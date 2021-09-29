Retail Traders Stick to Dip-Buying Ways While Hinting at Fatigue

Bailey Lipschultz
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Retail investors bought into the biggest selloff of technology shares since May on Tuesday, targeting heavyweights like Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corp.

Day traders snatched up $1.9 billion worth of equities Tuesday, among the five-largest net buying days since the pandemic began, according to data compiled by Vanda Securities Pte. Individual investors flocked to tech heavyweights that have been hit the hardest, while selling the rallies in reopening industries like airlines, the data show.

The buying spree from retail investors is the continuation of a trend where purchases have been more notable during market routs, while they broadly sit out buying on days when the market moves sideways. That suggests retail is “not particularly thrilled about stocks right now, and only feel tempted to buy dips if there is a substantial discount,” wrote Vanda’s Ben Onatibia and Giacomo Pierantoni.

That behavior paired with systematic strategies from commodity trading advisers and volatility-targeted funds help to “explain the severity of the last two drawdowns,” the analysts said.

The more volatile ProShares UltraPro QQQ exchange-traded fund (ticker TQQQ) was Tuesday’s top buy on Fidelity’s platform with more than 11,000 buy orders from customers. Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia Corp. were among stocks with more than 8,000 purchases as all three slumped at least 2.4% each on Tuesday.

U.S. equity markets rebounded in regular trading Wednesday led by the digital-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index, which jumped 0.7% at 10:15 a.m. in New York.

    American multinational investment bank Morgan Stanley has reported the acquisition of around 30,000 shares in the investment vehicle Grayscale Bitcoin Trust.

    Payments to phone makers to pre-install only Google Search on their devices were not aimed at preventing competition but were necessary for Android to seize market share from Apple, Alphabet's Google told Europe's second-top court on Wednesday. Google was addressing the General Court on the third day of a week-long hearing as it tries to get judges to dismiss a record 4.3-billion-euro ($3.7 billion) EU antitrust fine and a European Commission order to loosen its search engine grip on Android devices. The EU competition watchdog had taken issue with two kinds of deals made with phone makers, one being payments for only pre-installing Google Search on their devices known as revenue sharing arrangements (RSAs) because these shut out rivals.

    (Bloomberg) -- A majority of investors harbor fears of persistently high inflation, with a 20% pullback in stocks seen as more likely than a 20% rally, according to a Citigroup Inc. survey of clients.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThough

    Boeing and peers were upgraded to Buy by Bernstein analyst Doug Harned. Covid vaccinations have made him more bullish, and "the path now looks secure."

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -YouTube will block all anti-vaccine content, moving beyond COVID-19 to include content that alleges vaccines cause chronic health effects or contains misinformation on the substances in vaccines, it said in a blog post on Wednesday. The online video company owned by Alphabet Inc is also banning prominent anti-vaccine activists, taking down several channels, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing YouTube’s Vice President Of Global Trust and Safety Matt Halprin.

    China’s digital yuan takes inspiration from cryptocurrency while tempering the features that make crypto unpopular with Beijing.

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Authorities have let people make calls over WhatsApp and other internet apps in the grounds of the Expo 2020 Dubai world fair, opening up a chink in a ban that has long frustrated businesses and residents. Most applications using Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services - free internet-to-internet voice and video calls - have been blocked in the United Arab Emirates for years, angering many particularly since the start of the pandemic https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-gulf-telecoms-idUSKBN21A2DR. On Wednesday Reuters found people were able to make and take voice calls using WhatsApp and Skype from the Expo site, which will open to businesses and other exhibitors from almost 200 countries on Friday.

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturers are sliding as rising Treasury yields pressure fast-growing tech shares.

    A crash or steep correction would be the perfect opportunity for long-term investors to put their capital to work.

    (Bloomberg) -- Two holders of a China Evergrande Group dollar bond with a coupon due Wednesday said they hadn’t received payment as of 5 p.m. Hong Kong time. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureEvergrande owes $45.2 million in interest on the

    Gains in beaten-down technology shares and Boeing led U.S. stock indexes higher on Wednesday, after concerns about inflation and rising Treasury yields sparked one of Wall Street's worst selloffs this year. Shares of heavyweights Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp, Apple and Google-parent Alphabet Inc rose slightly in early trade, but were nursing steep losses from the prior session. A 4.4% jump in shares of Boeing Co also lifted the blue-chip Dow and the benchmark S&P 500.

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s central bank asked lenders to report their exposure to debt-laden China Evergrande Group on concern over potential systemic risks to the region’s financial system, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe Rise of th

    (Bloomberg) -- Micron Technology Inc., the largest U.S. maker of memory chips, fell in early trading Wednesday after reporting that slowing demand from personal-computer makers is weighing on its forecast for sales and profit.Sales will be about $7.65 billion in the period ending in November, Micron said Tuesday in a statement. That compares with an average analyst estimate of $8.57 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Excluding certain items, profit will be $2 to $2.10 a share, com

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureAs the global chip shortage threatens deliveries of cars to smartphones, ASML Holding NV expects a decade of surging orders for its machines that make high-end semiconductors.The Dutch company

    Futures rose after a damaging market sell-off. Growth stocks are headed for their worst week since the coronavirus crash.

    Typically, the fourth quarter bodes well for the S&P 500

    Amazon revealed a camera-equipped home robot Tuesday that users can deploy to patrol their houses, a device that one of the project's developers said was making science fiction a reality.

    There's one really easy way to improve your investing returns -- lengthen your holding period for the stocks of great businesses. Warren Buffett has long maintained that his "favorite holding period is forever." Of course, even Buffett sells some of his stocks occasionally.

    The Central Bank of Nigeria’s eNaira website has gone live ahead of schedule. And, in the 24 hours following the launch, it received more than a million hits.

    Jeremy Grantham said stocks are in a huge bubble, but said "the end of a bubble is like a killing off a vampire."