Israel has started trials of a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose Monday at a medical center in Tel Aviv, The Associated Press reports. The country's trial of a fourth dose booster shot of a coronavirus vaccine is believed to the first of its kind worldwide, the AP notes.The trial is being conducted with 150 medical workers who received a third dose booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in August at the Sheba Medical Center.Gili Regev-Yochay,...