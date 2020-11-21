Retailers brace as virus bears down on consumers and economy

  • Cashier Druhan Parker, right, works behind a plexiglass shield Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, as he checks out shoppers Cassie Howard, left, and Paris Black at an in Chicago. The accelerating surge of coronavirus cases across the U.S. is causing an existential crisis for America’s retailers and spooking their customers just as the critically important holiday shopping season nears. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    1/9

    Virus Outbreak Retail Struggles

    Cashier Druhan Parker, right, works behind a plexiglass shield Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, as he checks out shoppers Cassie Howard, left, and Paris Black at an in Chicago. The accelerating surge of coronavirus cases across the U.S. is causing an existential crisis for America’s retailers and spooking their customers just as the critically important holiday shopping season nears. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • A shopper Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, departs the Timberland Store near the store's COVID-19 safety requirements on Michigan Avenue in Chicago. The accelerating surge of coronavirus cases across the U.S. is causing an existential crisis for America’s retailers and spooking their customers just as the critically important holiday shopping season nears. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    2/9

    Virus Outbreak Retail Struggles

    A shopper Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, departs the Timberland Store near the store's COVID-19 safety requirements on Michigan Avenue in Chicago. The accelerating surge of coronavirus cases across the U.S. is causing an existential crisis for America’s retailers and spooking their customers just as the critically important holiday shopping season nears. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • Mannequins stand on display Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Ann Taylor store with an online pickup sign on Michigan Avenue in Chicago. The accelerating surge of coronavirus cases across the U.S. is causing an existential crisis for America’s retailers and spooking their customers just as the critically important holiday shopping season nears. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    3/9

    Virus Outbreak Retail Struggles

    Mannequins stand on display Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Ann Taylor store with an online pickup sign on Michigan Avenue in Chicago. The accelerating surge of coronavirus cases across the U.S. is causing an existential crisis for America’s retailers and spooking their customers just as the critically important holiday shopping season nears. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, a hostess takes a customer's temperature at Ye Olde King's Head in Santa Monica, Calif. Sales at restaurants and bars fell in October for the first time in six months. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
    4/9

    Virus Outbreak Retail Struggles

    FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, a hostess takes a customer's temperature at Ye Olde King's Head in Santa Monica, Calif. Sales at restaurants and bars fell in October for the first time in six months. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
  • A pedestrian Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, walks past a bilingual COVID-19 precaution signs outside a retail store on Michigan Avenue in Chicago. The accelerating surge of coronavirus cases across the U.S. is causing an existential crisis for America’s retailers and spooking their customers just as the critically important holiday shopping season nears. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    5/9

    Virus Outbreak Retail Struggles

    A pedestrian Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, walks past a bilingual COVID-19 precaution signs outside a retail store on Michigan Avenue in Chicago. The accelerating surge of coronavirus cases across the U.S. is causing an existential crisis for America’s retailers and spooking their customers just as the critically important holiday shopping season nears. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • Mannequins stand on display Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at The Gap store on Michigan Avenue in Chicago. The accelerating surge of coronavirus cases across the U.S. is causing an existential crisis for America’s retailers and spooking their customers just as the critically important holiday shopping season nears.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    6/9

    Virus Outbreak Retail Struggles

    Mannequins stand on display Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at The Gap store on Michigan Avenue in Chicago. The accelerating surge of coronavirus cases across the U.S. is causing an existential crisis for America’s retailers and spooking their customers just as the critically important holiday shopping season nears.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Fabian Rodriguez cleans a table in an outdoor tented dining area of Tequila Museo Mayahuel restaurant, in Sacramento, Calif. Sales at restaurants and bars fell in October for the first time in six months. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
    7/9

    Virus Outbreak Retail Struggles

    FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Fabian Rodriguez cleans a table in an outdoor tented dining area of Tequila Museo Mayahuel restaurant, in Sacramento, Calif. Sales at restaurants and bars fell in October for the first time in six months. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
  • A pedestrian is reflected Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, as they walk past a mandatory mask wearing sign at an art gallery on Michigan Avenue in Chicago. The accelerating surge of coronavirus cases across the U.S. is causing an existential crisis for America’s retailers and spooking their customers just as the critically important holiday shopping season nears. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    8/9

    Virus Outbreak Retail Struggles

    A pedestrian is reflected Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, as they walk past a mandatory mask wearing sign at an art gallery on Michigan Avenue in Chicago. The accelerating surge of coronavirus cases across the U.S. is causing an existential crisis for America’s retailers and spooking their customers just as the critically important holiday shopping season nears. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
  • Customers wait in a socially distant line Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, outside the Apple Store along the Chicago River in Chicago. The accelerating surge of coronavirus cases across the U.S. is causing an existential crisis for America’s retailers and spooking their customers just as the critically important holiday shopping season nears. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
    9/9

    Virus Outbreak Retail Struggles

    Customers wait in a socially distant line Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, outside the Apple Store along the Chicago River in Chicago. The accelerating surge of coronavirus cases across the U.S. is causing an existential crisis for America’s retailers and spooking their customers just as the critically important holiday shopping season nears. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Cashier Druhan Parker, right, works behind a plexiglass shield Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, as he checks out shoppers Cassie Howard, left, and Paris Black at an in Chicago. The accelerating surge of coronavirus cases across the U.S. is causing an existential crisis for America’s retailers and spooking their customers just as the critically important holiday shopping season nears. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
A shopper Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, departs the Timberland Store near the store's COVID-19 safety requirements on Michigan Avenue in Chicago. The accelerating surge of coronavirus cases across the U.S. is causing an existential crisis for America’s retailers and spooking their customers just as the critically important holiday shopping season nears. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Mannequins stand on display Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the Ann Taylor store with an online pickup sign on Michigan Avenue in Chicago. The accelerating surge of coronavirus cases across the U.S. is causing an existential crisis for America’s retailers and spooking their customers just as the critically important holiday shopping season nears. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, a hostess takes a customer's temperature at Ye Olde King's Head in Santa Monica, Calif. Sales at restaurants and bars fell in October for the first time in six months. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
A pedestrian Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, walks past a bilingual COVID-19 precaution signs outside a retail store on Michigan Avenue in Chicago. The accelerating surge of coronavirus cases across the U.S. is causing an existential crisis for America’s retailers and spooking their customers just as the critically important holiday shopping season nears. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Mannequins stand on display Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at The Gap store on Michigan Avenue in Chicago. The accelerating surge of coronavirus cases across the U.S. is causing an existential crisis for America’s retailers and spooking their customers just as the critically important holiday shopping season nears.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Fabian Rodriguez cleans a table in an outdoor tented dining area of Tequila Museo Mayahuel restaurant, in Sacramento, Calif. Sales at restaurants and bars fell in October for the first time in six months. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
A pedestrian is reflected Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, as they walk past a mandatory mask wearing sign at an art gallery on Michigan Avenue in Chicago. The accelerating surge of coronavirus cases across the U.S. is causing an existential crisis for America’s retailers and spooking their customers just as the critically important holiday shopping season nears. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Customers wait in a socially distant line Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, outside the Apple Store along the Chicago River in Chicago. The accelerating surge of coronavirus cases across the U.S. is causing an existential crisis for America’s retailers and spooking their customers just as the critically important holiday shopping season nears. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
CHRISTOPHER RUGABER and ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
·6 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — LaTonya Story is every retailer’s worst fear.

With the viral pandemic re-surging through the country and the economy under threat, Story has decided to slash her holiday shopping budget. She'll spend less than $2,000 this season, down from several thousand dollars in 2019. Worried about entering stores, she's buying gifts online and going out only for groceries.

“I want to be conservative,” said Story, a 47-year-old Atlanta resident. “I’m not a scientist, but the best precaution is to stay in place.”

The acceleration of coronavirus cases is causing an existential crisis for America’s retailers and spooking their customers just as the critically important holiday shopping season nears. It's also raising the risk that the economy could slide into a “double-dip” recession this winter as states and cities re-impose restrictions on businesses and consumers stay at home to avoid contracting the disease.

An anxious consumer is a frightening prospect for retailers as well as for the overall economy. Any sustained recovery from the pandemic recession hinges on consumers, whose spending fuels about 70% of economic growth.

So as the virus rampages across the nation and with holiday sales expected to be weak and heavily dependent on online shopping, retailers are considering extraordinary steps to draw customers.

Some, like Giftery, a small shop in Nashville, Tennessee, are adopting their own safety restrictions. To reduce respiratory particles that could spread the virus, Giftery is asking shoppers to refrain from talking on cellphones.

“It is vital for us to stay open,” said William Smithson, the owner of Giftery, which generates about 35% of its annual sales from the holiday season.

At the same time, some high-end retailers are giving customers extra coddling. Neiman Marcus is letting shoppers book appointments to take virtual tours of its holiday trees and other decorations if they’re too fearful to enter a store. In doing so, the retailer hopes its customers will also get into the spirit of buying gifts.

“Business restrictions are increasing, and there will be some economic fallout from that,” said Jim O’Sullivan, an economist at TD Securities. But "even without authorities announcing new restrictions, individuals are likely to pull back from activity on their own.”

O’Sullivan predicts that the economy won’t grow at all in the final three months of the year — down from his earlier forecast of a 3% annual growth rate in that quarter — and will shrink 2% in the first three months of 2021. He, like most economists, expects a rebound starting in the second quarter once a vaccine is widely distributed.

O’Sullivan’s forecasts assume that Congress will agree on roughly $1 trillion in new stimulus for the economy by early 2021. Yet so far, there’s no sign of progress toward an agreement. More than 9 million people will lose their unemployment aid at year’s end, when two jobless aid programs are set to expire, unless Congress extends them. Consumer spending will likely fall further.

New viral cases doubled in just three weeks, O’Sullivan noted, after the previous doubling had taken six weeks. And as a consequence, many states are adopting or considering new restrictions on businesses. Maryland has limited stores and restaurants to 50% capacity. Retailers in most of California are now capped at just 25%; gyms, restaurants and movie theaters are closed to indoor customers. Illinois and Washington have limited stores to 25% capacity.

Sales at restaurants and bars fell in October for the first time in six months. Restaurant traffic declined further in November, according to the reservations provider OpenTable. Hotel occupancy is down from a month ago. Consumer spending on credit cards dropped in the first week of November from a month earlier, according to data compiled by Opportunity Insights.

After the deep recession that erupted in early spring, the economy did rebound faster over the summer and fall than most economists had expected. And some industries are still faring well. Home sales rose to a 14-year high last month. Manufacturing output, too, is still growing, though it remains below pre-pandemic levels.

But those positive signs reflect an unequal recovery. While lower-paid employees in face-to-face industries have lost jobs or fear losing them, higher-paid Americans have mainly been able to keep working from home. These consumers have shifted much of their spending away from services, like eating out, going to movies and hitting the gym, to buying goods — from computers and home and garden supplies to appliances and fitness equipment.

Yet many of those purchases have occurred online, with e-commerce sales having jumped 29% in the past year. By contrast, sales at physical retail stores, excluding autos, are essentially flat over the past 12 months.

As Story, the Atlanta consumer, and other Americans cut back and as colder weather ends outdoor dining in much of the country, consumer spending will likely weaken and hiring slow. Layoffs could rise. The number of people seeking unemployment benefits rose last week to 742,000 — a historically high number and the first increase since early October.

Small businesses are particularly worried about being forced to shut down again.

“If we close, it will be a devastation,” said Paulette Garafalo, CEO of Paul Stuart, a high-end clothing retailer that operates five stores in Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C.

The stores previously closed for four months while the company pivoted to online sales. But that shift generated only about 25% of pre-COVID business. Sales have since improved. But Garafalo doesn’t envision a boost from the holiday season. She just hopes sales won’t fall.

Out of a sense of urgency, Garafalo's stores have called in their most seasoned sales people to alert customers to new merchandise and aggressively marketing a gift guide.

Likewise, Elonka Perez, who co-owns two restaurants in Washington state, says she’s “scared out of my mind” after Gov. Jay Inslee banned indoor dining again. Perez doesn’t know if her Taco Street restaurant in Seattle will earn enough money from takeout to survive colder weather.

“Winter is typically the slowest time for restaurants,” Perez says.

Taco Street was open for indoor dining for only a few weeks before having to shut down again. Perez and her husband have been pouring their savings into the business. They don't know how long that can continue.

Macy’s, long an iconic symbol of the holiday shopping season, had to temporarily close its store in El Paso, Texas, because of a viral surge there. The chain is studying how the surge in viral cases is affecting the willingness of shoppers to enter its stores. In the meantime, Macy's has sped up its checkout service for curbside delivery.

Other chains, particularly Target and Walmart, have benefited from changing habits. Customers are increasingly spending more when they visit the two chains, because they can combine shopping trips and buy food, clothes and other household goods — all at one location. That additional spending has come at the expense of small and independent stores.

For many consumers, the pandemic has transformed what shopping means. Alyse November, a licensed social worker in Boca Raton, Florida, says her clients have become increasingly stressed about shopping.

“Shopping was an outlet to relieve stress — it was an escape from life,” November said. “Now, it’s a source of stress because the process of it is so cumbersome. ... We don’t know how to do it and do it safely.”

___

D’Innocenzio reported from New York. AP Business Writer Joyce M. Rosenberg also contributed from New York.

to this report.

Latest Stories

  • Trump turns on Pfizer over vaccine timing

    Trump accused U.S. drugmaker Pfizer of waiting to announce the success of their Phase 3 vaccine trial until the day after the presidential election in order to avoid helping him.

  • Rudy Giuliani suggested someone 'cut the head off' Democratic leaders in Fox News interview

    Giuliani added: "Somehow the Democrat party was hijacked by Clinton and since then it's gone more corrupt.”

  • Exclusive: Mexico agreed with U.S. Attorney General Barr to arrest drug capo in deal for general - source

    Mexico has committed to the arrest of a high-level cartel leader under a deal with U.S. Attorney General William Barr to drop U.S. drug trafficking charges against a former Mexican defense minister, a senior Mexican source told Reuters. The United States dropped the case against retired General Salvador Cienfuegos this week citing "sensitive and important" foreign policy considerations that outweighed interest in pursuing the charges. In return, Mexico privately told Barr it would work with the United States to arrest a high-level cartel leader involved with trafficking large quantities of the synthetic opioid fentanyl, the source said.

  • Remdesivir, hailed — and taken — by Trump, doesn't work for coronavirus, World Health Organization declares

    The World Health Organization on Thursday recommended against continuing to use the antiviral remdesivir to treat COVID-19.

  • Moderate GOP Senators to Approve Biden Cabinet Picks, If They Are ‘Mainstream’

    A trio of moderate Republican senators has indicated they will vote to approve Joe Biden's nominations for cabinet posts as long as they are "mainstream," in comments to Politico released on Friday.Depending on the outcome of Senate runoff elections in Georgia, Republicans could hold between 50 to 52 seats, potentially retaining their majority. Democrats feared that a Republican-controlled Senate would deny confirmation for Biden's cabinet picks.However, Senators Mitt Romney (R., Utah), Susan Collins (R., Maine), and Lisa Murkowski (R., Alaska) all indicated that they would approve nominations for Biden's cabinet in interviews with Politico. The support of all three would give Democrats a majority of votes to confirm cabinet posts."He’s our president-elect. All presidents have a right to their Cabinet," Murkowski said of Biden. "Our job, our role is to make sure that he selects folks that are…within the mainstream, and are good, qualified, credible candidates. And if he does that, sure, I am going to work with him."Collins said she would give "great latitude" to presidents to make their cabinet appointments, while Romney commented that a "president ought to be able to pick his or her Cabinet barring someone who is out of the mainstream of either party."If Republicans retain control of the Senate, any floor vote on Biden appointees would have to be approved by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.). Biden would also be far less likely to nominate progressives such as Senator Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) to cabinet posts if Republicans held their majority.The Georgia Senate runoff elections, scheduled for January 5, pit Republican incumbent David Perdue against progressive Jon Ossoff and Republican appointee Kelly Loeffler against challenger Raphael Warnock.

  • 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp guard to be deported from US to Germany

    A 94-year-old former Nazi concentration camp who lived undiscovered in the US for decades is to be deported to Germany, where he could face prosecution, after his appeal against a deportation order was rejected this week. Friedrich Karl Berger succeeded in covering up his role as a concentration camp guard for more than 70 years and still receives a pension for his wartime service in the German navy. His past finally caught up with him when an SS index card of his service record was found among documents rescued from a German ship sunk by the RAF in 1945. The card revealed he had served as a guard at one of the Neuengamme network of concentration camps in northern Germany, where more than 40,000 prisoners including Jews, Poles and Russian POWs were worked to death as slave labourers. “After 75 years, this is ridiculous. I cannot believe it,” Mr Berger told The Washington Post when the original deportation order was handed down in February. “You’re forcing me out of my home.”

  • Michigan deputy fired after sharing racist photo of Kamala Harris watermelon Jack-O’-Lantern

    Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has not even taken office yet and racists are already doing what they do best. A long time employee of The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was recently fired after she posted a photo on Facebook depicting Jack-O’-Lanterns on Halloween to her Facebook page.

  • Plan to raise China's retirement age sparks anger

    A decision by the Communist Party of China to raise the retirement age under a long-term economic and development plan has sparked anger on social media in fast-greying China. In 2018, nearly 250 million of China's 1.4 billion people were aged 60 or over. "Delaying retirement means we have to postpone our pension," one user on the Weibo platform wrote on Friday.

  • 'Bring it on, I'm not backing down': Arizona top election official Katie Hobbs holds fast against attempts to undermine the state's election

    Hobbs, a Democrat elected in 2018, has faced a barrage of last-minute attempts to discredit the integrity of the election and threats on her safety.

  • Alabama man calls police and confesses to 1995 killing

    An Alabama man called a police station and confessed to a 1995 slaying after the case sat cold for years.

  • Thousands attack Brazil supermarket amid violent protests after black man beaten to death by security guard

    More than 1,000 demonstrators attacked a Carrefour Brasil supermarket in the southern Brazilian city of Porto Alegre on Friday after security guards beat to death a Black man at the store. The killing, which has sparked protests across Brazil, occurred late on Thursday when a store employee called security after the man threatened to attack her, cable news channel GloboNews said, citing the Rio Grande do Sul state military police. Amateur footage of the fatal beating and tributes to the Black victim were published on social media. He was identified in local media by his father as 40-year-old Joao Alberto Silveira Freitas. News website G1 later reported that an initial analysis by the state forensics institute indicated the cause of death could be asphyxiation. In a statement on Friday, the local unit of France's Carrefour SA said it deeply regretted what it called a brutal death and said it immediately took steps to ensure those responsible were legally punished. It said it would terminate the contract with the security firm, fire the employee in charge of the store at the time of the incident, and close the store as a mark of respect.

  • Supreme Court cancels arguments over Trump bid to withhold parts of Russia probe

    The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday canceled oral arguments next month over President Donald Trump's bid to keep Congress from seeing material withheld from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on Russian political meddling, raising the possibility that the justices may never rule on the issue. The court granted a request from the Democratic-led House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, which asked in court papers for a postponement given that a new Congress will convene in the first week of January 2021 and Democratic President-elect Joe Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. The committee last year subpoenaed grand jury materials related to the Mueller report, which documented Moscow's interference in the 2016 presidential election to boost Trump's candidacy.

  • California inmate fought wildfires, now faces deportation

    Among the thousands of firefighters who battled record-setting wildfires in California this year was Bounchan Keola, a 39-year-old immigrant from Laos serving a 28-year prison sentence for a gang-related shooting when he was 16. One of roughly 1,800 inmates fighting fires, Keola said he struggled to see through the smoke during his first assignment while getting doused with chemicals used to fight the flames. Keola was set to be released in October.

  • Man who kidnapped, raped, buried Texas teen alive is executed

    Orlando Hall, convicted in the abduction and death of Lisa Rene in 1994, was the eighth federal inmate executed this year after a two-decade hiatus.

  • Wisconsin shooting: 'Multiple people injured' in mass shooting at shopping centre

    At least eight people have been injured in a shooting at a shopping centre in the US state of Wisconsin, with the gunman still believed to be at large. The FBI and the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office tweeted that their officers were on the scene at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, supporting the "active" response by local police. Police described the suspect as a white male in his 20s or 30s. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel said some people remained inside the mall on lockdown. Witnesses reported hearing between eight and ten gunshots. WISN local news station reported least five people were taken away from the mall on stretchers, at least two of whom were sitting upright and appeared to be conscious. One of the victims is reported to be a teenager. Some people remained in the mall while police searched for a suspect.

  • Battered by setbacks in push to reverse Biden win, Trump persists with fraud claims

    President Donald Trump, battered by back-to-back setbacks in his desperate bid to overturn the U.S. presidential election, persisted with claims of massive voter fraud on Saturday, two weeks after Democrat Joe Biden was declared president-elect. Trump, a Republican, has refused to concede Biden won and is seeking to invalidate or change the results through lawsuits and recounts in several battleground states. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Friday announced that a manual recount and audit of all ballots cast had confirmed Biden as the winner in the southern state.

  • More than 100 displaced after fire ravages California town

    A week before Thanksgiving, more than 100 residents were displaced Thursday by a wind-whipped wildfire that ravaged a remote mountain community in California and killed one person, authorities said. By then, grave damage had been done to Walker, a community of widely spaced homes and businesses perched in a valley along a highway and the West Walker River, a six-hour drive north of Los Angeles. The same ferocious winds, part of winter-like weather that blew into California and Nevada, also sent a wildfire roaring through a neighborhood about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north in Reno, Nevada.

  • US allows convicted spy Pollard to move to Israel

    An American jailed in 1985 for spying for Israel was released from strict parole conditions Friday, allowing his move to Israel, the US Justice Department said.

  • 2 missing boys. 2 different outcomes. And questions about Amber Alerts.

    "You can either do it when you shouldn’t or not do it when you should," one expert said. "There’s no perfect science to know when it’s right. It’s always a judgment call."

  • Why Republican voters say there’s ‘no way in hell’ Trump lost

    Brett Fryar is a middle-class Republican. Now, Fryar says he would go to war for Trump. Nothing will convince Fryar and many others here in Sundown - including the town’s mayor, another Patriots member - that Democrat Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 presidential election fairly.