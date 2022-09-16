Retail Trading Boom Cools as Cost-of-Living Crisis Hits Europe

(Bloomberg) -- Retail trading platforms are getting hit as Europe’s cost-of-living crisis tightens purse strings for amateur investors, ending a pandemic-era boom for the sector.

Most Read from Bloomberg

UK contract-for-difference firm IG Group Holdings Plc said on Thursday that new client numbers dropped 27% in the quarter ending August 31. The trend is being replicated elsewhere, with Sweden’s Avanza Bank Holding AB reporting recently that net new customers fell 66% in the first half of the year.

“We can expect average revenue per user to decline as the cost of living crisis bites and disposable incomes decline,” Canaccord Genuity analyst Justin Bates wrote in a note about IG Group, reiterating a sell rating on the stock. “We see trouble ahead.”

IG declined to comment. The company said in its statement that the drop in new clients was “as anticipated,” while the “quality of the new clients remains consistent with those onboarded in previous quarters.”

The declines come after two banner years for trading platforms, which enjoyed skyrocketing user numbers in 2020 and 2021 as the pandemic forced many people to stay at home, and left some with more disposable income to spend. The trend was fueled by the rise of a meme-stock culture that saw a frenzy around stocks including GameStop Corp. and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.

With the backdrop of a consumer squeeze and a broad-based market slump, platforms are also seeing a big drop in inflows. Avanza and rival Nordnet AB both reported more than 45% declines in net inflows in August, with the average number of daily trades also falling sharply. At the same time, year-to-date turnover on the Tradegate stock exchange in Germany -- a proxy for retail trading activity -- fell 22% through the end of August, compared to the same period a year ago.

Story continues

“Data confirms dampening customer appetite for investing and trading across the platforms,” Morgan Stanley analysts led by Panos Ellinas wrote in a note last week. “We expect that the squeeze in disposable incomes will drive further downside,” they said, reiterating sell-equivalent ratings for Avanza and the UK’s Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. The two stocks have fallen 47% and 37% this year, respectively.

For JPMorgan, trading platforms in the UK and the Nordics face the greatest risk, with the mortgage market in the UK and Sweden meaning that rate hikes are likely to leave consumers with less disposable income. Direct-to-consumer platforms are also more vulnerable than financial advisors, analysts led by Enrico Bolzoni wrote. Avanza, Nordnet and Hargreaves Lansdown are most exposed, they said.

Still, while some are turning more cautious on the sector, the platforms are more sanguine.

“The downbeat mood in the markets during 2022 has of course affected interest in savings and investments, but we are still seeing good growth,” Nordnet chief communications officer Johan Tidestad said in an email, highlighting underlying customer growth of around 100,000 clients this year. Hargreaves Lansdown declined to comment.

Avanza CEO Rikard Josefson said in an interview that his firm has seen a drop in daily active users from a pandemic peak of over 550,000 to around 400,000 now, but that people still want to invest in stocks. “It’s a tough time. But we have more customers investing in stocks today than on January 1.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.