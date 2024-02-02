Retailer soon set to close its location inside the Nittany Mall after less than a year

A women’s clothing retailer is staring down its final weeks inside the Nittany Mall.

Daily Thread expects to close Feb. 24, a person who answered the business’ phone said Friday. It is not known if the business plans to open elsewhere in Centre County. Messages left Thursday with the company and the real estate investment group that owns the mall were not returned.

The business would have been open for less than a year; it opened in late March 2023 at the former Express location. The company described itself as offering affordable fashion in a wide range of sizes.

The fast-growing retailer opened dozens of new stores last year throughout the country. Its closest stores to Centre County will be inside the Wyoming Valley Mall and the Grove City Premium Outlet.

Its location inside the Nittany Mall is open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.