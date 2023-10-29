ReTails annual Christmas Shoppe opening Nov. 1

Oct. 28—It's that time of year again when it becomes apparent the holiday season is right around the corner.

That means ReTails by M-SNAP (Mountaineer Spay and Neuter Assistance Program), is clearing the shelves in preparation for its annual Christmas Shoppe.

M-SNAP is an all-volunteer, nonprofit animal advocacy organization whose mission is to reduce pet overpopulation in Monongalia County. Throughout the year, the group distributes vouchers to help cover the cost of spay and neuter surgeries at local veterinary offices.

The organization runs the Retails by M-SNAP thrift store located in the Morgantown Mall in Westover and uses those proceeds to support the program.

According to Treasurer Nancy Young, since opening the doors of the store in February 2010, it has contributed $232, 355 toward the M-SNAP Voucher Program's total cost of over $1 million.

While the store is a major fund raiser for the group, it also serves as a public presence, Young said.

"We love to share stories about pets and answer questions about our program."

ReTails by M-SNAP is unique in that it is the only thrift store in the Morgantown area that saves 12 months of Christmas donations in order to offer its shoppers a special Christmas Shoppe every year, Young said.

Volunteers are currently working to clear the store of non-Christmas items and bringing in a winter wonderland. According to Young, the Christmas Shoppe generally generates the highest sales of the year for the store.

"The conversion to The Christmas Shoppe is very labor-intensive, " Young said. "Thank goodness we have wonderful supporters who donate absolutely everything Christmas and never enough hard-working volunteers needed to accomplish this formidable task every year."

The store, which is currently closed as it changes out the items, will reopen for customers on Nov. 1 at 11 a.m. with a special event that includes a visit from the world's most famous reindeer — Rudolph.

ReTails by M-SNAP is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.