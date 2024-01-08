Retail theft crew caught on highway after fleeing Tysons with $4500 in handbags, police say

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A retail theft ring was caught after attempting to steal more than $4,500 worth of designer handbags from a high-end store at Tysons Center, Fairfax County police say.

Just after 5 p.m. Friday, the detectives with the Tysons Urban Team received an alert about the theft. The suspects reportedly grabbed multiple bags, ran out and hopped into a Chevrolet Suburban, attempting to flee the area.

Detectives began to search along I-495 South in Annandale in the direction the suspects were believed to have fled.

Police say despite the heavy traffic, detectives were able to navigate through the Express Lane to catch up to the crew. With the help of Virginia State Police, the detectives were able to make a traffic stop and successfully apprehended all four suspects on the interstate.

All four were taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center where they were charged.

Paris Teresa Hooks, 20, of Washington D.C was charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny, and larceny with intent to sell and released on $6000 unsecured bond.

Miyara Ghiselle Fletcher, 19, of Maryland was charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny, and larceny with intent to sell and released on $6000 unsecured bond.

Shaniya Briyanna Clark, 19, of Maryland was charged with grand larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny. She was held on a $1000 secured bond from another jurisdiction.

Kevin Wormley, 32, of Maryland was charged with grand larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny and released on $6000 unsecured bond.

The detectives successfully retrieved the stolen goods and it was all returned to Bloomingdale’s.

Detectives ask anyone with additional information to contact Tysons Urban Team at 703-556-7750 or submit an anonymous tip to 866-411-8477.