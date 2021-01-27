Retailers like Kohl's and Bed Bath & Beyond have ditched MyPillow - see the full list of which major stores dropped it and which still sell it

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is under fire due to his baseless claims of election fraud. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

Bed Bath and Beyond, Kohl's, and other retailers cut ties with My Pillow after founder Mike Lindell spread election conspiracy theories.

Many retailers that used to carry My Pillow now show the items as out of stock online.

Other retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, and Costco, continue to stock the brand.

Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

MyPillow is under fire, as its controversial CEO and founder Mike Lindell continues to push baseless theories about voter fraud.

Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl's confirmed last week that they planned to cut ties with MyPillow, citing poor sales. Fintech startup Affirm has also cut ties. According to Lindell, numerous other stores including H-E-B, Kroger, and BJ's have told MyPillow they will also stop selling the company's products.

Lindell called companies' decisions to cut ties "100% cancel culture." The CEO is facing a legal threat from voting-technology company Dominion tied to his false allegations that President Joe Biden stole the election. A report provided to Insider by Lindell that he said backed his claims was unsubstantiated and ultimately fails to support his allegations that the election was rigged.

Read more: The MyPillow guy says God helped him beat a crack addiction to build a multimillion-dollar empire. Now his religious devotion to Trump threatens to bring it all crashing down.

"They were afraid of being boycotted by customers because they live in fear of all these attack groups," Lindell told Insider of companies cutting ties. "And they're not their customers. What's going to happen to them now is that all the real customers are going to be very upset."

Here is what companies still offer MyPillow, as well as what brands have cut ties with the controversial pillow brand.

Bed Bath & Beyond told Insider it was dropping My Pillow as part of a plan to discontinue "underperforming items and brands."

Story continues

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Source: Insider

Kohl's cited "decreased customer demand" as the reason it will not reorder from My Pillow.

John Raoux / AP Images

Source: CNBC

QVC stopped selling My Pillow products over the summer.

Matt Rourke/AP Photo

QVC confirmed to Insider that it has not sold the MyPillow brand since June 2020, citing an "every changing" portfolio of products.

Lindell did not respond to Insider's request for comment on QVC's decision. The CEO spent much of 2020 campaigning for the president, sparking controversy several times, including when he promoted an untested cure for COVID-19.

JC Penney decided to discontinue selling My Pillow in the summer due to poor sales, the retailer told USA Today.

FILE PHOTO: A JC Penney store is shown in Oceanside Reuters

Source: USA Today

Lindell said that Wayfair also dropped his products, and they are no longer available on the retailer's website.

Wayfair did not respond to Insider's request for comment.

Lindell also claimed H-E-B was dropping My Pillow products, and they are no longer available online.

H-E-B. Reuters

H-E-B did not respond to a request for comment.

Kroger no longer lists My Pillow on it's website, and Lindell says the chain has also stopped working with the brand.

Kroger

Kroger did not respond to requests for comment.

BJ's website still shows My Pillow products available to buy, but the chain did not respond to Insider's request for comment.

Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Source: BJ's

Costco says it will continue to honor "contractual commitments" with My Pillow, and the retailer is showcasing My Pillow at "special events" through the end of February at select clubs in eight states.

Ting Shen/Xinhua via Getty

Source: Insider

Walmart still has My Pillow products available online.

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Image

The retailer did not respond to Insider's request for comment.

Six My Pillow products are still available on Lowe's website, while others are out of stock.

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Lowes did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Dozens of My Pillow products are available on Amazon, including dog beds, sheets, and mattresses.

My Pillow Amazon store. Amazon

Read the original article on Business Insider