from £50m in 2019.

Nevertheless, it means it returned to profit after suffering a loss amid the pandemic.

JD Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin - Heathcliff O'Malley

08:03 AM

Markets drop at the open

Markets have fallen as doubts linger over the global banking sector, dampening risk taking in markets.

Story continues

The FTSE 100 has dropped 0.5pc to 7,465.55 after the open while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 dropped 0.3pc to 18,666.83.

07:59 AM

Bailey 'more optimistic' about economy

The Bank of England gave a surprise upgrade to its forecast for the UK economy as it announced its interest rate increase on Thursday, saying it now expects slight growth in the second quarter of the year.

It means the country would avoid imminently falling into a recession - which is defined as two consecutive quarters of negative growth.

Mr Bailey said:

Back at the beginning of February, we were really a bit on a knife edge as to whether there would be a recession, certainly we thought the economy would be quite stagnant. I'm not saying it's off to the races, let's be clear, but I am a bit more optimistic.

07:58 AM

Bailey makes appear to 'people who are setting prices'

The Bank of England's Governor has warned businesses against raising prices if they do not want interest rates to rise further.

Andrew Bailey told BBC Radio 4's Today programme:

I would say to people who are setting prices - please understand if we get inflation embedded, interest rates will have to go up further and higher inflation really benefits nobody. If all prices try to beat inflation we will get higher inflation.

07:41 AM

Cost-of-living crisis 'remains a stark reality for most', insists GfK chief

GfK client strategy director Joe Staton said:

Forecasts that headline inflation will fall this year have proved premature, given Wednesday's announcement of an unexpected increase. Wages are not keeping up with rising prices and the cost-of-living crisis remains a stark reality for most. The recent Budget will bring relief to some sections of the population, but for now many people are simply looking to survive day-by-day. Just having enough money to live right and pay the bills remains the number one concern for consumers across the UK.

07:28 AM

Consumer confidence rises despite 'stark reality' of cost of living crisis

The strong retail data comes as separate figures indicate that consumer confidence climbed slightly in March.

GfK's long-running Consumer Confidence Index increased two points in March , despite the cost-of-living crisis remaining a "stark reality" for most.

However, the survey still indicated ongoing concerns about personal finances, with an overall score of minus 36.

Confidence in personal finances over the next 12 months remains weak, falling three points to minus 21 - three points lower than this time last year.

GfK found expectations for the general economic situation over the next 12 months have increased by three points, albeit to minus 40 - but nine points better than last March.

The major purchase index, an indication of confidence in buying big ticket items, also rose by four points to minus 33, nine points lower than a year ago.

07:19 AM

'Broader picture remains more subdued,' says ONS chief

Despite retail sales growing last month, looking at the broader picture, sales volumes fell by 0.3pc in the three months to February when compared with the previous three months.

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said:

Retail grew sharply in February, with sales returning to their pre-pandemic level. However, the broader picture remains more subdued, with retail sales showing little real growth, particularly over the last eighteen months with price rises hitting consumer spending power. In the latest month, discount department stores performed strongly with food shops also doing well as consumers, confronted with cost-of-living pressures, cut back on eating out or purchasing takeaways. After rail strikes increased car travel in January, fuel sales fell back in February.

07:17 AM

Discount department stores send retail sales surging

Non-food stores sales volumes rose by 2.4pc over the month because of strong sales in discount department stores, according to the Office for National Statistics.

There was also some anecdotal evidence that people reduced their spending on restaurants and takeaways, helping to increase the amount they spend in food shops by 0.9pc.

The proportion of online sales was broadly unchanged at 25.4% in February 2023 from 25.3% in January 2023.



The proportion remains above pre-coronavirus levels (19.8% in February 2020).



➡️ https://t.co/cu9TWNiFtr — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) March 24, 2023

07:14 AM

Retail sales return to pre-pandemic levels

Retail sales volumes are estimated to have increased by 1.2pc in February.

This is the largest monthly increase since October last year, which stood at 1.4pc, which was affected by the additional bank holiday for the State Funeral of the late Queen in September.

The increase over the last month returns sales volumes to pre-pandemic levels, according to the Office for National Statistics.

Retail sales volumes increased by 1.2% in February 2023, following a rise of 0.9% in January 2023.



The increase over the month returns retail to its pre #COVID19 level.



➡️ https://t.co/cu9TWNiFtr pic.twitter.com/9VPDODb1J0 — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) March 24, 2023

07:07 AM

Good morning

Retail sales rose by more than expected last month boosted by strong sales in discount department stores.

Economists had predicted a 0.2pc rise but this was blown out of the water, with a 1.2pc increase in sales recorded by the Office for National Statistics.

January's sales increase was also revised up from 0.5pc to 0.9pc.

5 things to start your day

1) Bank of England raises interest rates to 4.25pc and warns of further pain | Rate rise comes after unexpected jump in inflation

2) TikTok chief admits Chinese parent company has access to data | Admission comes as the app battles a potential ban in the United States

3) The Bank of England made a historic error that must not be forgotten | Andrew Bailey has repeatedly got the big calls wrong – and we are paying the price

4) Interest rate rises wipe almost £550bn off private pension schemes | Losses pose a risk to hundreds of thousands of people with pensions in defined benefit schemes

5) BBC told to explain increased spending on US blockbusters | Ofcom’s intervention comes as the broadcaster buys more imports from across the pond

What happened overnight

Asian shares were pressured after lingering banking stability concerns gripped Wall Street.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.2pc, although it was heading for a still solid weekly gain of 2pc.

Both China's blue-chip index and Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.3pc, with sentiment weighed by persisting geopolitical tensions between the world's two biggest economies.

Japan's shares ended lower Friday as global investors weighed fresh interest rate hikes by central banks and signs of a possible pause in US monetary tightening.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.1pc to 27,385.25, while the broader Topix index slid 0.1pc to 1,955.32.

Wall Street's main indexes closed in the green after choppy trading on Thursday, as investors piled into megacap tech stocks amid retreating Treasury yields and hints that the Federal Reserve could soon end its rate hiking cycle.

The Dow Jones Industrial Jones closed 0.2pc higher at 32,105.25, while the broad-based S&P 500 climbed 0.3pc to close at 3,948.72. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite gained 1pc to 11,787.40.

Shares in regional lenders tumbled despite reassurances from Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that the US government is prepared to take "additional actions if warranted" to protect deposits and stabilise the banking system.

The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF dipped 2.8pc.