How retailers deal with Tennessee crime from petty to extreme
Some retail stores have deemed shoplifting a "national crisis," and Middle Tennessee is no stranger to those incidents happening.
Some retail stores have deemed shoplifting a "national crisis," and Middle Tennessee is no stranger to those incidents happening.
Netflix has decided to open a number of brick-and-mortar locations to sell items based on hit shows, offer dining and provide live events. There’s also going to be an obstacle course based on ‘Squid Game.’
Ford and its joint venture partner SK On will increase wages at two planned EV battery factories in Kentucky and Tennessee in an effort to assuage striking autoworkers. The joint venture, known as BlueOval SK, said it's offering higher wages for maintenance technicians and associate maintenance technicians, ranging from $24 to $37.50 per hour based on experience. BlueOval SK said it conducted a wage and benefit benchmarking study to determine employee pay and benefits.
Jorge Vilda will bring World Cup experience to Morocco, along with a lot of baggage from his previous job.
Bryce Harper is looking to stay hot at the plate and lead the Phillies back to the NLCS.
IYKYK, but Dyson vacuums normally retail for, like, a lot of money — and are rarely on sale.
President Biden banked on the Middle East settling down while he dealt with a militant Russia and a bellicose China. Iran and its proxy militia Hamas failed to cooperate.
Shop the best tech deals from trusted retailers on laptops, vacuums, headphones, tower fans, surge protectors and more.
If passed, anyone under 18 would require permission from a parent or guardian to view content on accounts they don't follow.
Amazon shoppers say it looks and feels way more expensive than it is. The post If you shop one Prime Day deal today, make it this gorgeous vintage area rug that’s 73% off appeared first on In The Know.
After a nasty battle between the developers of third-party apps and Reddit management, ultimately resulting in a site-wide protest, many app makers were put out of business due to Reddit's price increases related to the usage of its API. Though the changes meant the loss of popular apps like Apollo, RIF (Reddit is Fun), ReddPlanent, Sync and BaconReader, one app, Narwhal, is attempting to make a comeback. The new app will also include a Tip Jar to solicit donations to help keep the app afloat beyond the subscription fees and fund additional development work. The relatively conservative subscription pricing is deemed an experiment for the time being, as it may end up costing more to cover the API fees as Narwhal's adoption and usage grows.
Saturday's otherwise meaningless friendly versus Germany might be the USMNT’s only chance to test itself against a European giant between now and March 2026 — less than three months before its World Cup opener.
This small but mighty gizmo works with Alexa.
Amazon shoppers and editors shoppers can't stop raving about this $90 luxury watch. It also makes the perfect gift without breaking the bank!
The odds of winning are 292,201,338 to 1 — or about 300 times less likely than getting struck by lightning.
The Hotor 2-gallon Car Trash Can is the best-selling car trash can on Amazon and it's available for under $9 thanks to October Prime Day.
Looking for some great outdoor deals from anywhere other than Amazon? REI is having a big fall sale with deals on bikes, jackets and more.
Days after user personal surfaced online, the genetic testing company 23andMe said it’s requiring all users to reset their passwords “out of caution.” On Friday, 23andMe confirmed that hackers had obtained some users' data, but stopped short of calling the incident a data breach. The company said that the hackers had accessed “certain accounts” of 23andMe users who used passwords that were not unique to the service — a common technique where hackers try to break into victim’s accounts using passwords that have already been made public in previous data breaches.
MrBeast's latest challenge is ruffling feathers on TikTok.
This diva is no "nepo baby" — she did not bring up her lineage, and she earned the coaches' respect through her talent alone.
Alphabet subsidiary Waymo is expanding its service area in San Francisco despite protests against robotaxis, while rival Cruise grapples with crashes and other incidents. Waymo riders can now access the service across the vast majority of SF, Waymo announced on Monday on social media site X. The company had limited rides in many of the city's northeastern neighborhoods — including Fisherman's Wharf, Embarcadero and Chinatown — to a couple thousand users. Waymo's services are still limited to folks who've made it through the company's waitlist.