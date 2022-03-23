Retail theft on the rise and shoplifters are becoming more aggressive, CMPD says

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said that some criminals are shoplifting as a way to make a living.

The agencies’ detectives said they are cracking down on organized theft rings.

CMPD said suspects often sell stolen goods from places like Lowe’s, Home Depot and Walmart on social media sites, including Facebook Marketplace.

So far this year, CMPD said its Organized Retail Theft Task Force has investigated more than two dozen cases.

In one recent joint operation with the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office, CMPD said authorities caught a 33-year-old man accused of stealing more than $250,000 in power tools from retail stores across the Carolinas.

The man, Steven Vanderburg, and several other co-conspirators connected to the thefts, were arrested in the investigation, CMPD said. About $82,000 in cash, approximately $50,000 in new tools and three vehicles were seized by police.

CMPD officers warned many of the alleged shoplifters are becoming more violent.

Last month, police say a shoplifting suspect assaulted a security guard at a south Charlotte Lowe’s store.

The guard then chased the suspects and shot at them. She has since been charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle.

CMPD said it was checking to see if any of the recent investigations were connected to that theft ring.

Many of the suspects are career criminals, police say.

“I’m all about giving second chances to people, but after 87 times, that becomes a career criminal,” CMPD Detective Anthony Finocchio said. “How are they out still victimizing individuals and the retailers and all the other crimes that are occurring?”

If you see someone stealing, police advise not getting involved. Call 911 and try to take photos or video.

