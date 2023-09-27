Retail store burglarized overnight in Lincoln Park neighborhood, cops say

A retail store was broken into overnight with thieves smashing the front glass doors to make off with cash and merchandise, Chicago police said.

The burglary happened overnight Tuesday between the hours of midnight to 7 a.m. Wednesday, police said. An employee was faced by a smashed front glass door and missing property, police said.

Early Tuesday morning, a restaurant in the Lakeview neighborhood was robbed in the 2800 block of North Ashland Avenue.

Shortly before 2 a.m., four males used a rock to break the front glass door of a restaurant and took an unknown amount of cash from a cash drawer before fleeing the scene. The robbers escaped in a black KIA sedan, police said.

Then shortly after 2 a.m., four males in a black Kia sedan used a rock to breaking the glass door of another restaurant in the 2200 block of North Orchard Street. The robbers took a safe and a cash drawer before fleeing.

No one was in custody, and detectives were investigating.