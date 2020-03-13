Retail therapy? Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale is back with up to 50% off must-haves (ABC News)

A little retail therapy isn't a bad idea, and Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale feels right on time this season.

Deals will officially kick off on March 15 and run through April 4 including daily deals online and in stores on popular beauty buys.

The first day includes 50% off deals on Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz, Mario Badescu Vitamin C & Super Peptide Serums, Strivectin Tightening & Sculpting Face Cream (online only), and if you are a Diamond/Platinum member you also can snag one of MAC's Mineralize Skinfinish Natural powders as well as free shipping.

PHOTO: An Ulta beauty and cosmetics store stands in Snellville, Ga., March 30, 2019. (LightRocket via Getty Images, FILE) More

According to the retailer's website, there will also be weekly hot buys with up to 30% off. Participating brands include Stila Cosmetics, Benefit Cosmetics, Beauty Blender, Clarisonic, and many more.

An added bonus -- there will also be buy two, get one free offerings on mixed and matched mini items.

Save the date and get ready to save, splurge and stock up during a time where we all could use a little extra TLC.

