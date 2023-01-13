Retail theft emphasis patrols net 8 arrests, recovery of nearly $4,000 of merchandise at Kent Target

Retail theft emphasis patrols at Target in Kent netted eight arrests and the recovery of nearly $4,000 worth of stolen merchandise, the Kent Police Department announced Thursday.

Police said it’s the third time the department has collaborated with a store on retail theft operations in the past year.

KPD said one suspect tried to run away but was unsuccessful. Many of the suspects who were arrested are repeat offenders, with some hitting stores for thousands of dollars of merchandise in one week several times.

“We won’t say where, and we won’t say when, but we will be back at another location soon,” the department said in its Facebook post.



