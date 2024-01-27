Retail theft crew busted for over $300,000 worth of stolen goods in Southern California

Four members of a retail theft crew were arrested for allegedly stealing over $300,000 worth of items from stores across Southern California.

The thefts took place between Dec. 14, 2023 to Jan. 7, 2024, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Retailers that were targeted include Home Depot, Lowe’s, Target, and Walmart.

Three of the suspects were allegedly responsible for working together to steal the merchandise while a fourth suspect ran a “fence” operation located on 94th Street East in Littlerock.

A crime fence is an individual or business that knowingly purchases stolen goods and property and then sells the items for profit.

While search warrants were served, detectives discovered around $300,000 worth of stolen merchandise.

Photos of the stolen items include a wide variety of hand and power tools, yard care equipment, generators, A/C compressors, clothing, sneakers, tool storage chests and more. Two handguns — a 9mm and .45 caliber — were also found at the scene.

Four suspects of a crime fence operation were arrested for allegedly stealing over $300,000 worth of tools and merchandise from stores across Southern California. (Los Angeles County Sheriff Department)

Three suspects were arrested on charges of organized retail theft and grand theft. Two of those suspects were additionally charged for being felons in possession of a firearm The fourth suspect was arrested on charges of operating a fence operation.

Their identities were not released. All suspects are being held on $50,000 bail at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station. A court hearing is scheduled on Jan. 29.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with additional information can call the LASD’s Organized Retail Theft Task Force at 562-946-7270 or email orctf@lasd.org.

