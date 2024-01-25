Retail theft dragnet nabs 8 suspects

Jan. 24—TRAVERSE CITY — An investigative detail from the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office , operating in partnership with local stores, made eight arrests on Saturday.

The detail was coordinated between the sheriff's Interdiction Team and four retail stores that had been experiencing an uptick in thefts over recent months, police said.

During the detail, the team conducted 11 traffic stops for "witnessed moving violations," assisted in calls for service that were already in progress and were first on the scene for two calls for cardiopulmonary-resuscitation.

In total, the deputies arrested eight adults on a variety of allegations:

One woman was taken into custody on suspicion of first-degree retail fraud and possession of methamphetamine. Two other women were arrested on suspicion of third-degree retail fraud during the operation.

According to state law, first-degree retail fraud is a felony for the theft of property worth more than $1,000 in value. Third-degree retail fraud is a misdemeanor charge for stealing property worth $200 or less.

One man was arrested on suspicion of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and the three other women and one other man were all taken into custody for outstanding misdemeanor warrants.

Police said two of those four suspects also tried to resist and obstruct their arrests, so they were charged with counts of resisting as well.

This detail was planned with these local businesses as a way to deter and mitigate the stealing that has been taking place in those stores, police said.

Police did not confirm if the eight adults who were arrested were still in custody Wednesday afternoon, or if they had been arraigned on the charges.