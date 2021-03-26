Retail shops can open until 10pm as Government seeks to bolster high street and reduce crowding

Non-essential stores will be able to stay open for longer - Getty

Retailers will be allowed to open until 10pm when they reopen next month as the Government seeks to bolster the high street and ensure compliance with social distancing rules.

Robert Jenrick, the Communities Secretary, on Friday announced the temporary measures enabling non-essential stores to stay open for longer, ahead of the planned reopening on April 12.

He added that councils would be encouraged to allow high street stores to extend their hours under the new limits between Monday and Saturday.

The changes closely mirror those announced over Christmas and are intended to help reduce congestion on public transport and provide people with “greater flexibility” to avoid peak times.

With many shops operating one-way systems and queues to limit the number of people in stores, it will also help to limit footfall and crowding on the high street.

Mr Jenrick said that while he recognised this could impact local residents, it was justified due to the “significant public interest” and the need to provide a “safe retail environment”.

The Government is also extending flexible working hours on construction sites, as well as allowing supermarket home deliveries to continue earlier and later in the day.

“To support businesses to reopen and recover, I’ve extended measures to allow shops to stay open for longer,” Mr Jenrick said.

“This is part of a package of support to help reopen our shops and high-streets safely – backed by £56 million.

“This will provide a much-needed boost for many businesses – protecting jobs, reducing pressure on public transport and supporting people and communities to continue to visit their high streets safely and shop locally.”