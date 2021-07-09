Retail Therapy: 10 Deals to Shop from SSENSE, Tory Burch, and Nordstrom Rack
Here at Clever, we can’t resist the temptation of a good bargain. To celebrate making it to the weekend, we’ve got the lowdown on some of the best deals that the internet has to offer. So if you’re looking to spruce up your home with new cookware, an upgraded bedspread, or small tech goodies, here’s your chance to do it without breaking the bank. Scroll down for 10 very good deals from some of our favorite brands—but hurry, this inventory definitely won’t last long.
Courant Carry Leather Wireless Charger
$150.00, Nordstrom Rack
Berghoff International Enamel Cast Iron Set
$235.00, Nordstrom Rack
Modern Threads Turkish Cotton Towel Set (6-Piece)
$200.00, Nordstrom Rack
Jungalow Kannur Quilt in Ocean Deep by Like A Lion
$109.00, Jungalow
Lily Pearmain Sloped Doughnut Vase
$265.00, SSENSE
Paddywax Form Glazed Ceramic Scented Candle
$32.00, Nordstrom
Paravel Monogrammed Cosmetics Case
$110.00, Net-A-Porter
Tory Burch Lucky Charm Cocktail Napkins (Set of 4)
$98.00, Tory Burch
Urban Outfitters Palmer Linen Blend Ruched Comforter
$219.00, Urban Outfitters
Lobmeyr Martino Gamper Neo Enamel-Painted Glass Tumbler
$210.00, Moda Operandi
Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest