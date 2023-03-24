Retail sales surge as shoppers brush off rising inflation

Chris Price
·2 min read
Retail sales in February returned to pre-pandemic levels - Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg
Retail sales in February returned to pre-pandemic levels - Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg

Soaring inflation did not deter shoppers last month as retail sales rose by more than expected and returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The volume of goods sold in stores and online increased by 1.2pc in February despite separate figures showing that inflation soared to 10.4pc in the same month.

The figure - boosted by strong sales in discount department stores - was way ahead of economists' expectations of a rise of 0.2pc, indicating that British consumers are weathering the cost of living crisis better than feared.

Retail sales were also revised up to a rise of 0.9pc in January from earlier estimates of a 0.5pc increase, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Volumes had also risen unexpectedly in January as the post-Christmas sales brought people into stores after a 1.2pc decline in December.

ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan said that although sales "grew sharply" last month, the broader picture "remains more subdued".

Sales volumes fell by 0.3pc in the three months to February compared to the previous three months.

Mr Morgan said: ONS director of economic statistics Darren Morgan added: "In the latest month, discount department stores performed strongly with food shops also doing well as consumers, confronted with cost-of-living pressures, cut back on eating out or purchasing takeaways.

"After rail strikes increased car travel in January, fuel sales fell back in February."

The strong retail data comes as separate figures indicate that consumer confidence climbed slightly in March.

GfK's long-running Consumer Confidence Index increased two points in March , despite the cost-of-living crisis remaining a "stark reality" for most.

However, the survey still indicated ongoing concerns about personal finances, with an overall score of minus 36.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Potentially Undervalued?

    Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ( NYSE:ABG ), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention...

  • Petco Share Drop Post Mixed Q4 Performance, Gloomy FY23 Outlook

    Petco Health And Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) is down over 15% during Wednesday's session following its mixed Q4 performance and lackluster FY23 outlook. WOOF reported fourth-quarter FY22 sales growth of 4.2% year-on-year to $1.577 billion, marginally above the consensus of $1.570 billion. Comparable sales climbed 5.3% versus last year and 18.8% on a two-year basis. Gross profit decreased 1% Y/Y to $627.3 million, with a profit margin of 39.7%. Operating margin was 4.9%, and operating income f

  • Petco stock drops on close earnings miss, softening full-year guidance

    The Yahoo Finance Live team discusses Petco's Q4 earnings report and how the markets are reacting to it.

  • Why LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term

    The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here's why you should take advantage.

  • US trade chief Tai says open to discussions with China

    U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Thursday that she is open to trade conversations with Chinese officials, but the Biden administration would defend U.S. interests and was focused on investments to compete more effectively with China. In prepared testimony before the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, Tai said that U.S. legislation to enable investments in infrastructure, semiconductors and clean energy technologies will allow the United States to compete from "a position of strength." "While we continue to keep the door open to conversations with the PRC, (People's Republic of China) including on its Phase 1 agreement commitments, we must also vigorously defend our values and economic interests from the negative impacts of the PRC's unfair economic policies and practices," Tai said, referring to a two-year trade deal reached by the Trump administration in 2020.

  • Mental health advocates form human chain on Bondi

    STORY: OneWave celebrated their 10th anniversary on Friday with more than 800 people on the beach.Trebilco said: "The first day of Fluro Friday I paddled out by myself after being diagnosed with bipolar. I wanted to let people know they don't have to face mental health challenges alone. The reason we wear fluoro is because it makes mental health more visible, it makes people happier. The awareness has increased, but we're still losing too many people. Too many people lose good people everyday. So, we’re just want to keep talking about mental health."OneWave now takes place at more than 200 beaches across more than 50 countries, from Norway to New Zealand.

  • Clergy sex abuse victims feel 'vindicated' after Vatican talks

    Survivors of Roman Catholic clergy sex abuse from Britain and Ireland said on Thursday they finally felt vindicated after "transformative" meetings with Pope Francis and leaders of the Comboni Missionary order. The survivors were abused as teenagers in the 1960s and 1970s, while studying to be missionary priests at a Comboni seminary in Yorkshire, northern England. In 2014, the Comboni settled a civil claim brought on by 11 former pupils, but without admitting liability.

  • After DeSantis tussle, Disney World will host a major summit on gay rights

    The Walt Disney World Resort will host a major conference promoting LGBTQ rights in the workplace this September.

  • Realty Income Pays a 5.1% Dividend Yield; Here's When to Buy the Dip

    Realty Income, stock symbol O, is one of the most consistent dividend payers in the markets. Here's when and where to buy the dip.

  • US mortgage rates tumble by the most in 4 months in SVB's wake, MBA says

    Interest rates on the most popular U.S. home loan tumbled by the most in four months last week after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and emergency measures taken to shore up the wider banking system drove a mad dash by investors to the safety of government bonds, the Mortgage Bankers Association said on Wednesday. The resulting drop in yields on the Treasury notes that act as benchmarks for home loans pushed the average rate on 30-year fixed-rate mortgages down by 0.23 percentage point to 6.48% for the week ended March 17 from 6.71% the week before. "Both purchase and refinance applications increased for the third week in a row as borrowers took the opportunity to act, even though overall application volume remains at relatively low levels," MBA Vice President and Deputy Chief Economist Joel Kan said in a statement.

  • Idaho's move to resurrect firing squad ‘makes sense’ as ‘quickest, surest’ death penalty option, expert says

    Idaho is moving toward reinstating execution by firing squad amid the student murders case against Bryan Kohberger, who could face death if convicted.

  • Elon Musk Is Very Worried About Italy

    The billionaire CEO of Tesla has made it his mission to alert the world about the problems threatening our civilization.

  • Hong Kong holds on to fourth spot in global financial centre rankings, while Singapore remains one place higher

    Hong Kong held on to its fourth-place ranking globally in the latest study of the world's leading international financial centres, as the city's economy continues to recover from three years of Covid-19 restrictions. The city ranked fourth in the 33rd edition of the semi-annual Global Financial Centres Index, produced by the China Development Institute in Shenzhen and the London think tank Z/Yen Partners. New York was No 1 financial centre, followed by London and Singapore. Financial industry ex

  • States Whose Economies Are Failing vs. States Whose Economies Are Thriving

    The U.S. economy has seen more fluctuation over the past three years than in many decades prior. The coronavirus pandemic brought the economy to a near halt in 2020, when the unemployment rate shot up...

  • House Republicans Finalizing Offer to Biden on Debt-Ceiling Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- House Republicans are finalizing a formal list of spending cuts they’ll demand from President Joe Biden in exchange for their support for raising the US debt ceiling, Budget Committee Chair Jodey Arrington told reporters. Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUS Fears a War-Weary World May Embr

  • Fed rate hikes will trigger a downturn of greater 'speed and magnitude' than the Great Recession: Economist

    The market's bubble has now "burst," and will impact "everything everywhere all at once" in the U.S. economy, economists Stephanie Pomboy and Art Laffer argue.

  • The economy is headed into a 'Bermuda Triangle' of risk that will bring on a crisis to rival 2008, 'Dr. Doom' economist Nouriel Roubini says

    The economy is headed into a danger zone as it faces three major stressors, economist Nouriel Roubini warned.

  • Action from Congress, not the Fed, is what's needed to grow the US economy, Mohamed El-Erian says

    "We lost sight of something critical: we lost sight of how we grow our economy in a sustainable and inclusive fashion," Mohamed El-Erian said.

  • Social Security: 20% Cuts to Your Payments May Come Sooner Than Expected

    In more alarming news about the state of Social Security, some experts are warning that up to 20% in payment cuts could be coming as early as 2032, per CNN, unless Congress intervenes with measures to...

  • Tax Cuts: 50% of States Are Pushing for Reductions or Eliminating Taxes Altogether

    While the federal government is dealing with a debt ceiling crisis, many local states have a cash surplus: so-called "rainy day funds." In fact, 27 states are now considering cutting taxes (or...