Retailer Ahold posts strong Q4, boosted by online sales

FILE PHOTO: The Ahold Delhaize logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Zaandam
·1 min read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Ahold Delhaize, the supermarket retailer, reported on Wednesday a strong fourth quarter in its core U.S. and European markets, as the COVID-19 pandemic drove robust online sales.

Net sales in the last three months of 2021 came in at 20.1 billion euros ($22.8 billion), compared to a forecast of 19.8 billion in a company-compiled poll of 18 analysts.

Underlying operating income was 838 million euros in the same period, compared to a forecast of 820 million.

Ahold, the owner of the U.S. Stop & Shop, Giant, Food Lion and Hannaford chains, said that it was confident it would be able to increase sales in 2022 due to more food-at-home consumption and online food purchases.

But its underlying earnings per share (EPS) is expected to decline by low- to mid-single-digits versus 2021 "driven primarily by a return to historical margin levels in 2022 compared with elevated 2021 levels", it said.

Ahold said its underlying operating margin is expected to be at least 4.0% for the full year.

($1=0.8804 euros)

(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; editing by Clarence Fernandez and Jason Neely)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fintech startup Flutterwave raises $250 million at over $3 billion valuation

    Africa-focused fintech firm Flutterwave said on Wednesday it had raised $250 million in its single-biggest funding round to date, valuing the startup at more than $3 billion, as it targets mergers and acquisitions, and growing existing customer base. The latest funding round was led by investors including Facebook Inc co-founder Eduardo Saverin's venture capital firm B Capital Group and Boston-based hedge fund Whale Rock Capital Management, Flutterwave said.

  • Heineken casts doubt on 2023 margin target as inflation spikes

    Heineken cast doubt on its mid-term profit margin target due to the uncertain impact of spiralling inflation on beer consumption, after reporting stronger than expected earnings in 2021 from higher prices and cost savings. The world's second-largest brewer said on Wednesday the COVID-19 pandemic would still affect 2022 revenue, with a protracted recovery in bar trade in Europe, and said the impact of inflation and supply chain pressures would be significant. The maker of brands including Tiger, Sol and Strongbow cider - as well as Heineken, Europe's top-selling lager - said it would offset input cost increases with higher prices, but this could lead to lower beer consumption.

  • Super Bowl LVI was 'the most streamed' ever, NBC reports

    Yahoo Finance's Josh Schafer breaks down NBC ratings for the 2022 Super Bowl.

  • Mummies of children unearthed in Peru. They were likely sacrificed.

    The mummified children were about 1,000 to 1,200 years old, archaeologists said.

  • Valieva Listed Two Legal Oxygen Boosters on Olympic Forms

    Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva listed two legal substances used to improve heart function on an anti-doping control form she filled out before her drug case at the Olympics erupted, according to documents submitted in her case

  • One-punch thug who left victim with life-changing injuries is jailed

    Thomas McDermott punched his victim once from behind in the unprovoked attack at a Birmingham bar last year.

  • Canada to ease travel requirements as COVID cases decline

    Canada will ease entry for fully vaccinated international travelers starting on Feb. 28 as COVID-19 cases decline, allowing a rapid antigen test for travelers instead of a molecular one, officials said on Tuesday. Antigen tests are cheaper than a molecular test and can provide results within minutes. The new measures, which include random testing for vaccinated travelers entering Canada, were announced by federal government ministers at a briefing.

  • Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Boosters Effectiveness Wanes After Four Months: CDC Study

    COVID-19 vaccine boosters from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) / BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) become less effective after four months but still provide significant protection against hospitalization, a CDC study found. While vaccine efficacy was still strong two months after a booster shot, it declined significantly after four months. Efficacy against COVID-19–associated emergency department visits and hospitalization was 87% and 91%, respectively, during the two months after

  • Louis Vuitton set to raise price tags this week as costs climb

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Louis Vuitton, LVMH's top fashion brand, will raise prices globally on Wednesday as a result of increased manufacturing and transportation costs, a spokesperson for the French luxury goods company in China told Reuters. Louis Vuitton, the world's biggest luxury brand, will become one of the first big labels in the industry to hike prices widely this year to protect its margins as costs soar. The price increases will affect Louis Vuitton stores worldwide and cover leather goods, fashion accessories and perfumes, the spokesperson said on Tuesday.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    What can we say about 2022? The year is only 6 weeks old, and the markets – which climbed so high in 2021 – are in a correction. The NASDAQ has fallen almost 12% since the start of the year, and the S&P 500 is behind at a net year-to-date loss of 8%. The losses have been broad-based, although tech has been particularly hard hit. The headwinds pushing against the market momentum have come in a cluster. From the supply chain bottlenecks, to increasing shortages of goods, to steadily rising inflati

  • Who is the new Air India CEO?

    India’s 154-year-old Tata Group, which reacquired Air India after 90 years, has named Ilker Ayci its new CEO and managing director. “Ilker is an aviation industry leader who led Turkish Airlines to its current success during his tenure there,” said N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Group, on the CEO appointment. The 51-year-old served as chairman of Turkish Airlines from 2015 to January 2022 and will now assume his responsibilities at Air India on or before April 1, a Tata Group press release said.

  • Nvidia’s Earnings Could Be a Big Win for the Stock. What to Expect.

    Solid performance is expected in the chip maker's gaming and data center businesses when it reports earnings Wednesday.

  • These 6 Stocks Are Netting Warren Buffett a Combined $4.1 Billion in Annual Dividend Income

    A half-dozen stocks are responsible for the vast majority of what Berkshire Hathaway receives in payouts.

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Popped Ahead of Tomorrow's Update

    Wednesday's question-and-answer session could provide insight into the company's path to commercialization.

  • Burger King pulls Whopper off discount menu; parent RBI to hike prices

    (Reuters) -Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International Inc said on Tuesday that it stripped its most famous sandwich, the Whopper, from discount menus and will raise menu prices again this year as to offset higher costs. U.S.-listed shares of the company rose more than 3% after it topped results estimates for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, led by soaring online sales and better-than-expected same-store sales growth at Burger King in the United States and Tim Hortons in Canada. The record inflation levels and staffing disruptions due to the omicron variant dulled profits at McDonald's Corp and coffeehouse chain Starbucks Corp.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    It's hard to buy disruptors when the market itself is being upended. Cathie Wood's Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has proven mortal after recording monster gains in 2020, but the widely followed stock picker isn't shifting gears. Ark Invest's CEO and top stock picker added to her positions in Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) on Monday.

  • 4 Top-Ranked Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Amid Industry Growth

    Here we discuss four semiconductor stocks, namely MaxLinear (MXL), ON Semiconductor (ON), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR), which are well poised to benefit from strong chip demand.

  • Peter Schiff Predicts Bitcoin (BTC) at $10,000

    Bitcoin hash rate has reached a new all-time high of 248.11 million terahashes per second one year after China kicked crypto miners out.

  • Nvidia Leads the Nasdaq Higher, But This Winner's More of a Surprise

    As of 2 p.m. ET, the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) was up more than 2%. One key gainer in the Nasdaq was Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), which continued to regain ground after a sharp drop since November. Shares of Nvidia were up more than 8% on Tuesday afternoon.

  • Energy Transfer (ET) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Energy Transfer's (ET) fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from the acquisition of Enable Midstream, fee-based contracts and an increase in hydrocarbon production.