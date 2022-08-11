Retailers need to ‘reset the bar’ ahead of gloomy earnings season: Analyst

Brian Sozzi
·Anchor, Editor-at-Large
·2 min read

The retail sector is bracing for more bad news ahead, and retailers need to manage expectations accordingly, one analyst said.

"It seems to me the best thing you can do right now is reset the bar," BMO Capital Markets Analyst Simeon Siegel said about retailers on Yahoo Finance Live (video above). "The best thing you can do on guidance right now is just gut it."

Target kicked off concerns about the retail sector's health in June with a shocking decision to liquidate massive amounts of slow-moving inventory and take a more cautious view on near-term profits.

Since then, a flurry of pre-announcements and warnings from retailers have primed the pump for an awful earnings season — in terms of actual second-quarter results and guidance for the rest of 2022.

FILE - In this June 3, 2019, file photo a shopping cart sits in the parking lot of a Target store in Marlborough, Mass. Plenty of retailers like Target and Walmart allow shoppers to drop off online returns at their stores. But now, a growing number of retailers are accepting rivals’ returns. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes, File)
In this June 3, 2019, file photo a shopping cart sits in the parking lot of a Target store in Marlborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

Speaker maker Sonos warned of slowing consumer spending after markets closed Wednesday. The same cautious sentiment was heard at grill maker Traeger and its rival Weber, which badly missed second-quarter earnings expectations and canned its CEO.

Best Buy also dropped a dud of an earnings pre-announcement a few weeks ago, in part signaling the bad news from Sonos.

But wait — there’s more.

Walmart, the world's largest retailer, slashed its second-quarter and full-year profit outlooks recently owing to rampant inflation and a consumer retrenchment of discretionary items such as apparel.

And in late July, Bath & Body Works warned it would see earnings come in below consensus estimates as consumers reined in their spending.

But to Siegel's point, after Bath & Body Works slashed its earnings guidance, investors remained upbeat against the backdrop of negative expectations, and the stock rose more than 18% in the following two weeks.

Meanwhile, other retailers such as RH, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Kohl's have issued more cautious outlooks as consumers shift spending away from discretionary categories.

"There is this pivot happening from discretionary and general merchandise into necessities," Jefferies Analyst Stephanie Wissink said on Yahoo Finance Live. "The household is having to make discriminate decisions every single week about funding that inflation."

Brian Sozzi is an editor-at-large and anchor at Yahoo Finance. Follow Sozzi on Twitter @BrianSozzi and on LinkedIn.

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, and YouTube

Recommended Stories

  • Sonos misses on Q3 earnings, slashes revenue guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Brian Sozzi and Brad Smith break down Sonos’ most recent earnings report and how it’s driving down the stock.

  • Mexico's TV Azteca to appeal second ruling on tax dispute bill

    Mexico's TV Azteca plans to appeal a court ruling ordering it to pay a further 2.62 billion Mexican pesos ($131 million) to the country's tax office after a dispute linked to omitted payments in 2013. The broadcaster's parent company Grupo Salinas said in a statement the charges were based on an illegal and unjust estimate. The company said it will appeal to the corresponding authorities following a federal court ruling on Wednesday.

  • Vacasa Stock Soars More Than 30%. It’s Another Sign Travel Is Rebounding.

    The vacation-rental company turned in stronger results than expected and raised its financial forecasts.

  • ValueAct takes stake in NYTimes, says paper could grow strongly

    (Reuters) -ValueAct Capital Management disclosed on Thursday it has built a nearly 7% stake in the New York Times Co and thinks the newspaper company could grow more quickly by aggressively offering its all-access digital bundle that gives readers more than basic news. The investment firm announced the new position in a regulatory filing on Thursday and told its own investors in a letter that the newspaper has ways to thrive despite headwinds facing the industry. ValueAct said its research has determined that subscribers would be willing to pay a premium for the bundle, which includes Cooking, Games, product review website the Wirecutter, and sports website The Athletic, in addition to the news.

  • TreeHouse Foods selling 'significant' portion of meal-prep business

    Private-label food manufacturer and distributor TreeHouse Foods Inc. said it's selling a "significant" portion of its meal-preparation business to European industrial investment group Investindustrial for $950 million. Oak Brook, Illinois-based TreeHouse Foods (NYSE: THS) said the deal consists of about $530 million in cash and about $420 million in senior secured debt to be provided by TreeHouse. TreeHouse's meal-preparation business includes single-serve coffee, powdered creamer, refrigerated dough, dressings, dips, sauces, dry dinners, hot cereals, pasta, salsas, syrups, pasta sauces, jams and jellies, pickles and cheese sauces.

  • Lowe's Early Labor Day Sale Includes Incredible Deals on Grills

    Lowe's Labor Day sales started earlier than ever this year. Take up to 60% off patio furniture, appliances, grills, smart home devices and more.

  • Crypto derivatives volumes surge to $3.12 trillion in July - CryptoCompare

    Cryptocurrency derivatives trading on centralised exchanges rose to $3.12 trillion in July, a 13% monthly increase, researcher CryptoCompare said on Thursday, as crypto prices show signs of recovery from the recent market crash. The derivatives market now makes up 69% of total crypto volumes, up from 66% in June, and helped push overall crypto volumes on exchanges to $4.51 trillion in July, CryptoCompare said. But spot cryptocurrency trading edged lower to $1.39 trillion in July, a 1.3% monthly decline and the lowest since December 2020, CryptoCompare said.

  • Bank of Mexico hikes rate to record-high 8.5% as inflation bites

    MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -The Bank of Mexico hiked its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point to a record rate of 8.5% on Thursday, mirroring the U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent policy decision as inflation surged to an over two-decade high. The five board members of Banxico, as the central bank is known, voted unanimously for the second 75 basis points rate hike in a row, saying the board would "assess the magnitude of the upward adjustments in the reference rate for its next policy decisions based on the prevailing conditions."

  • Oil output halted at three Gulf of Mexico platforms on pipeline outage, Shell says

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Top U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil producer Shell said it had halted production at three of its U.S. Gulf of Mexico deepwater platforms after a leak shut pipelines connecting the platforms. Shell said its Mars, Ursa, and Olympus platforms have been shut-in. The three are designed to produce up to 410,000 barrels of oil per day combined, according to data on the company's website.

  • Hedge Funds Rushed to Snap Up Stocks During CPI-Fueled Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Theories that this week’s big runup in stocks was fueled by equity skeptics getting forced out of bearish positioning are borne out by the data. Most Read from BloombergDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Tallies Show Extremely Tight Presidency Race: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyWith the S&

  • Gas-Starved Europe Is About to Get a Pair of Floating LNG Units

    (Bloomberg) -- At least two floating liquefied natural gas terminals are heading for Europe in the next several months as the region clamors to replace supplies cut off after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Tallies Show Extremely Tight Presidency Race: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialStriking Drop in Stress Hor

  • American Airlines Cuts Flights Out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport After Summer Delays

    American Airlines will cut over 1,000 flights out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport from its fall schedule, according to local news reports.American Airlines told local news that it is changing its flight schedule to better reflect current travel demands.“American’s originally published flying was based on our 2019 flying schedule — not the current demand environment,” airline spokesman Andrew Tull said. “Schedules are published 331 days in advance, and then adjustments are made closer based on customer demand.”Local news reported that American Airlines has been facing travel delays and cancellations throughout the summer season.This footage posted to Twitter shows passengers waiting in a long line by the American Airlines information desk on Wednesday, August 10. The source said their American Airlines flights into and out of the airport were delayed.According to FlightAware, there were 279 delayed American Airlines flights “within, into, or out of the United States” at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport on August 10. Credit: Anonymous via Storyful

  • Former PepsiCo chief operations officer joins Target board

    She was named to the inaugural Most Powerful Latinas Hall of Fame by the Association of Latino Professionals in 2021.

  • Citi downgrades Lowe’s stock over concerns in home retail

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses Citi downgrading Lowe's stock.

  • Oil Advances After IEA Growth Outlook Eases Consumption Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil gained after the International Energy Agency boosted its forecast for global demand growth this year, easing concerns about consumption.Most Read from BloombergDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsMedia Tallies Show Extremely Tight Presidency Race: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyWest Texas Inter

  • Rivian earnings preview: Why one metric will be key

    When EV maker Rivian releases its second quarter financial report tonight after the bell, all eyes will be on one key metric. Like Tesla, Lucid, and even GM and Ford before it, investors are keenly watching what Rivian CEO RJ Scraringe and team will say about the company’s annual production forecast, currently sitting at 25,000 vehicles for the year.

  • Enovix Stock Rockets As Next-Generation Battery Maker Hits Big Milestones

    Enovix shares rocketed Thursday after the maker of next-generation lithium-ion batteries announced several big milestones.

  • How 'shrinkflation' amid rising food prices is 'just like a magic show': Expert

    With grocery prices rising, experts say consumers should be on the lookout for products also getting smaller.

  • Whole Foods CEO says ‘socialists are taking over’ American institutions

    ‘They're marching through the institutions … It looks like they've taken over a lot of the corporations,’ outgoing CEO John Mackey said in a podcast interview.

  • Airbnb could have a key advantage during the next recession

    Airbnb could be primed to weather a recession well, analysts and company watchers have told Yahoo Finance.