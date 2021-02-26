Retail traders say they're not going anywhere: Morning Brief

Myles Udland
·Markets Reporter
·4 min read

Get the Morning Brief sent directly to your inbox every Monday to Friday by 6:30 a.m. ET. Subscribe

Friday, February 26, 2021

The retail rally is real. And it's not going away.

The biggest and perhaps most surprising markets story of this pandemic is the huge surge in retail participation.

The narrative behind this trade has taken on many forms since stay-at-home orders were put in place last spring and then unevenly rescinded and reinstated. We've heard that retail's participation is being driven by stimulus checks. Boredom. A lack of sports betting. An inability to travel. The market going up a lot. Stimulus checks again. More boredom. And the market still going up. In something approximating that order.

And while some Wall Street strategists questioned for months the role retail traders were playing in the market's spring and summer rally, the strategy team at Deutsche Bank didn't waver in its conviction that retail was playing a large role of this rally.

And the results of a recent survey from the firm point to a retail bid that is persistent and plans to stick around when the pandemic is behind us.

"A key question is if the surge in equity investment will sustain as the economy reopens," Deutsche Bank strategists led by Parag Thatte wrote in a note to clients published Wednesday. "For their part, retail investors say they expect to maintain or add to their stock holdings even as the economy reopens, with younger respondents saying they are even more likely to do so."

And as the chart below from Deutsche Bank shows, more than half of respondents from every income bracket and more than 58% of respondents in all three age groups covering those between 18 and 54 years old say they will invest more when the pandemic is over.

A majority of respondents to a recent Deutsche Bank survey said they would invest even more in the market when things return to their pre-pandemic normal. (Source: Deutsche Bank)
A majority of respondents to a recent Deutsche Bank survey said they would invest even more in the market when things return to their pre-pandemic normal. (Source: Deutsche Bank)

Earlier this month, we highlighted work from Goldman Sachs which perhaps sheds some light on why retail traders are so sure they want to stick around — because they are making money.

As Goldman's work showed, even before the rally in so-called meme stocks like AMC (AMC), GameStop (GME), and others crescendoed in late January, there'd been a persistent outperformance in stocks favored by retail traders since May.

And in case you thought the bit of volatility we've seen in the market this week might shake this new retail cohort of their conviction in this market, Deutsche Bank's survey has a data point for that.

"When faced with a hypothetical selloff, whether small or large, on net more respondents said they would put more money into the stock market," according to Deutsche Bank. "New investors faced with small selloffs report they will put more money in, but would pull money out on net if the selloff were larger than 10%."

A few percentage points more and perhaps we'll find out how strong retail's stomach really is.

By Myles Udland, a reporter and anchor for Yahoo Finance Live. Follow him at @MylesUdland

What to know today

Economy

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Advanced goods trade balance, January (-$83.0 billion expected, -$82.5 billion in December)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Wholesale inventories, month-over-month, January preliminary (0.3% in December)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Retail inventories, month-over-month, January (1.0% in December)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: Personal income, January (10.0% expected, 0.6% in December)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: PCE Deflator, month-over-month, January (0.3% expected, 0.4% in December)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: PCE Deflator, year-over-year, January (1.4% expected, 1.5% in December)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: PCE Core Deflator, month-over-month, January (0.1% expected, 0.3% in December)

  • 8:30 a.m. ET: PCE Core Deflator, year-over-year, January (1.4% expected, 1.5% in December)

  • 9:45 a.m. ET: MNI Chicago PMI, February (61.0 expected, 63.8 in January)

  • 10:00 a.m. ET: University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment, February final (76.5 expected, 76.2 in prior print)

Earnings

  • 6:30 a.m. ET: Cinemark Holdings (CNK) is expected to report an adjusted loss of $1.46 per share on revenue of $79.78 million

  • 7:00 a.m. ET: DraftKings (DKNG) is expected to report an adjusted loss of 43 cents per share on revenue of $233.04 million

Top News

$15 minimum wage not allowed in Covid relief bill, Senate official rules [Yahoo Finance]

Bitcoin falls over 6% to lowest in two weeks [Yahoo Finance UK]

Nikola reports narrower loss than expected, shares rally [Yahoo Finance]

Airbnb blows past revenue expectations, shares surge [Yahoo Finance]

DoorDash sales soared 226% with ongoing in-person dining restrictions [Yahoo Finance]

Yahoo Finance Highlights

Costco to boost minimum wage to $16 per hour next week, CEO says

Medical school graduate sees nearly all of his $440,000 in student loans discharged

Dunkin' avocado toast is here — and so are these other 7 new fast foods

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Find live stock market quotes and the latest business and finance news

For tutorials and information on investing and trading stocks, check out Cashay

Recommended Stories

  • European stocks continue sell-off as rate rise fears spook markets

    Markets were hedging the risk of an earlier rate hike from the Federal Reserve, despite officials vowing earlier in the week that any move was long in the future.

  • Pound slips below $1.40 as investors turn towards safer assets

    Sterling slipped to $1.3946 against the dollar, down from the three-year highs of $1.42 seen earlier in the week.

  • GameStop Options Bet That the Stock Will Reach $800 on Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of GameStop Corp. doubled yesterday and jumped another 19% today. Options traders think the stock can do much better than that.The most-active option traded on the stock Thursday was a contract betting that GameStop shares would spike to $800 on Friday. Some 52,000 contracts changed hands during the session betting on this one-day gain of 636%For other options traders, it was a question of when GameStop would hit the $800 mark, not if. The seventh and eighth most-active contracts were call options wagering that the stock would reach $800 by next Friday or in three weeks. It’s hard to say whether the contracts were mainly bought or sold, two traders said.“It’s speculation gone wild, pure and simple,” said Steve Sosnick, chief strategist at Interactive Brokers LLC. “It is Exhibit A in the nuttiness that is associated with GameStop.”GameStop’s Reddit-driven roller-coaster ride that roiled markets last month is continuing this week, with shares more than doubling in the final 90 minutes of trading on Wednesday and rising as much as 101% on an intraday level on Tuesday. The rally came as popular tech names from Tesla Inc. to Zoom Video Communications Inc. were battered after U.S. 10-year Treasury yields spiked to 1.6%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 4 tips for traders who want to leap into GameStop, other 'meme' stocks

    Skybridge Capital co-chief investment officer Troy Gayeski shares some quick tips to those investors looking to trade GameStop's stock and other meme stocks.

  • A 'bubble' no one is talking about

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

  • Stock markets roiled by global bond whiplash

    Global stocks fell on Friday, with Asian shares down by the most in nine months, as a rout in global bond markets sent yields flying and spooked investors amid fears the heavy losses suffered could trigger distressed selling in other assets. MSCI's Emerging Markets equity index suffered its biggest daily drop in nearly 10 months and was 2.7% lower, while European shares opened in the red, with the STOXX 600 down 0.7%, recovering from heavier losses earlier in the session. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 50 countries, was 0.9% lower and heading for its worst week in a month.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Breaks Support As Treasury Yields Soar; Nvidia, Teladoc, Tesla Flash Sell Signals

    The market rally broke through key support Thursday as Treasury yields spiked. Nvidia and Tesla flashed sell signals.

  • Billionaire Ken Griffin Pulls the Trigger on These 2 Penny Stocks

    Risk and reward are the yin and yang of stock trading, the two opposite but essential ingredients in every market success. And there are no stocks that better embody both sides – the risk factors and the reward potentials – than penny stocks. These equities, priced below $5 per share, typically offer high upside potentials. Even a small gain in share price – just a few cents – quickly translates into a high yield return. Of course, the risk is real, too; not every penny stock is going to show these sort of gains, some of them are cheap for a reason, and not every reason is a good one. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the long-term winners and those set to come up short? Following the activity of the investing titans is one strategy. Hedge fund manager Ken Griffin, chief of the investment firm Citadel, is one of those titans, having turned his college trading – from a PC in his dorm room – into a multi-billion dollar market giant. A look at Griffin’s performance during the coronavirus crisis shows just how successful he can be. In March of last year, when corona knocked the bottom out of the markets, Griffin’s Citadel still brought in a net positive return of 1.7%. And for the year as a whole, Citadel’s revenues totaled $6.7 billion, almost double the previous high in 2018. Turning to Griffin for inspiration, we took a closer look at two penny stocks Griffin’s Citadel made moves on recently. Using TipRanks’ database to find out what the analyst community has to say, we learned that each ticker boasts Buy ratings and massive upside potential. Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) We will start with Abeona Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharma company focused on gene and cell therapy. This is a cutting edge field, using the latest genome technology to treat genetic diseases by inserting corrected copies of the DNA directly into affected cells. Abeona has seven drug candidates in the pipeline, with EB-101 and ABO-102 being the furthest along, and of most interest to investors. EB-101 is set to begin a Phase III trial as a treatment for Recessive Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa (RDEB). This is a disorder of the connective tissue, leaving sufferers prone to serious skin lesions and wounds. The cause is a genetic defect that leaves patients unable to produce the collagen needed to secure the skin layers. If approved, EB-101 would become the first – and only available – treatment for RDEB. Treatment involves using the drug to transplant the affected gene into the patient’s skin cells, which are then themselves transplanted into affected skin areas. In early phase trials, the drug was well tolerated by patients, who showed distinct improvement up to 2 years after treatment. The Phase III trial is now enrolling patients. ABO-102, the next farthest-along drug candidate, is in a Phase I/II study as a treatment for Sanfilippo Syndrome, a fatal disease of early childhood. The syndrome is currently untreatable, except by supportive care, and affected children typically survive to age 15. ABO-102 is a gene therapy drug given through a one-time IV infusion. It delivers working copies of the affected gene to the child’s central nervous system, allowing the body to naturally correct the enzyme deficiency behind the disease. Both of these drug candidates have received Orphan Drug Designation in the US and Europe, making governmental assistance available for their development. In addition, they have also received the FDA’s Rare Pediatric Disease Designation. Abeona’s drug pipeline and $2.22 share price have scored it substantial praise from the pros on Wall Street. This is the stance taken by Griffin. Increasing its stake in the company by a whopping 181%, Citadel snapped up 1.846 million shares in Q4, which are now worth $4.06 million. 5-star analyst Ram Selvaraju, of H.C. Wainwright, also counts himself as a fan. Selvaraju has recently published two notes on ABEO, focusing on the potential of both EB-101 and ABO-102. Regarding the first, the analyst notes that the “Following the successful completion of the FDA meeting, Abeona is continuing with all necessary steps to enroll the next patient in the VIITAL study and expects to complete enrollment in 2021… In our view, FDA meeting and resultant feedback bode well for Abeona, since the agency appears to be on board with the company's study design and statistical analysis plan for the VIITAL [Phase III] trial…” Turning to ABO-102, Selvaraju said, “In our view, this data is highly intriguing and bears watching to see if it can be confirmed in a larger patient cohort. From our vantage point, preservation of neurocognitive development in young children with MPS IIIA is likely to be the principal efficacy measure that resonates with regulators.” In line with his optimistic view, Selvaraju rates ABEO a Buy along with a $8 price target. Should his thesis play out, a potential twelve-month jump of ~264% could be in the cards. (To watch Selvaraju’s track record, click here) Overall, 2 Buys and no Holds or Sells have been assigned in the last three months. Therefore, the analyst consensus is a Moderate Buy. At $6.50, the average price target puts the upside potential at ~188%. (See ABEO stock analysis on TipRanks) Mereo Biopharma (MREO) The second stock we’re looking at, Mereo, is another biopharma company with a focus on rare diseases. Mereo has a large and diverse pipeline, with six drug candidates in various stages of development. The company’s research programs are looking at treatments for solid tumor cancers, ovarian cancer, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, among other severe conditions. Griffin is among those that have high hopes for this healthcare name. Griffin’s Citadel picked up 4.097 million shares in Q4, which are now worth $16.3 million. The biggest news for Mereo was the December 17 announcement of a collaboration and license agreement with the California company Ultragenyx for further development of Setrusumab, a candidate undergoing testing as a treatment for osteogenesis imperfecta, or brittle bone disease. This incurable condition is usually treated with lifestyle changes and exercise. Setrusumab, however, has shown in Phase 2b studies that it can cause dose-dependent increase in bone formation in affected adults. Leerink analyst Joseph Schwartz writes of the Mereo/Ultragenyx partnership: “Although the RARE/MREO deal was unexpected, we are not surprised by the news considering MREO has been looking for a partner and RARE has ample experience developing and launching successful bone agents… We view [the] announcement as a win-win for both RARE and MREO since the two could complement each other’s strengths to bring setrusumab to market.” In light of these comments, Schwartz rates MREO shares as a Buy, and his $8 price target suggests it has a one-year upside of 103%. (To watch Schwartz’s track record, click here) Some stocks fly under the radar, and MREO is one of those. MREO’s is the only recent analyst review of this company, and it is decidedly positive. (See MREO stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Bitcoin slumps 6%, heads for worst week since March

    Bitcoin fell over 6% on Friday to its lowest in two weeks as a rout in global bond markets sent yields flying and sparked a sell-off in riskier assets. "When flight to safety mode is on, it is the riskier investments that get pulled first," Denis Vinokourov of London-based cryptocurrency exchange BeQuant wrote in a note. Bitcoin has risen about 60% from the start of the year, hitting an all-time high of $58,354 this month as mainstream companies such as Tesla Inc and Mastercard Inc embraced cryptocurrencies.

  • Americans can’t file their income taxes fast enough — but they should brace for some unwelcome news in their 2020 returns

    As of Feb. 19, only 8 full days into the 2021 filing season, the IRS received 34.69 million individual returns.

  • World's first bitcoin ETF soars past $500 million in assets under management

    The Purpose Investments Bitcoin ETF is seeing massive inflows after launching last week.

  • Medical school graduate sees nearly all of his $440,000 in student loans discharged

    A medical graduate who had about $440,000 in student debt saw 98% of his loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in California, according to a recent filing.

  • DoorDash Q4 earnings: Sales soared 226% with ongoing in-person dining restrictions

    DoorDash reported its first-ever quarterly results as a public company on Thursday, offering an updated snapshot of the food delivery business's performance before more restaurants and bars begin to reopen in person later this year.

  • Bitcoin Drops Below $45K, Eyes Biggest Weekly Price Loss Since March 2020

    Both bitcoin and stock markets had been showing signs of weakness since the beginning of the week.

  • 3 Top 10 Robinhood Stocks You Can Buy and Hold

    You might need to sleep with one eye open if you own some of the most popular stocks on the Robinhood trading platform. The most popular stock of all on Robinhood is also one of the best long-term picks. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) ranks as the biggest publicly traded company based on market cap, but it's poised to grow even larger.

  • Huawei Plans to Make EVs After U.S. Sanctions, Reuters Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Huawei Technologies Co. is planning to manufacture electric cars under its own brand, Reuters reported, as it shifts away from a consumer electronics business battered by U.S. sanctions.The Chinese tech giant could roll out some models this year, Reuters said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Huawei is in talks with Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. and other carmakers to use their plants to manufacture the EVs, according to the report.A Huawei spokesman denied the company plans to design EVs or produce its own branded vehicles, Reuters said. Huawei isn’t a car manufacturer and instead aims to provide components for manufacturers, a representative for the company told Bloomberg News, reiterating comments provided to Reuters.Briefly the world’s biggest smartphone maker, Huawei has struggled to keep growing its consumer electronics business after Trump-era sanctions cut off the supply of vital semiconductors and other components. Its billionaire founder Ren Zhengfei has vowed to keep making smartphones, even after the company sold its budget Honor brand at the end of last year.Read more: Huawei’s Founder Vows To Keep Making Smartphones in Biden EraThe telecom giant is also in discussions with BAIC Group’s BAIC BluePark New Energy Technology Co. on manufacturing the vehicles, Reuters said. Huawei has previously developed technologies for EVs including in-car software systems, sensors and 5G communications hardware, and has partnerships with automakers like General Motors Co. and SAIC Motor Corp.BAIC BluePark jumped 8% in Shanghai trading on Friday. Shares of Changan Automobile gained more than 5% in Shenzhen. Changan Automobile told Bloomberg News it wasn’t aware of the plans. BAIC Group didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Huawei and BAIC have already been jointly developing models. BAIC’s Arcfox EV brand debuted the Arcfox HBT, a vehicle equipped with Huawei’s smart-car technology and delivery is expected in 2021.China’s technology companies are among some of the newest entrants into the increasingly crowded electric vehicle market. Search leader Baidu Inc. announced in January it’s teaming up with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group to produce smart EVs. Xiaomi Corp., Huawei’s fiercest domestic rival in consumer electronics, said in a statement Sunday that it’s watching developments in the industry, though it hasn’t initiated any formal projects.Apple Inc.’s foray into automobile manufacturing is the most closely watched, with speculation over its potential partners for the venture reaching a frenzy in recent weeks. Still, it may be at least half a decade before the world’s most valuable company launches its first self-driving electric car, Bloomberg News has reported.(Updates with company comment in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Kalifa review: UK 'needs a wake-up call' over fintech investment

    Ron Kalifa, the former boss of Worldpay, has reviewed how policymakers and regulators could support fintech's growth.

  • Dutch competition regulators nearing draft decision in Apple investigation

    Dutch competition authorities are nearing a draft decision in a years-long investigation into Apple Inc over rules requiring software developers to use its in-app payment system, according to a letter sent this month to some of the developers involved in the case. The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets, or ACM, said in 2019 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-apple-antitrust-netherlands/apple-in-dutch-antitrust-spotlight-for-allegedly-promoting-own-apps-idUSKCN1RN215 that it was investigating Apple's requirement that developers use its payment system, which charges commissions of between 15% and 30%. If it issues a decision soon, the ACM could become the first antitrust authority to rule on Apple's app-store payment policies, which have long drawn complaints from app developers.

  • Bond yields are rising but “we’re not at taper tantrum levels yet': strategist

    Investors this week have been focused on a sharp move higher in Treasury yields, raising concerns about rising interest rates at a time when the economy is desperately trying to recover from the effects of the pandemic.

  • Global Bond Rout Puts Australia’s Central Bank on Front Line

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond traders keep probing the limits of central banks’ patience, and nowhere is that clearer than in Australia, where policy makers are struggling to defend their yield target.The Reserve Bank of Australia bought A$5 billion ($4 billion) of bonds Thursday, matching the record last March when it began quantitative easing. That eventually brought the targeted three-year yield down, but only after it hit a two-month high. A selloff that began in New Zealand also widened to Treasuries and Japanese debt, as the world’s sovereign bonds head for their worst month since April 2018.“The Australian bond market is in many ways caught in the crossfire of what’s happening in U.S. Treasuries,” said Chamath De Silva, a portfolio manager at BetaShares Holdings in Sydney and a former fixed-income trader at the central bank. “I don’t see it as the market deliberately testing the RBA so much as global central bank dovishness in general.”A $9 trillion rescue mission by central banks to haul the global economy out of its coronavirus recession is being tested by inflation bets that are threatening their ability to keep borrowing costs down. The intensifying bond rout is forcing a rising tally of money managers to scale back market exposures while Wall Street strategists pare back their bullish playbooks.Read: When Listening to the Central Bank Goes WrongAustralia’s 10-year yield closed at its highest since 2019, having surged more than 75 basis points this year. The benchmark Treasury yield has hit 1.4%, and is headed for the steepest monthly advance since the November 2016 bond rout set off by President Donald Trump’s election win.Yields in every major market have jumped.Policy makers are trying to push back against the rising tide of yields, from Fed speakers stressing they will look through short-term inflation spikes to European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde “closely monitoring” government debt yields. The Bank of Korea warned it’ll intervene in the market if borrowing costs jump and the Reserve Bank of India is deploying a range of tools in the face of a market revolt.That’s not enough to stop the growing challenge from bond traders, who are pushing the limits of central banks’ patience while debt auctions are starting to struggle. Investment firms including BlackRock Inc.’s research arm and Aberdeen Standard Investments are retreating from government bonds.Read: Bond Backlash Spurs Tepid Demand at Five-Year Treasury SaleIn Australia, skepticism has grown that the RBA will maintain its guidance to keep borrowing costs steady into 2024. That’s been highlighted by the unraveling of a popular trade based on selling April 2024 bonds and buying November 2024 notes in anticipation that the central bank’s target will shift to the later maturity debt.Australia’s rapid economic recovery has emboldened traders, as the country suppresses Covid-19 and massive stimulus encourages households to spend and firms to hire. A further boost has come from the price of iron ore, Australia’s largest export, which crashed through $170 a ton and is closing in on a record.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“The RBA is pulling out the stops to counter a rise in bond yields, which have been swept up in a global updraft. In a surprisingly forceful move, it announced its largest purchase of Australian government bonds since it began the program in March.”-- James McIntyre, economistFor the full note, click here.Yet, there is wide disconnect with policy makers expectations.RBA Governor Philip Lowe does not anticipate any rapid recovery in inflation. He noted that before the pandemic, when unemployment had a 4 in front of it, it still failed to generate the sort of wage gains that would be needed to return CPI sustainably to the 2-3% target. Australia’s most recent annual inflation reading was just 0.9% and the jobless rate stands at 6.4%.The central bank is expected to keep policy settings unchanged when it meets on Tuesday.RBNZ MandateNew Zealand bonds kicked off the rout in Asia on Thursday after the government announced it will require the central bank to take account of house prices when it sets interest rates. The losses accelerated as the bid-to-cover ratio at an auction dropped to the lowest since 2012.Money markets are now pricing in a rate increase in New Zealand for mid-2022, suggesting it could be the first major central bank to hike.Yields on the 10-year benchmark surged 18 basis points -- the largest move since April -- to 1.87%. Japanese bonds were also sold, with the benchmark 10-year yield rising to the highest since 2018, while the yield curve steepened.“As yields look set to still rise gradually, this isn’t an environment where investors want to buy even if levels are attractive enough,” said Naomi Muguruma, senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.