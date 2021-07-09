Retail Therapy: 10 Deals to Shop from SSENSE, Tory Burch, and Nordstrom Rack

Here at Clever, we can’t resist the temptation of a good bargain. To celebrate making it to the weekend, we’ve got the lowdown on some of the best deals that the internet has to offer. So if you’re looking to spruce up your home with new cookware, an upgraded bedspread, or small tech goodies, here’s your chance to do it without breaking the bank. Scroll down for 10 very good deals from some of our favorite brands—but hurry, this inventory definitely won’t last long.

Courant Carry Leather Wireless Charger

$150.00, Nordstrom Rack

Berghoff International Enamel Cast Iron Set

$235.00, Nordstrom Rack

Modern Threads Turkish Cotton Towel Set (6-Piece)

$200.00, Nordstrom Rack

Jungalow Kannur Quilt in Ocean Deep by Like A Lion

$109.00, Jungalow

Lily Pearmain Sloped Doughnut Vase

$265.00, SSENSE

Paddywax Form Glazed Ceramic Scented Candle

$32.00, Nordstrom

Paravel Monogrammed Cosmetics Case

$110.00, Net-A-Porter

Tory Burch Lucky Charm Cocktail Napkins (Set of 4)

$98.00, Tory Burch

Urban Outfitters Palmer Linen Blend Ruched Comforter

$219.00, Urban Outfitters

Lobmeyr Martino Gamper Neo Enamel-Painted Glass Tumbler

$210.00, Moda Operandi

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest