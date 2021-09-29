Retailers warn more price hikes 'inevitable' - live updates

Empty shelves that usually stock bottled water at a Sainsburys supermarket in September 2021 - Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

Slowdown fears infect global markets

The US and Europe's stock market turmoil continued unabated in Asia overnight.

While China's Hang Seng managed to climb 0.7pc despite the risk of embattled property developer Evergrande, Japan's Nikkei sank 2.1pc, leaving Asian shares set for their worst quarter since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Fears about economic growth in China combined with fears of a global slowdown and a strong dollar combined to push markets lower.

At the same time, China is grappling with a power crunch that has impacted economic output there. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.84pc and was heading for a 9.4pc decline for the third quarter, its worst quarterly performance since the first three months of 2020, when markets globally were roiled by the initial spread of Covid-19.

The pound's plunge over inflation fears saved the FTSE 100 from tumbling as badly as its European and US counterparts.

Doubts are re-emerging over the global recovery at a time when the US Federal Reserve is set to taper stimulus and the administration of President Joe Biden is stuck in contentious debt ceiling negotiations that could lead to a government shutdown.

The FTSE is set to open flat today after a 0.5pc drop yesterday, compared to over 2pc declines among its peers.

Retailers warn more price hikes are 'inevitable' over driver shortage

Good morning.

British households are facing a tough winter as cost pressures created by a shortage of delivery drivers and red tape at the borders mean further price rises are now “inevitable”, retail bosses have warned, Tim Wallace writes.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) said that there were “clear signs” the haulier shortage combined with rising transport costs and commodity costs were starting to filter through to shop prices.

Food price inflation returned in September for the first time in six months, according to the BRC, in an early sign that supply problems are starting to bite.

Goods including DIY and gardening equipment, furniture and electricals are all rising particularly steeply.

Overall shop prices rose 0.1pc between August and September, but are still down compared with the same month a year ago.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said: “It is inevitable that prices will continue to rise. Supply chains have been put to the test recently, with CO2 and HGV shortages.

“Government needs to find a long-term solution to the HGV driver shortage by expanding the size and scope of the new visa scheme for drivers from abroad so they can fill the gaps while new British drivers are trained.

“Without this, these additional burdens to what is already a precarious trading environment, will affect the British consumer and the prices they pay for the goods they want and need.”

Currently 5,000 foreign lorry drivers are permitted to work in the UK under the temporary visa scheme introduced by the Government this week.

The HGV crisis has already had a critical knock-on effect at petrol stations across the UK, as a lack of drivers combined with panic buying causes pumps at forecourts to run dry.

Prices rose above 135p per litre this week, up from 113p a year ago and the highest level since September 2013.

Diesel is up at almost 138p, the highest level since early 2014.

According to a Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) survey, almost six in every 10 businesses are suffering a shortage of candidates for job vacancies.

For those seeking permanent staff, 13pc have a shortage of drivers, with 17pc of companies in need of temporary workers

Neil Carberry, chief executive of the REC, said the solution to resolving the driver shortage was more complex than simply loosening visa rules.

He said: “Yes we need a visa system which is responsive to the needs of the economy, but the answers to this are in policies which will take a long-time to come to fruition.”

This should include “addressing youth unemployment by giving opportunities for jobs we’re seeing with shortages”, he added.

5 things to start your day

1) Pound tumbles on inflation surge and US debt crisis Sterling slides and FTSE 250 falls 2pc after cost of government borrowing hits 1pc for the first time since March 2020 on rate rise fears.

2) Stelios loses his grip on easyJet after 26 years Sir Stelios and his family no longer can no longer veto key decisions by the airline's board after his stake falls to 15.3pc

3) Euan Blair worth £160m after his firm's record investment Multiverse valued at almost £650m after US investors plough $130m into company in record for UK 'ed tech'.

4) BT faces court case for landline overcharging Telecoms giant faces the prospect of paying £500 to more than 2m customers if it loses a class action lawsuit.

5) Wise shares fall after founder fined over UK tax violation Kristo Kaarman says he is now devoting more time to 'keeping his personal administration in order'.

What happened overnight

Asia stocks declined Wednesday as rising bond yields stoked fears about inflation and as China Evergrande Group’s debt crisis intensified.

MSCI Inc.’s gauge of Asian stocks had the biggest drop in almost six weeks - and is headed for its first quarterly slide in six. Japan fell as two candidates took part in a runoff vote for leader of the ruling party. China slid on the deepening debt crisis at China Evergrande Group.

US futures rose after the S&P 500 fell the most since May with concerns over the debt-ceiling impasse in Washington adding to investor angst. The Nasdaq 100 tumbled the most since March as technology shares fared worse amid rising Treasury yields. European contracts climbed. Treasuries stabilised after the yield on the 30-year note jumped almost 10 basis points. Oil retreated and the dollar slipped.

Coming up today

  • Corporate: Ashmore, Genus (Full year); Berkeley (Trading update)

  • Economics: Services PMI (UK), retail sales (EU), unemployment rate (US), services and composite PMI (EU, US)

