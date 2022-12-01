Next rescues fashion chain Joules saving 1,450 jobs

Joules store

Clothing chain Joules has been rescued from administration by retail giant Next and founder Tom Joule.

Under the £34m deal, Next says it intends to keep about 100 Joules stores open and save 1,450 jobs.

However, 19 stores will be closed with immediate effect with the loss of 133 posts.

Leicestershire-based Joules collapsed into administration last month after failing to secure emergency investment.

Like other retailers it has been struggling as consumers cut back their spending in the face of the soaring cost of living.

Under the terms of the deal, Next will take a 74% stake in the business, with Tom Joule owning the rest. Next has also paid £7m to buy the current Joules head office.

Next will continue to operate Joules' website but will also sell Joules-branded clothing through its own e-commerce platform from 2024.

The chief executive of Next, Simon Wolfson, said: "We are excited to see what can be achieved through the combination of Joules' exceptional product, marketing and brand building skills with Next's Total Platform infrastructure."

Tom Joule, who founded Joules in 1989, said the deal would protect the future of the company for its "loyal customers, its employees and also for the town of Market Harborough, which have been so central to Joules' success".

Mr Joule stepped back from designing Joules' products in 2019, but recently returned to be the company's product director.

Analysis box by Emma Simpson, business correspondent

This is a good outcome for Joules. And it's the second business Next has bought out of administration in the space of about a month.

Joules had been seen as a success story, valued at £140m when it floated on the stock exchange in 2016. Today though, after tough competition, Next snapped up most of it for £34m.

Joules had lost its way. It spent £20m on a new head office less than a year ago and it also bought an online furniture accessories business, adding complexity and cost.

Store closures are painful but this swift rescue deal means Joules will survive as a brand on the High Street as well as benefit from Next's online infrastructure to drive sales.

Mr Wolfson said that after completion of the rescue deal, he would "take the lead in re-establishing the clear identity of both brand and product".

Joules is the latest brand to be picked up by Next after getting into trouble.

Last month, Next bought furniture retailer Made.com's brand name, website and intellectual property after that company fell into administration.

And in April, Next took a 44% stake in baby goods retailer JoJo Maman Bebe as part of a deal which saw the rest of the business acquired by a group of finance firms.

There are fears other retailers could struggle as the cost of living soars.

High Street giant Marks and Spencer has warned of a "gathering storm" of higher costs for businesses and pressure on household budgets, adding that "all parts" of retail will be affected.